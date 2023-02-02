Moody's affirms SouthState Bank's A3 deposit rating; changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed SouthState Corporation's Baa3 long-term issuer rating as well as the ratings and assessments of its bank subsidiary SouthState Bank, N.A. (together SouthState). Rating affirmations include the bank's long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, long-term issuer rating of Baa3, and standalone and adjusted baseline credit assessments (BCA) of baa2. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term counterparty risk ratings (local and foreign currency) of Baa2/Prime-2. The ratings' outlook was revised to positive from stable.

The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects Moody's view that SouthState's credit profile is becoming increasingly resilient and more comparable to peers with a baa2 BCA due to the company's healthy profitability, stable capitalization, solid funding and growing track record of successful integration following acquisitions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SouthState's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's good historical financial performance including good capital levels and profitability, as well as a strong core deposit base, which makes the bank less reliant on confidence-sensitive market funding. The BCA also takes into consideration credit challenges from SouthState's concentration in commercial real estate (CRE), and heightened integrations risks associated with an active acquisition strategy. As of 30 September 2022, SouthState's CRE concentration accounted for approximately 3.0 times its tangible common equity (TCE), among one of the highest CRE concentration of Moody's rated US banks, making it a key credit challenge.

SouthState's capitalization, as measured by TCE to risk-weighted assets (RWA), was 10.8% as of 30 September 2022. SouthState has maintained solid levels of capital in the past several years despite an active acquisition strategy, providing a buffer against unexpected credit and operational losses.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that the considerable integration and execution risks which resulted from the merger of SouthState and CenterState Bank, doubling the size of the bank, have abated, and that SouthState has successfully maintained its credit discipline while combining the credit cultures of both banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SouthState's ratings and assessments could be upgraded if the bank continues to demonstrate superior asset quality relative to peers, along with strong profitability and low funding costs, while maintaining its current level of capital and liquidity.

Given the positive outlook, downward rating pressure is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, significant deterioration in asset credit quality, capital or profitability would create downward ratings pressure on the BCA. A lower BCA would lead to rating downgrades.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

