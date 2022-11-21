Moody's affirms Sohar International Bank's and HSBC Bank Oman's deposit ratings, changes outlook on HBON's deposit ratings to developing

Limassol, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has today affirmed the ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, and Ba3/NP deposit ratings of Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International) and maintained the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings at positive, in line with the positive outlook assigned to the Government of Oman's Ba3 issuer rating. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON)'s ba3 BCA, ba2 Adjusted BCA and Ba2/NP deposit ratings and changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to developing from positive.

A list of all affected ratings is given at the end of this press release.

Today's rating action follows the official public announcement on 16 November 2022 that the banks have entered into a binding merger agreement. The merger remains subject to regulatory bodies and shareholders' approval and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. Upon completion, Sohar International will be the surviving entity and acquire all HBON's liabilities and assets. The transaction is structured as an offering of Sohar International's shares, valuing HBON at book value, with the option to receive the consideration in cash up to 70% of the value.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF SOHAR INTERNATIONAL'S RATINGS, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Moody's affirmed Sohar International's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Ba3. At the same time, the rating agency has maintained the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings at positive, which continues to reflect Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

The affirmation of Sohar International's long-term deposit ratings at Ba3 reflects the affirmation of its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3, which are at the same level as the sovereign rating. As a result, there is no government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings despite Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government support in case of need.

The affirmation of the BCA at ba3 for Sohar International, captures the rating agency's view that the forthcoming merger between Sohar International and HBON is broadly credit neutral.

According to Moody's, Sohar International's asset quality will continue to be exposed to the construction sector, although the level of concentration is expected to reduce following the merger. Furthermore, the lagging effects of the pandemic and extended payments (Moody's estimates combined pro-forma problem loans to gross loans ratio at 3.7% compared to 4.4% for Sohar International standalone as of Q3 2022) may also lead to some asset quality deterioration.

Capital buffers are expected to remain sound following the merger (combined pro-forma tangible common equity to risk weighted assets at around 16.0% from 14.7% for Sohar International standalone as of Q3 2022), supported by Sohar International's capital issuances ($414 million rights issue completed in September 2022) and sound profitability. However, Moody's expects Sohar International's capital buffers to decline in the scenario of HBON's shareholders opting for mostly cash payment at the time of the transaction settlement.

Profitability will remain supported by Sohar International's strong corporate franchise following the merger (with 18% estimated market share by assets) as well as by retail diversification from HBON (Moody's estimates combined pro-forma net income to tangible assets at 0.5% versus 0.4% for Sohar International standalone during the first three quarters of 2022).

The deposit base of the merged entity will remain concentrated, although liquidity buffers are expected to increase at Sohar International after consolidation, and to remain adequate for the entity's market funding reliance (combined pro-forma market funds and liquid assets at 14.8% and 34.1% respectively versus 20.6% and 28.7% for Sohar International standalone as of Q3 2022).

Moody's also noted that although Sohar International will face integration challenges following the merger, and that synergies may therefore take some time to emerge, this is not expected to put downward pressure on the bank's ratings.

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings of the bank could be triggered by a higher sovereign rating, given the ratings of the bank are positioned at the same level of the sovereign rating.

-- AFFIRMATION OF HBON'S RATINGS AND OUTLOOK CHANGED TO DEVELOPING

Moody's affirmed HBON's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba2, its Adjusted BCA at ba2 and its BCA at ba3. HBON's long-term deposit ratings continue to be one notch above the rating of the Oman sovereign, owing to Moody's high assumption of affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc (senior unsecured A3 stable, BCA a3), HBON's ultimate parent.

The affirmation of HBON's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's Adjusted BCA at ba2. The absence of government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings, despite Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning of the bank's Adjusted BCA above the sovereign rating.

The affirmation of the BCA reflects the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness and the bank's balance sheet, given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign. The bank's strong standalone credit profile (BCA), which was affirmed at ba3, continues to be constrained at the level of the sovereign rating.

The affirmation of the Adjusted BCA at ba2 reflects the affirmation of the BCA at ba3 combined with an ongoing one notch of uplift from affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc. The one notch of affiliate support uplift reflects HSBC Holdings plc's management control of HBON (51% ownership stake) via HSBC Middle East Holdings BV, combined with the brand name association of HBON with HSBC Holdings plc. The ba2 Adjusted BCA remains at the same level as the bank's Ba2 local and foreign currency long-term deposit ratings, both positioned one notch above the Ba3 issuer rating of the Oman government.

HBON's financial profile, as assessed by Moody's remains at ba2, but the rating agency constrains the bank's BCA at ba3 (in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign (95% of its loans were located in Oman).

The ba2 financial profile reflects HBON's solid capitalisation (18.4% tangible common equity/risk weighted assets as of September 2022), sound profitability (1.3% net income/tangible banking assets in first three quarters of 2022), low market funding reliance and high liquidity (43.5% liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets). Moody's does however expect the bank's asset quality to weaken modestly (2.2% problem loans/gross loans), as a lagging effect of extended payment cycles as forbearance gradually lifted.

At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to developing from positive. The developing outlook captures the differing directions in which the merger and the positive outlook on the Oman sovereign rating could affect its ratings. The finalisation of the merger would result in the bank's deposit ratings being downgraded to the same level as Sohar International, as the two banks are merged and HBON ceases to exist. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, which is on positive outlook, could trigger upward pressure on HBON's long-term ratings, since its BCA is constrained at the level of the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the long-term deposit ratings of Sohar International could be triggered by a higher sovereign rating, given they are positioned at the same level of the sovereign rating. Upwards pressure on the long-term deposit ratings of HBON is limited given their positioning above the sovereign rating.

The positive outlook on Sohar International indicates a downgrade in the near term is less likely. However, downward pressure on Sohar International's ratings could develop through a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in the bank's solvency and liquidity. Downward pressure on the deposit ratings of HBON's would materialize in case the merger with Sohar International will succeed, as the depositors of HBON will not benefit from HSBC Holdings' affiliate support.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: HSBC Bank Oman SAOG

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Changed To Developing From Positive

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Developing From Positive

..Issuer: Sohar International Bank SAOG

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba2

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Remains Positive

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

