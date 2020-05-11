Moody's affirms Southern Star Central at Baa3 and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline at Baa2, outlooks stable

Approximately $550 million of debt securities affected
New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Southern Star Central Corp.
(Southern Star) and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of subsidiary Southern
Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Central Gas Pipeline).
The outlook for both issuers is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating affirmation and stable outlooks at Central Gas Pipeline
and parent company Southern Star reflect our expectation of consistent
and predictable cash flow derived from the pipeline's stable contract
portfolio with good credit quality utility customers", stated
Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst. "The ratings of
both entities are primarily constrained by a significant amount of parent
debt at Southern Star", added Hamilton.
Central Gas Pipeline's stable cash flows are underpinned by supportive
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated fixed reservation
charges and firm transportation and storage contracts that limit the pipeline's
exposure to volumetric and commodity price risk. Although the pipeline's
average remaining contract life of 3 years is low relative to peers,
we view some of the re-contracting risk as mitigated by the strategic
positioning of the pipeline's assets, with in-city
segments that are not easily replicable. The importance of the
pipeline to its customers is further supported by a long history of contract
renewal - about 80% of contracted revenue is derived primarily
from investment grade rated utilities that have been customers of the
pipeline for over 20 years.
The pipeline has a FERC approved cost recovery mechanism for about $88
million of annual modernization investments through 2020, representing
over half of its planned capital expenditures. We expect the pipeline
to request an extension of the recovery mechanism when it files its next
rate case in 2021. The ability to quickly recover and earn a return
on modernization investments outside of a rate case helps to reduce regulatory
lag and contributes to improved financial performance. We expect
the pipeline operating company to maintain a strong financial profile
over the next two years, with FFO to debt ratios in the 30%-35%
range.
While operating company Central Gas Pipeline's financial profile will
be very strong for the credit, consolidated key cash flow and leverage
ratios are weighed-down by significant holding company debt,
representing approximately 60% of consolidated debt. This
significant parent debt constrains the rating of the operating company
because of the closely related probability of default between the two
entities. The pipeline is the only operating subsidiary available
to service Southern Star's debt and mitigate the higher financial
risk at the parent company. Over the next two years, we project
consolidated Southern Star FFO to debt of around 13%, a level
more reflective of sub-investment-grade credit quality for
a typical pipeline company.
Southern Star is majority owned by majority owned by Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec (CDPQ, Aaa Stable), with a minority interest
held by Ullico Infrastructure Fund LP (Ullico, not rated),
which have thus far been supportive of the pipeline's credit quality.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale to Ullico was used to pay-down
$150 million of Central Gas Pipeline's term loan in April 2019.
We expect the Southern Star organization to be resilient to recessionary
pressures related to the coronavirus because most of its revenue is generated
from firm agreements subject to fixed charges regardless of the volume
of gas shipped. Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate possible
long-term impacts of the coronavirus, such as on contract
renegotiations. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold,
we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes,
including more severe downside scenarios.
From an environmental perspective, we view the natural gas pipeline
sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. Social
risks are primarily related to pipeline safety and Central Gas Pipeline's
modernization program will help enhance the safety and reliability of
its infrastructure. From a governance perspective, financial
strategy and risk management are key considerations.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects a predictable financial profile generated
from firm revenues, mainly derived from low-risk utility
customers. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that Southern
Star's owners will support the company through equity infusions,
when necessary, to facilitate incremental expansion investments
at the pipeline and maintain its stable and predictable financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
Ratings for both Southern Star and Central Gas Pipeline could be upgraded
if consolidated FFO to Debt ratio improves to over 15% and the
operating company sustains an FFO to Debt ratio over 30%.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
Southern Star and Central Gas Pipeline's ratings could be downgraded if
sponsor financial policies are more aggressive than expected, or
if consolidated FFO to Debt is sustained below 11% and the operating
company FFO to debt is sustained around 20%.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Southern Star Central Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southern Star Central Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline,
Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky, Southern Star Central
Corporation is the holding company for Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline,
Inc. a natural gas pipeline and storage system located in Colorado,
Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and
Wyoming. Southern Star is majority owned by CDPQ with a minority
interest held by Ullico. The pipeline system is comprised of approximately
5,800 miles of pipelines and has transportation customer contracts
with approximately 131 shippers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
