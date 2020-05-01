Moody's affirms SnapAV's B3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Wirepath LLC's (dba "SnapAV") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR")
and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the
same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first
lien bank credit facilities to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed
to negative from stable.
The anticipated disruption from the coronavirus outbreak on new housing
starts and consumer demand for high end home electronics will reduce SnapAV's
earnings and weaken the company's liquidity during 2020.
High leverage, the ongoing integration of Control4 and associated
restructuring costs heighten SnapAV's susceptibility to the economic
recession. Nevertheless, the ratings affirmation reflects
the company's adequate liquidity during this period of economic
stress and expected recovery in operating performance in 2021.
The downgrade of SnapAV's senior secured first lien ratings reflects
the company's all first lien debt capital structure as a result
of the postponement in placement of the proposed $100 million senior
secured second lien term loan due to challenging market conditions,
which could persist for a prolonged period.
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wirepath LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
SnapAV's B3 CFR reflects the company's high debt-to-EBITDA
leverage of about 8.2x as of December 27, 2019, negative
free cash flow due to acquisition expenses and reduced earnings attributed
to certain operational challenges, and the risk associated with
the continuing integration of Control4. The ratings are also constrained
by SnapAV's exposure to macroeconomic swings in the form of housing
market strength and consumer discretionary spend. Moody's expects
a significant decline in demand for the company's products as consumers
suspend high ticket discretionary purchases during the economic recession.
This will result in significantly weaker credit metrics in 2020,
however SnapAV is expected to prudently manage its expenses and reduce
capex to limit cash burn and preserve liquidity. Moody's
expects that with the start of the economic recovery, SnapAV's
metrics and free cash flow will gradually return to the levels consistent
with the rating. The ratings also consider corporate governance
considerations, which include SnapAV's private equity ownership,
history of debt funded acquisitions and tolerance for high financial leverage.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The home and small business
audio visual equipment sector is affected by this shock given its sensitivity
to business and consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in SnapAV's credit profile, including its exposure
to global economies and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and SnapAV remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SnapAV of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
The ratings are supported by SnapAV's strong market presence and the enhancement
of scale, global distribution and market share with the acquisition
of Control4. SnapAV's direct-to-integrator sales
model is designed to eliminate the risk of intermediation by lower-cost
retail providers by replacing traditional design, manufacturing,
and distribution roles with a fully integrated platform based on an efficient
e-commerce platform. Moody's believes that smart home
industry has a favorable long-term outlook as consumers embrace
new technology that improve connectivity and quality of life.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SnapAV's
operating performance will deteriorate over the next several quarters
as a result of weakening consumer and business sentiment arising from
the economic recession. While leverage could exceed 10x with negative
cash flow during 2020, Moody's expects a gradual recovery
after the pandemic abates which should return leverage to below 7.5x
by the end of 2022.
Moody's views SnapAV's liquidity as adequate, supported by about
$62 million of cash on the balance sheet as of March 31,
2020, which should cover the expected cash outflow in 2020,
including a $6.8 million mandatory debt amortization.
The company's $60 million revolver has been fully drawn as
of March 31, 2020. Moody's does not expect the company
to repay the revolver in 2020. The revolver has a financial covenant:
a static 8.15x first lien net leverage maximum, tested when
borrowings exceed 35% of the revolver commitment. Given
the full utilization of the revolver and the substantial rise in leverage
expected over the next several months, the covenant could require
an amendment from lenders. Ratings pressure will arise if SnapAV
is not able to obtain such a waiver if necessary.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if SnapAV experiences higher than anticipated
revenue decline, margin deterioration or cash burn that will result
in weak liquidity.
Although unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded
if the company is able to successfully integrate Control4 while maintaining
strong levels of revenue and EBITDA growth such that leverage is expected
to be maintained below 5.5x and free cash flow to debt is maintained
above 5%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Wirepath LLC (dba SnapAV) is a technology-enabled, value-added
wholesale supplier and distributor of products and services to integrators
in, primarily, the home and small business audio visual ("AV")
equipment sector. SnapAV, which generated $763 million
of revenues (pro forma for the acquisition of Control4) in fiscal 2019,
is owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsor Hellman &
Friedman. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
