Moody's affirms Smiths' Baa2 rating; outlook stable

London, 06 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the long-term
issuer rating of Smiths Group plc. The outlook remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that the company should
be in a position to maintain metrics in line with the expectation for
the rating, although its divisions John Crane, Detection and
Flex-Tek are likely to come under some pressure from challenges
in certain end markets over the next 12 months in particular aerospace
and oil & gas. At the same time the company remains highly
diversified across customers, products, end markets and geographies
and has a long track record of steady performance and metrics.
Moody's also continues to note that there is some uncertainty and
potential pressure on the rating from the planned Medical division demerger.
In particular, Moody's would assess at the time the weakened
business profile, for example in terms of cyclical exposure,
reduced share of recurring revenue and margin resilience as well as the
financial implications such as any changes to the financial policy and
metrics as a result of the demerger. However, Moody's
also understands that the transaction is now delayed.
The rating additionally continues to reflect its (1) sustained track record
of high and stable operating profitability margin and stable financial
metrics, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA; (2)
leading positions in most of its market niches; (3) financial discipline,
improved cash flow profile following a reduction of pension-related
payments in recent years and commitment to the rating; and (4) significant
share of recurring revenue from aftermarket service. Although the
company has operations in the UK, Moody's believes that any
impact from the UK leaving the European Union will be manageable,
partly offset by the company's strong presence in North America and Continental
Europe, but given its geographical footprint, global trade
developments (such as tariffs) could pose some challenges at times.
However, it also continues to reflect (1) some cyclical exposure,
for example to mid- and downstream oil and gas sectors, and
with some products that have less strong market positions; and (2)
high product portfolio adjustment activity in recent years, for
example through acquisitions and disposals.
Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as strong.
As of June 2020, the company had GBP300 million of cash on the
balance sheet and access to an undrawn committed revolving credit facility
(RCF) of GBP640 million. There is one covenant on the RCF with
ample headroom and the next larger debt maturity is in October 2022.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Smiths experienced some temporary disruptions and additional
costs as a result of the outbreak given its global footprint, but
was also able to largely maintain operations with all manufacturing sites
operational.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that the company
should be in a position to maintain metrics in line with the rating during
the currently challenging macroeconomic conditions. However,
some uncertainty remains given some exposure to heavily affected end markets
and from the credit profile implications of the planned Medical division
demerger.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Smiths' EBITA margin remains sustainably
above 15%, debt/EBITDA is less than 2.5x and retained
cash flow/net debt is above 25% while maintaining solid liquidity
(all metrics Moody's-adjusted). Conversely, the rating
could be lowered if there is a sustained deterioration in business fundamentals,
evidenced by EBITA margins below 10%, debt/EBITDA above 3.5x
and retained cash flow/net debt below 18%. A sustained deterioration
of the company's liquidity could also put negative pressure onto the Baa2
rating. A more prolonged weakness in the company's performance
as a result of macro developments together with the Medical demerger could
also pressure the rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Smiths Group plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Smiths Group plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Smiths Group plc (Smiths) is a UK-listed, diversified engineering
group, with revenue of GBP3.4 billion as of fiscal 2019
(July) and operations in 50 countries. The group currently has
five unrelated divisions, although the company plans to demerge
the Medical division into a separate listed entity. Medical provides
devices for hospitals and emergency services, and for use in the
home and in specialist medical units. Smiths Detection is a maker
of a wide range of security equipment, including airport security
scanners; John Crane produces engineered seals and related products
for use in the energy services sector; Smiths Interconnect is a maker
of electronic and radio frequency products; and Flex-Tek produces
heating elements and ducting for housing. The group is headquartered
in London, United Kingdom.
