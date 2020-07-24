Moody's affirms Socram's long-term issuer and deposit ratings of A3; outlook stable

BCA and Adjusted BCA affirmed at baa3 and baa1 respectively

Paris, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Socram Banque (Socram)'s long-term issuer and deposit ratings of A3 and its short-term issuer and deposit ratings of Prime-2. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable. Moody's also affirmed Socram's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3, its Adjusted BCA of baa1, its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of A1(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively and its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of A1 and Prime-1 respectively.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Socram has a sound asset quality resulting from its exclusive focus on domestic retail lending activities in car financing. Profitability, although commensurate with its risk profile is low, reflecting both the bank's small business scale relative to its fixed costs and the low margins applied to its products. Moody's expects Socram's lending activity to slow down and asset quality and profitability to weaken in today's deteriorated economic environment due to the coronavirus outbreak, even though the duration of the disruption and its implications for the bank remain difficult to predict. Moody's nonetheless believes that the robust bank's capitalization, as evidenced by its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 18.6% at year-end 2019 provides a comfortable buffer against a temporary deterioration in asset quality and in profits.

Although reliant on market funding to a large extent, Socram's funding profile has further improved over the past two years owing to a material increase in deposits, which accounted for 55% of its total funding as of year-end 2019 versus 35% at year-end 2017. The bank's funding needs have reduced because of an erosion of its lending activity since 2016. The amount of deposits will likely reduce over the coming years as a result of Socram's decision to stop distributing new current accounts from 1 April 2020 onwards. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the decrease in deposits will occur gradually and hence will not materially alter the bank's funding structure over the outlook horizon.

The bank's BCA is also constrained by its monoline business model and limited franchise since its activities closely depends on the eagerness of the insurance companies to promote Socram's products, which has proven to be persistently moderate over the years. This results in a negative qualitative adjustment to the BCA of one notch to baa3 from the financial profile of baa2.

Moody's believes that the probability that Socram's shareholders would extend support in case of need is very high, resulting in an Adjusted BCA of baa1, two notches below the A2 Insurance Financial Strength rating of MACIF. Moody's takes into account the fact that MACIF is one of Socram's "reference shareholders", which creates duties of care by the insurance company for the bank in case of need. This assumption is also underpinned by other support arrangements. Socram's shareholders are committed to paying the portion of credit losses the bank would incur with their respective clients above 0.5% of outstanding loans on a three-year average. Socram also benefits from a liquidity support agreement whereby its shareholders guarantee liquidity for up to €150 million in case of need.

Socram's long-term ratings reflect the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa1 and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities, which results in one notch of uplift for both deposit and issuer ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's high capitalization will support its creditworthiness over the outlook horizon despite the negative impact of the coronavirus-related crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's does not foresee any upward pressure on Socram's BCA because of (i) the bank's limited franchise, (ii) its structural dependence on its shareholders to sell its products, and (iii) the current economic environment.

Socram's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be lowered in the case of (1) a downgrade of its main shareholders' ratings, (2) a reduced level of support assumption from its shareholders, or (3) a significant deterioration in the bank's intrinsic financial strength. The ratings could also be downgraded in view of their sensitivity to any change in the bank's liability structure that could reduce subordination and result in a higher loss given failure for deposits or senior unsecured debt.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its funding profile were to deteriorate because of increased reliance on market funds, (2) the cost of risk in the loan portfolio were to increase significantly, or (3) its solvency were to reduce materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Socram Banque

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Rating, affirmed P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

