Moody's affirms Societe Generale's A1 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Baseline Credit Assessment also affirmed at baa2

Paris, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the A1 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings, deposit ratings and issuer ratings of Societe Generale (SG) as well as the long-term A1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's short-term ratings and assessments. The outlook on the long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation

The affirmation of SG's BCA of baa2 reflects the bank's sustained solid credit quality and capital improvement in recent years, and Moody's view that strategic transformations undertaken over the last few years at the bank have mitigated shocks of the Covid crisis and the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

The sustained solid credit quality improvement is evidenced by a decline in the bank's problem loan to gross loans ratio to 3.3% as of 31 December 2021, down from 5% at the end of 2017, and a low cost of risk over gross loans of 13 basis points in 2021, below the pre-Covid level of 25 basis points. The bank's diversified risk exposure displays no meaningful risk concentrations, with no corporate sector representing more than 3.3% of total corporate exposures at default as of 31 March 2022. In Q1 2022, the group's cost of risk materially increased to 39 basis points of gross loans, reflecting mainly charge-offs related to the bank's Russian subsidiary PJSC Rosbank (Rosbank), which has been sold in May 2022. Excluding the exposure to Russia, Moody's estimates that cost of risk would have remained very low at 15 basis points. The bank will continue to gradually reduce its Russia off-shore exposures (€3.2 billion at the end of 2021) over the medium term.

In its assessment of SG's risk profile, Moody's also incorporates the risks posed by the bank's exposures to other non-domestic markets and regions, such as CEE or Africa, as well as its sizeable capital markets businesses, the latter exposing SG to market, counterparty and operational risk as well as earnings volatility. However the group has also reduced certain risks and diversified its capital market exposures following the losses recorded in 2020 on some exotic structured equity derivatives.

The affirmation of SG's BCA also reflects a higher Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio achieved during 2018-2021 by retaining earnings, as well as stabilizing risk-weighted assets. As of 31 March 2022, SG's common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.9%, up from 10.9% at year-end 2018. The fully-loaded Tier 1 leverage ratio was stable at 4.3% over the same period, albeit lower than at most of the bank's peers. Moody's expects a moderate reduction in capital buffers in coming quarters, in relation mainly to the LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (LeasePlan; long term debt and deposit ratings Baa1 positive, BCA baa3) acquisition and some regulatory impacts.

Similar to other French banks and its international peers with sizeable capital markets operations, SG's BCA is constrained by a high stock of confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, which exposes the bank to changes in market conditions. However this is mitigated by the diversification of its wholesale funding sources, the lengthening maturity profile of the bank's long-term debt, which was driven by the need to comply with the Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) and Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) targets. Moreover, SG displays a solid liquidity buffer which covers around twice the corresponding stock of short-term debt (inclusive of the long-term debt that matures within the following 12 months), and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 140% as of 31 March 2022. Moody's expects SG's solid liquidity and funding positions to limit cost of funding strains that could stem from additional macroeconomic pressures, rising interest rates and the gradual normalization of global monetary policies.

In line with many other global investment banks that have a complex legal structure and global footprint, Moody's assigns a negative qualitative adjustment for Opacity and Complexity, reflecting particular management challenges inherent to such complex and global legal structures. In the case of SG, this is offset by a positive qualitative adjustment for business diversification, which reflects its resilience to adverse trends or events arising from any particular geography or business line.

Moody's assessment of the volume of loss absorbing debt under its Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis has not changed. Moody's considers the bank's plan to issue more bail-in-able debt, mainly in the form of non-preferred senior debt (representing 18% of the group's €237 billion of long-term funding in March 2022 compared with 8% at year-end 2018), in order to remain above its 2022 TLAC and MREL requirements. This results in a three-notch uplift in the relevant ratings from the firm's BCA of baa2.

Moody's also maintained its assumption of a moderate probability of support from the French government for SG's long-term senior unsecured creditors and junior depositors, resulting in a one notch uplift incorporated in the relevant A1 ratings. This reflects the systemic role of SG in the French financial system and its interconnectedness in the global financial markets.

Stable outlook

The stable outlook on SG's long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's creditworthiness will be maintained over the next two to three years. In particular, its profitability, which has materially recovered since the pandemic, will be supported by a contained cost of risk and continuous efficiency measures. Last, the recent strategic acquisition of LeasePlan by SG's subsidiary ALD Automotive (ALD) to form a global car leasing leader, will have a positive impact on its risk profile and profitability going forward.

Firstly, SG has historically shown lower earnings volatility compared with many of its global peers, thanks to the diversification of its operations. The banks' profits were however more meaningfully affected than many global peers at the peak of the Covid crisis mostly due to their material franchise in exotic structured equity derivatives, whose risks have since been reduced. The disposal of Rosbank will result in a material risk reduction and Moody's expects that Covid-related provisions booked on performing loans in 2020, and additional sectorial provisions booked in Q1 2022, will provide adequate buffers against rising asset risks stemming from inflationary pressures and an economic slowdown in Europe.

Secondly, the bank is well advanced in the completion of its efficiency plans, including the ongoing merger of its two French retail networks on track to achieve a planned €450 million decrease in cost base in 2025, the objective to lower the break-even point in its Global Banking and Investor Solutions division (€450 million targeted cost efficiency measures following the €500 million achieved under the previous 2020 strategic plan) and various other initiatives in its international banking activities, particularly stepping up efficiency efforts in Czech Republic and in Africa. Although contributions to the Single Resolution Fund will remain elevated until the end of 2023 (€864 million booked for 2022), the rating agency expects this expense to materially decline to around €100 million in 2024. The group has increased revenues more than costs each quarter since the second half of 2020.

Thirdly, Moody's expects that SG's profitability will be supported by additional revenue engines. The bank is progressing on its ambitious plans for ALD's mobility business and Boursorama's online banking operations which will support its future revenues. The planned acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD should roughly double the size of ALD's vehicle fleet and provide not only solid revenue growth opportunities, but also boost the bank's profits. The bank has also fast accelerated its client acquisition at Boursorama, increasing its leadership in France and is well ahead of its plan to reach 4 million customers by the end of 2022. The partnership agreement signed in April 2022 with ING Groep N.V. to facilitate the transfer of its circa 600,000 online banking clients in France will accelerate economies of scale and will improve profitability through a material reduction in client acquisition costs.

Although the bank's capitalisation will moderately decline and leverage will remain weaker than the median of its global peers, Moody's expects the CET1 ratio will remain above the bank's target of maintaining a 200-250 basis points buffer above its 9.23% minimum regulatory requirement given the numerous aforementioned initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SG's long-term ratings could be upgraded if the group (1) achieves a significant and sustainable improvement in its profitability metrics; (2) maintains a significantly higher level of capitalisation; and (3) reduces its recourse to wholesale funding. An upgrade would also be contingent on the stability of the economic and banking environments where the bank operates and its ability to maintain solid asset quality and a low cost of risk.

SG's ratings could be downgraded in the case of (1) a material deterioration in operating conditions in the bank's main operating environments, beyond our current expectations, with negative effects on the bank's performance; (2) a material weakening in funding and liquidity; (3) a fall of the CET1 ratio significantly below 12% without a prompt recovery; and (4) failure to achieve sustainably higher profitability and efficiency targets stemming from the bank's ongoing transformation projects and strategic growth plans.

Although unexpected, the ratings could further be downgraded should there be a significant decrease in the bank's existing stock or planned issuance of bail-in-able liabilities. This would lead to fewer notches of rating uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Societe Generale

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Ba2(hyb)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Parsifal Limited

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: SG Option Europe

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1

....Backed Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: SGA Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Societe Generale Australia Branch

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Societe Generale Commodities Products LLC

..Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Societe Generale North America, Inc.

..Affirmation:

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

