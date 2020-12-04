Moody's affirms Societe Generale's A1 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Baseline Credit Assessment also affirmed at baa2
Paris, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the A1 long-term
senior unsecured debt ratings, deposit ratings and issuer ratings
of Societe Generale (SG) as well as the A1 long-term Counterparty
Risk Ratings and its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's
has also affirmed the bank's short-term ratings and assessments.
The outlook on the long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt
and issuer ratings remains stable.
For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation
The affirmation of SG's BCA of baa2 reflects the bank's credit
quality improvement in recent years, as evidenced by a decline in
its problem loan to gross loans ratio to 3.9% as of June
2020, from 5% at the end of 2017, resulting in a broadly
stable cost of risk over gross loans at 25 basis points in 2019 against
19 basis points in 2017. The bank's diversified risk exposure,
with no corporate sector representing more than 6% of corporate
exposure at default, limits concentration risks that are typical
of global investment banks' financing activities. Although
exposure to riskier operating environments in Eastern Europe, Russia
and Africa explains the higher problem loans level than at some French
peers which focus on domestic market, SG demonstrated its capacity
to reduce risks in those geographies by focusing on large corporates,
secured lending and diversified sectorial growth. In its assessment
of SG's risk profile, Moody's also incorporates the
risks posed by the bank's sizeable capital markets businesses,
which expose SG to market, counterparty and operational risk as
well as the potential for increased earnings volatility, as illustrated
in the first half of 2020.
The affirmation of SG's BCA also reflects the gradual improvement
in its regulatory capitalisation in recent quarters, owing to retained
earnings, proactive capital management resulting in reduced risk-weighted
assets and, more recently, the 2019 dividend suspension requested
by the European Central Bank and other capital relief measures announced
by the regulator as part of its Capital Requirement Regulation (CRR) "quick
fix" package aimed at supporting banks' lending capacity to
the economy in response to the coronavirus health crisis. As of
the end of September, SG's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
was 13.2% up from 11.4% at year-end
2017, risk-weighted assets were broadly stable at €352
billion over the period and the Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 4.4%
from 4.3% over the same period. Although the bank's
capitalisation and leverage will remain weaker than the median of its
global peers, we expect the CET1 ratio will remain above the bank's
12% target and well above its 9.02% minimum regulatory
requirement, whilst diversified risk and revenue sources provide
resilience to the bank's capitalisation under stress tests.
Similar to other French banks and its international peers with sizeable
capital markets operations, SG's BCA is constrained by a high
stock of confidence-sensitive wholesale funding on its balance
sheet, which exposes the bank to changes in market conditions.
However this is mitigated by the diversification of its wholesale funding
sources, the lengthening maturity profile of the bank's long-term
debt as it materially increases its Minimum Requirement for Own Funds
and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) and Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity
(TLAC) eligible debt, and a strong liquidity position with a liquidity
buffer which covers around 2x the correspondent stock of short-term
debt, and a liquidity coverage ratio at 179% as of September
2020, against 140% at the end of 2017.
In line with other global investment banks, with a complex legal
structure and global footprint, Moody's has maintained a negative
qualitative adjustment for Opacity and Complexity, reflecting increased
management challenges and the risk of strategic errors inherent to such
complex and global legal structures. In the case of SG, this
is offset by a positive qualitative adjustment for business diversification,
which reflects its resilience to shocks stemming from any particular geography
or business line.
Aside from those considerations on SG's financial profile,
Moody's assessment of the volume of loss absorbing debt under its
Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis has not changed, as the
bank will continue to issue more bail-in-able debt,
mainly in the form of non-preferred senior debt (€8.2
billion issued as of October 2020), in order to remain above its
full 2022 TLAC and MREL requirements. This results in a three-notch
uplift in the relevant ratings from the firm's BCA of baa2.
Moody's also continues to assess a moderate probability of French
government support for SG's long-term senior unsecured creditors
and junior depositors, resulting in a one notch uplift incorporated
in the relevant A1 ratings. This reflects the systemic role of
SG in the French financial system and its interconnectedness in the global
financial markets.
Stable outlook
The stable outlook on SG's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the bank's H1 2020 profitability pressures stemming from coronavirus-related
macroeconomic shocks will gradually recede.
SG's has historically shown lower and declining earnings volatility
compared with many of its global peers, thanks to the diversification
of its operations. However, the bank's profits were
more affected than most peers by the knock-on effects of the health
crisis in the first half of 2020. If we exclude the exceptional
non-cash goodwill impairment booked in H1, revenues mainly
declined because of a 89% drop in equities revenues, as the
equity derivative business of the bank, where they have a global
leading franchise, was severely affected by market dislocation in
March that fueled a rise in hedging costs, drove losses on equity
derivative products linked to potential future dividend payouts and increased
counterparty defaults linked to hedge fund clients. In addition,
SG's cost of risk materially surged in the first half of the year,
increasing 2.6x year-over-year, the majority
related to ex-ante provisioning reflecting deteriorating macroeconomic
scenarios in IFRS 9 provisioning models and management overlays for sectors
expected to be most impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Despite
resilience in most other businesses and a 6% reduction in operating
expenses in the semester year-over-year, the bank
reported two quarters of consecutive losses, a first since the 2008
financial crisis.
We expect that the bank's profitability will rebound rapidly.
First, our central scenario for a material economic rebound in France
and in most geographies where SG has operations should drive a material
recovery in banking business, if the second wave of lockdown measures
taken this winter is not prolonged. The activity rebound was already
indicated in Q3 with an 11% increase in revenue compared with previous
quarter, stemming from all businesses, in particular from
a normalization of SG's global markets division's performance.
SG's cost of risk also dropped in Q3 more materially than at French
peers to 40 bps from 97 bps in Q2, thanks to a prudent provisioning
approach in the first half of 2020, resulting in provisioning charges
for the first nine months of 67 bps, broadly in line with French
peers. Although there are risks that phasing out of government
support measures or delayed implementation of the European economic recovery
programme will lead to increased nonperforming loans (NPLs) and provisioning
charges in coming quarters, SG has a relatively low exposure to
sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis, including small
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (5% of the bank's
exposure at default).
Secondly, the bank has immediately hedged the risk profile of its
exotic structured equity derivatives business, whilst deciding to
exit the production of the riskiest products, with only a limited
impact on capital markets revenues of around 4% whilst maintaining
the ambition to retain leadership in this sector.
In addition, the bank has decided to accelerate its cost reduction
plan. Further to the previous cost reductions launched in 2019,
the bank announced in Q1 a further €600 to €700 million further
reduction in 2020 [1] with the intention to bring the group's
operating expenses down to €16.5 billion at the end of this
year[2], a 5% decrease from 2019, which it was
on track to achieve as of end-September (-4.9%
decline in operating expenses year-on-year for the first
nine months). Beyond 2020, the bank announced in Q2 it will
reduce its global markets' operating expenses (10% reduction
in operating costs in the first nine months of 2020 year-over-year)
by a further €450 million by 2022-2023[3]. Although
restructuring costs associated with this plan will moderate the profitability
effect in 2021, we expect this target will be achieved with a view
to limit disruption to the bank's capital market franchise and revenue
generation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on SG's ratings could arise if the group (1) achieves
a sustainable improvement in its profitability metrics; (2) reaches
significantly higher capitalisation; and (3) reduces its recourse
to wholesale funding. An upgrade would also be contingent on the
stability of the economic and banking environments where the bank operates
and its ability to maintain solid asset quality and a low cost of risk.
Downward pressure on SG's ratings could arise in the case of (1)
a material deterioration in operating conditions in the bank's main
operating environments, beyond our current expectations, with
negative effects on the bank's performance; (2) a material
weakening in funding and liquidity; (3) lower regulatory capitalisation
or higher leverage; and (4) a material risk management failure or
a failure to demonstrate better resilience to shocks than in the first
half of 2020 from its diversified businesses; and (5) failure to
improve sustainably the bank's profitability and efficiency towards
levels closer to the global investment banking peers median.
Although unexpected, the ratings could further be downgraded should
there be a significant decrease in the bank's existing stock or planned
issuance of bail-in-able liabilities. Although regarded
highly unlikely at present, this may lead to fewer notches of rating
uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Societe Generale
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A1
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa2
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Ba1(hyb)
....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
affirmed Ba2(hyb)
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
....Backed Other Short Term, affirmed
(P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: Parsifal Limited
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3
....Backed Other Short Term, affirmed
(P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: SG Option Europe
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A1
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3
....Backed Junior Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1
....Backed Other Short Term, affirmed
(P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: SG Structured Products, Inc.
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: SGA Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: Societe Generale Australia Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A1
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: Societe Generale Commodities Products LLC
..Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: Societe Generale North America, Inc.
..Affirmation:
....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed
P-1
..No Outlook assigned
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Q1 2020 Financial Results Presentation, April 2020
[2] Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation, August 2020
[3] Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation, August 2020
