Moody's affirms Southern Company Gas Capital's Baa1 senior unsecured rating; outlook is stable

Approximately $4.8 billion of debt securities rated
New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Southern Company
Gas Capital's (Southern Gas Capital) Baa1 senior unsecured rating
and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper. Southern
Gas Capital's ratings reflect the unconditional guarantee of Southern
Company Gas (Southern Gas, unrated), an intermediate holding
company of The Southern Company (Southern, Baa2 stable).
The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Southern Company Gas Capital
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Baa1
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southern Company Gas Capital
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Southern Gas Capital's rating reflects the credit strength of its
core gas distribution utilities and the supportive regulatory jurisdictions
in which they operate" said Jeff Cassella, VP -- Senior Credit
Officer.
Southern Company Gas Capital's credit quality is supported by Southern
Gas' portfolio of predominantly low-risk regulated natural
gas local distribution companies (LDCs) and contracted pipelines.
Southern Gas benefits from the predictable cash flow and stable financial
profiles of its LDCs, the credit supportiveness of their regulatory
environments as well as the contracted cash flows generated by natural
gas pipelines regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
The rating is constrained by Southern Gas' higher risk business activities
which account for about 10-15% of consolidated results and
consist of non-regulated gas marketing and wholesale gas services
as well as gas storage. These businesses add earnings and cash
flow volatility to Southern Gas' financial profile and detract from its
credit quality.
For the 12-months ended 31 March 2020, Southern Gas exhibited
improved credit metrics, with a ratio of cash flow from operations
pre-working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt of 19.2%,
including the proportional consolidation of the cash flow and debt associated
with its 50% ownership interest in the Southern Natural Gas Company
pipeline. The improvement was partially attributed to a strong
performance by the wholesale gas services business, bonus depreciation
on qualified regulated assets, and, to a lesser extent,
tax refunds related to divestitures. Going forward, as Southern
Gas continues its elevated capital investment program, particularly
across its LDC utilities, which will be partially funded with additional
debt, we expect that its financial profile will decline but still
support its credit quality. We expect the company will generate
a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the 15-16% range,
including the proportional consolidation of the Southern Natural Gas Company
pipeline.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. We expect Southern Gas to be relatively
resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because
of its rate regulated business model and regulatory cost recovery mechanisms.
Nevertheless, we are watching for natural gas volume declines,
utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to
counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As events related
to the coronavirus continue, we are taking into consideration a
wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside
scenarios.
The effects of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are
weaker than expected; however, we see these issues as temporary
and not reflective of the long-term financial profile or credit
quality of Southern Gas.
As a predominantly natural gas distribution utility holding company,
Southern Gas has a low carbon transition risk within the regulated utility
sector. We view LDCs as having a lower level of carbon transition
risk compared to vertically integrated electric utilities, mainly
due to their lack of ownership of generation assets.
Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic
and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company
works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe
working conditions for employees. Regarding affordability,
we see the potential for rising social risks associated with the coronavirus
pandemic and its effect on Southern Gas' service territories, should
unemployment remain high, making customers less able to absorb rate
increases.
From a governance perspective, financial and risk management policies
including a strong financial profile are important characteristics for
managing environmental and social risks. Southern Gas' governance
is based on its ultimate parent, Southern. We view the governance
of Southern Gas as strong based on Southern's strong governance practices,
including alignment with credit supportive benchmarks regarding ownership,
control, compliance and reporting practices.
Outlook
Southern Gas Capital's stable outlook reflects the predictable cash flow
and relatively low business risk profile of guarantor Southern Gas'
natural gas LDC subsidiaries as well as the diversity and credit supportiveness
of its various regulatory environments. In addition, the
outlook incorporates the higher risk profile of the company's non-utility
businesses and our expectation that these operations will not grow materially
and will be managed prudently. Furthermore, the outlook incorporates
our expectation that Southern Gas will exhibit sustained credit metrics
supportive of its credit profile, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C
to debt of in the 15-16% range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
An upgrade of Southern Gas Capital's ratings is unlikely while Southern
Gas continues to execute its elevated capital investment program.
The ratings could be upgraded if capital expenditures moderate requiring
less debt issuance and there is a sustained improvement in key credit
metrics, such that its CFO pre-W/C to debt is maintained
above 19%.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Southern Gas Capital could be downgraded if the regulatory environments
of Southern Gas deteriorate and do not, collectively, continue
to provide credit supportive and timely cost recovery. Additionally,
Southern Gas Capital could be downgraded if the risk and volatility of
Southern Gas' unregulated businesses increase such that the company's
cash flows become less stable and predictable, or if Southern Gas
demonstrates a weakened financial profile, including a ratio of
CFO pre-W/C to debt sustained below 15%. A downgrade
would also likely result from any changes to the unconditional guarantee
of Southern Gas Capital's debt by Southern Gas.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Southern Gas Capital is
a wholly owned finance subsidiary of Southern Gas (unrated), an
intermediate holding company of The Southern Company, a large diversified,
predominantly regulated utility holding company. Following the
merger of AGL Resources with Southern on 1 July 2016, AGL Capital
Corporation's name was changed to Southern Company Gas Capital and AGL
Resources was renamed Southern Company Gas.
Southern Gas Capital is the financing vehicle for most of Southern Gas,
issuing commercial paper, long-term debt securities and other
financing instruments. Southern Gas unconditionally guarantees
all of the debt and other obligations of Southern Gas Capital.
The largest segment of Southern Gas is its regulated gas distribution
operations, consisting of four natural gas local distribution companies
in Illinois, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia,
which collectively serve over 4.3 million customers. The
largest of these utilities are Northern Illinois Gas Company (A2 stable)
and Atlanta Gas Light Company (unrated).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey F. Cassella
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
