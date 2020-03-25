Moody's affirms Southern Copper's Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

|
|
25 Mar 2020
New York, March 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by Southern Copper
Corporation's ("Southern Copper") and Minera Mexico, S.A.
de C.V. (Minera Mexico). The outlooks changed to
stable from positive.
Ratings affirmed as follows:
..Issuer: Southern Copper Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes Affirmed at Baa2
..Issuer: Minera Mexico, S.A.
de C.V.
....Senior Unsecured Notes Affirmed at Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes Affirmed
at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southern Copper Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Minera Mexico, S.A.
de C.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in Southern Copper's outlook to stable from positive
reflects the exposure of the company to the breadth and severity of the
credit shock caused by the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating
global economic outlook. At the same time, the affirmation
of Southern Copper's Baa2 ratings incorporate its strong operating
and liquidity profile that place the company in a more resilient position
to withstand the challenges in this operating environment.
Southern Copper's Baa2 rating continues to reflect the company's solid
credit metrics, very competitive cost position, improving
production profile and strong liquidity. The company's significant
copper reserves compared with its peers; portfolio of low-cost,
long-life productive copper assets; geographic diversification,
with operations split between Mexico and Peru, and continued investments
for growth are also supportive rating considerations.
The rating is constrained by the lack of product diversification -
majority of revenues come from copper sales - and the negative
free cash flow in periods of low copper prices, mostly as a result
of largest capital expenditures required for growth. Besides,
the company faces a more challenging operating environment in certain
regions, in particular in southern Peru, with political opposition
leading to delays in projects.
Southern Copper has a strong liquidity position, in particular in
light of its revised capital spending program. The company closed
2019 with $ 2 billion in cash, and a comfortable debt amortization
schedule, with $400 million in bonds maturing in April 2020
and $300 million maturing in 2022. After that, the
next maturity will be in 2025 ($500 million) and 2028 ($51
million under Minera Mexico). In 2019 Southern Copper raised $1
billion under Minera Mexico to fund projects in Mexico, namely Pilares,
Buenavista (zinc) and El Pilar. We estimate capital spending of
$4.5 billion from 2020 through 2022, part of it already
pre-funded with the $1 billion bond issuance in 2019.
The rating could be upgraded if Southern Copper is able to execute its
large expansion plans and enhance its production profile. Moreover,
an upgrade would depend on the company maintaining its competitive cost
position and, on its ability to execute its growth projects on schedule
and within budget. Any possible upward movement would also be dependent
on the company's dividend payout relative to its growth investments and
liquidity requirements. Quantitatively, an upgrade would
also require adjusted gross debt to EBITDA below 1.5x and EBIT
to interest expense above 7x on a sustained basis; as well as EBIT
margins of at least 20%; and operating cash flow minus dividends
to total debt above 45%.
The rating could suffer negative pressure should conditions in the copper
markets deteriorate, leading to lower profitability. Downward
rating pressure could also occur if the company is unable to implement
its capital spending program without increasing its debt levels.
A marked deterioration in the company's liquidity position, or increased
shareholder distribution or share buybacks, or both, could
also precipitate a downgrade. Quantitatively, a rating downgrade
would also require the following factors: EBIT margins falling to
levels below 15%; adjusted gross debt to EBITDA trending to
2.75x (or above) on a sustained level; and dividend payouts
such that cash from operations less dividends to gross debt remains below
35% for a prolonged period.
Southern Copper credit profile could be impacted by the rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic
outlook, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The mining sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to demand and sentiment. More specifically, Southern Copper's
credit profile remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread
given its high exposure to copper prices, and therefore, to
China manufacturing and construction activity and overall global economic
growth. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Minera Mexico's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is closely correlated to
Southern Copper's rating. Any changes in financial policy with
respect to Minera Mexico and its debt or liquidity profile or as a result
of legal or regulatory changes in Mexico will continue to be key factors
in evaluating Minera Mexico's rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Southern Copper Corporation, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona,
is 88.91% owned by Americas Mining Corporation (AMC),
which in turn is 100% owned by Grupo Mexico S.A.
de C.V. (Grupo Mexico). Minera Mexico, S.A.
de C.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Copper.
Southern Copper operates through its registered branch in Peru and its
Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexico, S.A. de C.V.,
and the company's principal business is the production, smelting
and refining of copper. Additionally, the company has relevant
by-products, including molybdenum, zinc, silver,
and gold. The company's revenue for 2019 totaled $7.3
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Barbara Mattos, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
