Moody's affirms SnapAV's B3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Wirepath LLC's (dba "SnapAV") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The anticipated disruption from the coronavirus outbreak on new housing starts and consumer demand for high end home electronics will reduce SnapAV's earnings and weaken the company's liquidity during 2020. High leverage, the ongoing integration of Control4 and associated restructuring costs heighten SnapAV's susceptibility to the economic recession. Nevertheless, the ratings affirmation reflects the company's adequate liquidity during this period of economic stress and expected recovery in operating performance in 2021.

The downgrade of SnapAV's senior secured first lien ratings reflects the company's all first lien debt capital structure as a result of the postponement in placement of the proposed $100 million senior secured second lien term loan due to challenging market conditions, which could persist for a prolonged period.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wirepath LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SnapAV's B3 CFR reflects the company's high debt-to-EBITDA leverage of about 8.2x as of December 27, 2019, negative free cash flow due to acquisition expenses and reduced earnings attributed to certain operational challenges, and the risk associated with the continuing integration of Control4. The ratings are also constrained by SnapAV's exposure to macroeconomic swings in the form of housing market strength and consumer discretionary spend. Moody's expects a significant decline in demand for the company's products as consumers suspend high ticket discretionary purchases during the economic recession. This will result in significantly weaker credit metrics in 2020, however SnapAV is expected to prudently manage its expenses and reduce capex to limit cash burn and preserve liquidity. Moody's expects that with the start of the economic recovery, SnapAV's metrics and free cash flow will gradually return to the levels consistent with the rating. The ratings also consider corporate governance considerations, which include SnapAV's private equity ownership, history of debt funded acquisitions and tolerance for high financial leverage.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The home and small business audio visual equipment sector is affected by this shock given its sensitivity to business and consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in SnapAV's credit profile, including its exposure to global economies and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and SnapAV remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SnapAV of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The ratings are supported by SnapAV's strong market presence and the enhancement of scale, global distribution and market share with the acquisition of Control4. SnapAV's direct-to-integrator sales model is designed to eliminate the risk of intermediation by lower-cost retail providers by replacing traditional design, manufacturing, and distribution roles with a fully integrated platform based on an efficient e-commerce platform. Moody's believes that smart home industry has a favorable long-term outlook as consumers embrace new technology that improve connectivity and quality of life.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SnapAV's operating performance will deteriorate over the next several quarters as a result of weakening consumer and business sentiment arising from the economic recession. While leverage could exceed 10x with negative cash flow during 2020, Moody's expects a gradual recovery after the pandemic abates which should return leverage to below 7.5x by the end of 2022.

Moody's views SnapAV's liquidity as adequate, supported by about $62 million of cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2020, which should cover the expected cash outflow in 2020, including a $6.8 million mandatory debt amortization. The company's $60 million revolver has been fully drawn as of March 31, 2020. Moody's does not expect the company to repay the revolver in 2020. The revolver has a financial covenant: a static 8.15x first lien net leverage maximum, tested when borrowings exceed 35% of the revolver commitment. Given the full utilization of the revolver and the substantial rise in leverage expected over the next several months, the covenant could require an amendment from lenders. Ratings pressure will arise if SnapAV is not able to obtain such a waiver if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if SnapAV experiences higher than anticipated revenue decline, margin deterioration or cash burn that will result in weak liquidity.

Although unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to successfully integrate Control4 while maintaining strong levels of revenue and EBITDA growth such that leverage is expected to be maintained below 5.5x and free cash flow to debt is maintained above 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wirepath LLC (dba SnapAV) is a technology-enabled, value-added wholesale supplier and distributor of products and services to integrators in, primarily, the home and small business audio visual ("AV") equipment sector. SnapAV, which generated $763 million of revenues (pro forma for the acquisition of Control4) in fiscal 2019, is owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsor Hellman & Friedman. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

