Moody's affirms Socram's long-term issuer and deposit ratings of A3; outlook stable

BCA and Adjusted BCA affirmed at baa3 and baa1 respectively
Paris, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Socram Banque (Socram)'s long-term issuer and deposit
ratings of A3 and its short-term issuer and deposit ratings of
Prime-2. The outlook on the long-term ratings is
stable. Moody's also affirmed Socram's Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of baa3, its Adjusted BCA of baa1, its long-term
and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessment) of
A1(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively and its long-term and
short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of A1 and Prime-1
respectively.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Socram has a sound asset quality resulting from its exclusive focus on
domestic retail lending activities in car financing. Profitability,
although commensurate with its risk profile is low, reflecting both
the bank's small business scale relative to its fixed costs and
the low margins applied to its products. Moody's expects
Socram's lending activity to slow down and asset quality and profitability
to weaken in today's deteriorated economic environment due to the coronavirus
outbreak, even though the duration of the disruption and its implications
for the bank remain difficult to predict. Moody's nonetheless
believes that the robust bank's capitalization, as evidenced
by its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 18.6% at year-end
2019 provides a comfortable buffer against a temporary deterioration in
asset quality and in profits.
Although reliant on market funding to a large extent, Socram's funding
profile has further improved over the past two years owing to a material
increase in deposits, which accounted for 55% of its total
funding as of year-end 2019 versus 35% at year-end
2017. The bank's funding needs have reduced because of an
erosion of its lending activity since 2016. The amount of deposits
will likely reduce over the coming years as a result of Socram's
decision to stop distributing new current accounts from 1 April 2020 onwards.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects the decrease in deposits will
occur gradually and hence will not materially alter the bank's funding
structure over the outlook horizon.
The bank's BCA is also constrained by its monoline business model
and limited franchise since its activities closely depends on the eagerness
of the insurance companies to promote Socram's products, which
has proven to be persistently moderate over the years. This results
in a negative qualitative adjustment to the BCA of one notch to baa3 from
the financial profile of baa2.
Moody's believes that the probability that Socram's shareholders would
extend support in case of need is very high, resulting in an Adjusted
BCA of baa1, two notches below the A2 Insurance Financial Strength
rating of MACIF. Moody's takes into account the fact that MACIF
is one of Socram's "reference shareholders", which creates duties
of care by the insurance company for the bank in case of need.
This assumption is also underpinned by other support arrangements.
Socram's shareholders are committed to paying the portion of credit
losses the bank would incur with their respective clients above 0.5%
of outstanding loans on a three-year average. Socram also
benefits from a liquidity support agreement whereby its shareholders guarantee
liquidity for up to €150 million in case of need.
Socram's long-term ratings reflect the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa1
and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis
to its liabilities, which results in one notch of uplift for both
deposit and issuer ratings.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's high
capitalization will support its creditworthiness over the outlook horizon
despite the negative impact of the coronavirus-related crisis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's does not foresee any upward pressure on Socram's BCA because
of (i) the bank's limited franchise, (ii) its structural dependence
on its shareholders to sell its products, and (iii) the current
economic environment.
Socram's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be lowered
in the case of (1) a downgrade of its main shareholders' ratings,
(2) a reduced level of support assumption from its shareholders,
or (3) a significant deterioration in the bank's intrinsic financial strength.
The ratings could also be downgraded in view of their sensitivity to any
change in the bank's liability structure that could reduce subordination
and result in a higher loss given failure for deposits or senior unsecured
debt.
The bank's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its funding profile were to
deteriorate because of increased reliance on market funds, (2) the
cost of risk in the loan portfolio were to increase significantly,
or (3) its solvency were to reduce materially.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Socram Banque
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A3, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed A3, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed P-2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa3
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yasuko Nakamura
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alain Laurin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454