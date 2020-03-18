Moody's affirms Southern Water's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

London, 18 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
Baa3 senior secured debt ratings of Southern Water Services (Finance)
Limited, whose issuance is guaranteed by Southern Water Services
Limited (Southern Water). The rating outlook is stable.
The A2 ratings of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee
by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled
interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial
strength rating of the guarantor and are unaffected by this action.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Southern
Water will be able to maintain an investment-grade credit profile
in the face of a challenging regulatory settlement for AMP7, which
includes penalties for environmental failures during 2010-17,
as well as a likely additional fine from the Environment Agency.
Specifically, the affirmation considers (1) the company's low business
risk profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage
services; (2) the stable cash flows generated under a transparent
and well-established regulatory regime; and (3) operating
company gearing, calculated as net debt to regulatory capital value
(RCV), of around 70%, underpinned by management's
financial policies. The latter somewhat offsets the pressure of
a much weaker adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) in the context of
falling returns, high embedded cost of debt and historical performance
penalties.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
AMP7. As well flagged by the regulator, the determination
includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Southern Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowances for base operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP2.7 billion, roughly GBP59 million below what the company
requested, an efficiency challenge of around 2.2%.
The final determination also included significant disallowances on enhancement
expenditure of around GBP226 million, albeit offset by a separate
GBP85 million allowance for the development of strategic water resources.
Taking this into account, the overall totex gap is roughly 5.5%,
only marginally above the 5% industry average.
Southern Water remains exposed to stringent operational targets,
despite Ofwat lowering the level of stretch on a number of performance
commitments. As ongoing investments, including to rectify
historical failings, will improve performance only over time,
the company will likely incur penalties in the early years of the next
period, with the cash impact recognised two years later.
The lower allowed return, coupled with regulatory and performance
penalties, will put significant pressure on Southern Water's
interest coverage. This is exacerbated by the high embedded cost
of debt, partially associated with its derivatives portfolio.
Two swap restructuring exercises, concluded in December 2018 and
earlier in 2020, provide for additional cash inflows over the next
five to ten years, which will reduce the company's reported
interest cost and help it maintain covenant compliance. However,
this comes partially at the expense of extending swap maturities,
which will increase derivative liabilities, but not debt for covenant
purposes. In Moody's AICR calculation, the effect from
these swap restructurings is removed and the resulting ratio is expected
to remain well below 1.0x in the rating agency's base case
scenario, reflecting the final determination.
Southern Water also remains exposed to a sizeable mark-to-market
(MTM) loss on its derivative portfolio; a further constraint on credit
quality. The company's portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives
has a notional amount of approximately GBP1.3 billion and other
interest-rate swaps carry a notional amount of around GBP460 million.
As at March 2019, the MTM loss was equivalent to approximately 38%
of the regulatory capital value (RCV), or 27% on a credit-value
adjusted basis as reported by the company. Payments under derivative
contracts typically rank super-senior under the company's cash
flow waterfall and could, thus, materially impair senior debt
recovery in a default scenario.
Finally, Southern Water's creditors benefit from a covenant and
security package, which is designed to insulate the company's creditworthiness
from that of its ultimate shareholders and improve creditors' protection
in a default scenario. While the financing structure includes many
valuable features, Moody's believes that the interest cover covenant
currently provides limited protection, because Southern Water's
use of derivatives allows the company to mask certain operational and
financial weaknesses. The rating agency, therefore,
applies limited additional rating uplift from credit-enhancing
features in its assessment of Southern Water's credit quality.
GOVERNANCE AND ENVIRONMENTAL FAILURES ARE IMPORTANT CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
Southern Water faces significant penalties, confirmed in a regulatory
notice in October 2019, and resulting in an overall GBP126 million
(in 2017/18 prices) revenue reduction over AMP7. The penalties
reflect material failures of both Southern Water's environmental risk
management, which resulted in higher-than-permitted
discharges during the 2010-17 period, and of its corporate
governance, which permitted "widespread and deliberate measures"
by employees to prevent accurate wastewater samples from being taken.
In its notice to the company, Ofwat cited "failures of corporate
culture and governance within the company".
In addition, Southern Water and its employees may face criminal
charges by the UK's Environment Agency, the national environmental
regulator. The Environment Agency has levied increasingly significant
fines in recent years, including GBP25 million for sewage discharges
at another UK water company.
The affirmation of the rating recognises that Southern Water has taken
significant steps to address these deficiencies, including additional
investments to address permit non-compliance risks, an ongoing
investment plan to improve asset performance, new audits and review
proceedings as well as corrective action plans to sampling processes.
These actions also underpin the maintenance of an investment-grade
rating, along with measures already taken to reduce leverage at
the operating company. However, satisfying regulators that
past problems have been fully addressed is likely to consume a significant
amount of the company's managerial focus.
RATING OUTLOOK
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that the company
will be able to maintain an investment-grade credit profile in
the context of a final determination outcome that -- with respect
to totex efficiencies and performance challenges -- appears more
benign than for some peers. The stable outlook also reflects the
company's reduced gearing and Moody's expectation that leverage will not
exceed the 75% gearing covenant (net debt/ RCV) within its financing
structure.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the regulatory determination and impact of environmental fines,
Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure.
The rating could, however, be upgraded if management's transformation
programme visibly and sustainably improves the company's operational performance
as well as the exposure to risks associated with the derivatives portfolio
is reduced.
The company has only limited financial flexibility at the current rating
level. The rating could be downgraded if it appears likely that
Southern Water will face additional environmental fines on top of Moody's
current expectation or encounter any other operational or financial headwinds.
Furthermore, downward pressure could result from a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Rating Affirmations:
..Issuer: Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited
....Backed Senior Secured, Affirmed
at Baa3
....Underlying Senior Secured, Affirmed
at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited
.Outlook: Remains Stable
Southern Water is the seventh largest of the ten water and sewerage companies
in England and Wales, with a RCV of GBP5.0 billion as at
March 2019. It provides water and sewerage services to a population
of approximately 2.5 and 4.6 million, respectively,
in the south-east of England, including the counties of Kent,
East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Since October 2007, Southern Water's ultimate parent has been Greensands
Holdings Limited, which is in turn owned by a consortium of infrastructure
investment funds, pension funds and private equity. The largest
single shareholders are UBS Asset Management (21.92%),
institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Asset Management (39.83%)
and Hermes Infrastructure funds (21%).
