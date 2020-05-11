Moody's affirms Southern Star Central at Baa3 and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline at Baa2, outlooks stable

Approximately $550 million of debt securities affected

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Southern Star Central Corp. (Southern Star) and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of subsidiary Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Central Gas Pipeline). The outlook for both issuers is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating affirmation and stable outlooks at Central Gas Pipeline and parent company Southern Star reflect our expectation of consistent and predictable cash flow derived from the pipeline's stable contract portfolio with good credit quality utility customers", stated Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst. "The ratings of both entities are primarily constrained by a significant amount of parent debt at Southern Star", added Hamilton.

Central Gas Pipeline's stable cash flows are underpinned by supportive Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated fixed reservation charges and firm transportation and storage contracts that limit the pipeline's exposure to volumetric and commodity price risk. Although the pipeline's average remaining contract life of 3 years is low relative to peers, we view some of the re-contracting risk as mitigated by the strategic positioning of the pipeline's assets, with in-city segments that are not easily replicable. The importance of the pipeline to its customers is further supported by a long history of contract renewal - about 80% of contracted revenue is derived primarily from investment grade rated utilities that have been customers of the pipeline for over 20 years.

The pipeline has a FERC approved cost recovery mechanism for about $88 million of annual modernization investments through 2020, representing over half of its planned capital expenditures. We expect the pipeline to request an extension of the recovery mechanism when it files its next rate case in 2021. The ability to quickly recover and earn a return on modernization investments outside of a rate case helps to reduce regulatory lag and contributes to improved financial performance. We expect the pipeline operating company to maintain a strong financial profile over the next two years, with FFO to debt ratios in the 30%-35% range.

While operating company Central Gas Pipeline's financial profile will be very strong for the credit, consolidated key cash flow and leverage ratios are weighed-down by significant holding company debt, representing approximately 60% of consolidated debt. This significant parent debt constrains the rating of the operating company because of the closely related probability of default between the two entities. The pipeline is the only operating subsidiary available to service Southern Star's debt and mitigate the higher financial risk at the parent company. Over the next two years, we project consolidated Southern Star FFO to debt of around 13%, a level more reflective of sub-investment-grade credit quality for a typical pipeline company.

Southern Star is majority owned by majority owned by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ, Aaa Stable), with a minority interest held by Ullico Infrastructure Fund LP (Ullico, not rated), which have thus far been supportive of the pipeline's credit quality. A portion of the proceeds from the sale to Ullico was used to pay-down $150 million of Central Gas Pipeline's term loan in April 2019.

We expect the Southern Star organization to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because most of its revenue is generated from firm agreements subject to fixed charges regardless of the volume of gas shipped. Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate possible long-term impacts of the coronavirus, such as on contract renegotiations. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.

From an environmental perspective, we view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. Social risks are primarily related to pipeline safety and Central Gas Pipeline's modernization program will help enhance the safety and reliability of its infrastructure. From a governance perspective, financial strategy and risk management are key considerations.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects a predictable financial profile generated from firm revenues, mainly derived from low-risk utility customers. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that Southern Star's owners will support the company through equity infusions, when necessary, to facilitate incremental expansion investments at the pipeline and maintain its stable and predictable financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

Ratings for both Southern Star and Central Gas Pipeline could be upgraded if consolidated FFO to Debt ratio improves to over 15% and the operating company sustains an FFO to Debt ratio over 30%.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Southern Star and Central Gas Pipeline's ratings could be downgraded if sponsor financial policies are more aggressive than expected, or if consolidated FFO to Debt is sustained below 11% and the operating company FFO to debt is sustained around 20%.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Southern Star Central Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southern Star Central Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky, Southern Star Central Corporation is the holding company for Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. a natural gas pipeline and storage system located in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Southern Star is majority owned by CDPQ with a minority interest held by Ullico. The pipeline system is comprised of approximately 5,800 miles of pipelines and has transportation customer contracts with approximately 131 shippers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

