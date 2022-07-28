Moody's affirms Social Islami Bank's B2 deposit rating, maintains negative outlook

Singapore, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)'s B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings, and b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

The outlook on SIBL's ratings remains negative, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's weak capital and profitability could lead to a downgrade of the ratings and BCA over the next 12-18 months.

A full list of affected ratings is included at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SIBL's B2 ratings considers the bank's weak capital and profitability, which provide thin buffers against deterioration in asset quality.

SIBL's B2 long-term deposit and issuer ratings are one notch above its b3 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Government of Bangladesh (Ba3 stable) for the bank in times of need.

SIBL's capital has declined because of weak profitability and higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) density because of asset quality deterioration. Further, its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio moderated to 6.4% as of 31 March 2022 from 7.8% a year earlier. Moody's expects SIBL's capital to remain weaker than other Moody's-rated Bangladeshi banks'.

SIBL's weak profitability is driven by its high reliance on costlier time deposits for funding and modest non-interest income. Return on tangible assets was 0.4% in 2021 and 2020, lower than other Moody's-rated Bangladeshi banks' and SIBL's level of 0.5% in 2017 to 2019.

Moody's expects asset risks to remain high for SIBL over the next 12 to 18 months because the bank is exposed to high concentration risks. The bank's provisioning for nonperforming investment was modest at 88% as of the same date.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, SIBL's BCA and ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the outlook could return to stable if the bank's tangible common equity to RWA improves to more than 7% and return on tangible assets increases sustainably to above 0.5%, while its asset quality remains stable without a significant increase in nonperforming and rescheduled loans.

Moody's could downgrade SIBL's BCA and ratings if the bank's return on tangible assets does not recover sustainably to above 0.5% over the next 12 to 18 months. Weaker asset quality, a decline in capital and tightening of liquidity conditions would also pressure the BCA and ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Social Islami Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT408.2 billion as of 31 December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Social Islami Bank Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook remains Negative

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook remains Negative

