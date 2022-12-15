Moody's affirms Southeast Alabama Gas District's A2 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of Southeast Alabama Gas District (SEAGD). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating affirmation reflects SEAGD's sound cost recovery framework and steady fixed obligation charge coverage levels, given the district's low operating cost structure and low leverage profile. SEAGD has limited future capital needs, mostly related to improvements to the system, which should help the district maintain its low leverage profile. The rating also reflects SEAGD's diversified source of gas supply and robust hedging policies that help to reduce fuel cost volatility. The rating acknowledges the alignment benefits of the ownership structure whereby the founding cities are entitled to all distributable income that earned by SEAGD and the remaining communities are entitled to a fee of 1.5% to 3% of the gross sales of gas in those communities.

The rating is tempered by SEAGD's high customer concentration as the district's top 10 customers contributed to almost half of the district's revenues in fiscal 2022. Furthermore, SEAGD also has concentration risk related to a high number of industrial customers that have exposure to commodity price volatility. SEAGD's service territory does have a below average socioeconomic profile, characterized by minimal population growth along with median family income below the US average.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by our view that the district will continue to deliver financial results in line with historical metrics given SEAGD's resilient cost recovery framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material improvement in the district's service area economy, as measured by median family income as a percentage of the US average.

- Sustained fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) consistently above 2.5x. - Improved liquidity in excess of 250 days cash on hand on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant loss of industrial customers to competing gas systems or fuels.

- FOCC below 1.25x and a decrease in liquidity below 100 days cash on hand on a sustained basis.

LEGAL SECURITY

Not applicable.

PROFILE

SEAGD is a public corporation created on January 29, 1952, under Act No. 762 by 14 towns in southeast Alabama. It was established to provide natural gas service to domestic, commercial, and industrial customers located in 35 communities in the southeast portion of the state. SEAGD owns and operates 600 miles of transmission lines and 1,694 miles of distribution lines. Attached to those lines are over 30,000 customers located in 19 counties in southeast Alabama.

The 14 towns that formed SEAGD are entitled to all distributable income that is earned by SEAGD. Any portion that is earned, but not distributed, is carried forward to future years for distribution at the discretion of the board of directors. The other 22 communities are franchise towns and are entitled to a fee of 1.5% to 3% of the gross sales of gas in those communities.

