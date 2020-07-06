Moody's affirms Smiths' Baa2 rating; outlook stable

London, 06 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the long-term issuer rating of Smiths Group plc. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that the company should be in a position to maintain metrics in line with the expectation for the rating, although its divisions John Crane, Detection and Flex-Tek are likely to come under some pressure from challenges in certain end markets over the next 12 months in particular aerospace and oil & gas. At the same time the company remains highly diversified across customers, products, end markets and geographies and has a long track record of steady performance and metrics.

Moody's also continues to note that there is some uncertainty and potential pressure on the rating from the planned Medical division demerger. In particular, Moody's would assess at the time the weakened business profile, for example in terms of cyclical exposure, reduced share of recurring revenue and margin resilience as well as the financial implications such as any changes to the financial policy and metrics as a result of the demerger. However, Moody's also understands that the transaction is now delayed.

The rating additionally continues to reflect its (1) sustained track record of high and stable operating profitability margin and stable financial metrics, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA; (2) leading positions in most of its market niches; (3) financial discipline, improved cash flow profile following a reduction of pension-related payments in recent years and commitment to the rating; and (4) significant share of recurring revenue from aftermarket service. Although the company has operations in the UK, Moody's believes that any impact from the UK leaving the European Union will be manageable, partly offset by the company's strong presence in North America and Continental Europe, but given its geographical footprint, global trade developments (such as tariffs) could pose some challenges at times. However, it also continues to reflect (1) some cyclical exposure, for example to mid- and downstream oil and gas sectors, and with some products that have less strong market positions; and (2) high product portfolio adjustment activity in recent years, for example through acquisitions and disposals.

Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as strong. As of June 2020, the company had GBP300 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to an undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP640 million. There is one covenant on the RCF with ample headroom and the next larger debt maturity is in October 2022.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Smiths experienced some temporary disruptions and additional costs as a result of the outbreak given its global footprint, but was also able to largely maintain operations with all manufacturing sites operational.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that the company should be in a position to maintain metrics in line with the rating during the currently challenging macroeconomic conditions. However, some uncertainty remains given some exposure to heavily affected end markets and from the credit profile implications of the planned Medical division demerger.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Smiths' EBITA margin remains sustainably above 15%, debt/EBITDA is less than 2.5x and retained cash flow/net debt is above 25% while maintaining solid liquidity (all metrics Moody's-adjusted). Conversely, the rating could be lowered if there is a sustained deterioration in business fundamentals, evidenced by EBITA margins below 10%, debt/EBITDA above 3.5x and retained cash flow/net debt below 18%. A sustained deterioration of the company's liquidity could also put negative pressure onto the Baa2 rating. A more prolonged weakness in the company's performance as a result of macro developments together with the Medical demerger could also pressure the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Smiths Group plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Smiths Group plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Smiths Group plc (Smiths) is a UK-listed, diversified engineering group, with revenue of GBP3.4 billion as of fiscal 2019 (July) and operations in 50 countries. The group currently has five unrelated divisions, although the company plans to demerge the Medical division into a separate listed entity. Medical provides devices for hospitals and emergency services, and for use in the home and in specialist medical units. Smiths Detection is a maker of a wide range of security equipment, including airport security scanners; John Crane produces engineered seals and related products for use in the energy services sector; Smiths Interconnect is a maker of electronic and radio frequency products; and Flex-Tek produces heating elements and ducting for housing. The group is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

