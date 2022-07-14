Moody's affirms Southern Natural Gas' Baa2 ratings

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C.'s (SNG) Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The Baa2 affirmation reflects Southern Natural Gas' strong credit profile, benefitting from Kinder Morgan's expertise in operating its natural gas pipeline, with material ownership by Southern Company, a key customer of the pipeline," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SNG's Baa2 rating reflects its stable cash flow and high EBITDA margins. SNG's financial metrics are sound with funds flow from operations (FFO) to Debt consistently above 25% and (FFO +Interest Expense)/Interest Expense likely to remain above 6x into 2023. Majority of the company's contracts are with good quality shippers and it is 50% owned by The Southern Company (Southern Company, Baa2 stable), which contracts for significant shipping volumes, thus reducing counterparty contract renewal risk. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Kinder Morgan, Baa2 stable) owns the remaining 50% and operates the natural gas pipeline. SNG is constrained by high distributions, and (FFO-maintenance capital expenditures)/Distributions should approach 1x in 2022. The company has large concentration risk as most of its revenue is generated by a single pipeline asset. SNG is exposed to ongoing contract renewals, with a relatively short average contract life due to meaningful contract maturities in 2023. However, SNG's utility customers rely on the company for their natural gas needs, and they have tended to roll over their contracts, thus sustaining the stability of SNG's revenue. Regulatory risk includes the potential for lower approved tariffs by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

SNG is expected to generate roughly $300 million in 2022 cash flow before distributions, which is its primary source of liquidity. Essentially all of this will likely be paid out as distributions, but should cash flow reduce due to operational issues or increased capital expenditures, Moody's expects SNG's owners would reduce the distribution accordingly. SNG also has a $50 million revolving credit facility due 2026, which was undrawn at March 31. The revolving credit facility has one financial covenant requiring debt to EBITDA of less than 5x, which provides a comfortable margin for compliance based on the contracted cash flow. SNG has a $300 million note maturity in April 2023, which Moody's expects to be repaid or refinanced in the ordinary course, with proactive management from its owners.

The stable outlook reflects SNG's sound financial metrics and stable expected cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SNG's Baa2 rating could be upgraded if there is significant reduction in re-contracting risk, while FFO to debt exceeds 25% and FFO to interest expense exceeds 5x. However, any upgrade would also consider the credit profiles of its owners and whether their respective financial policies towards SNG would be supportive of a higher rating.

SNG's rating could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the credit quality of its owners or if their financial policies towards SNG become more aggressive, if there is a material decline in the credit quality of SNG's portfolio of contracted shippers, FFO to debt falls below 20% or FFO to interest expense declines towards 3x.

Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C., based in Houston, Texas, conducts interstate transportation and storage of natural gas, and is equally owned by The Southern Company and Kinder Morgan, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

