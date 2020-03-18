Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited: Update following downgrade to Baa3, stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Southern Water (Finance) to Baa3, stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Southern Water (Finance) to Baa2, review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's affirms Southern Water's Class A debt at Baa1, negative outlook Rating Action: Moody's affirms Southern Water's Baa3 rating; stable outlook 18 Mar 2020 London, 18 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 senior secured debt ratings of Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited, whose issuance is guaranteed by Southern Water Services Limited (Southern Water). The rating outlook is stable. The A2 ratings of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor and are unaffected by this action. The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Southern Water will be able to maintain an investment-grade credit profile in the face of a challenging regulatory settlement for AMP7, which includes penalties for environmental failures during 2010-17, as well as a likely additional fine from the Environment Agency. The rating outlook is stable. The A2 ratings of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor and are unaffected by this action. The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Southern Water will be able to maintain an investment-grade credit profile in the face of a challenging regulatory settlement for AMP7, which includes penalties for environmental failures during 2010-17, as well as a likely additional fine from the Environment Agency. Specifically, the affirmation considers (1) the company's low business risk profile as the monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage services; (2) the stable cash flows generated under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime; and (3) operating company gearing, calculated as net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV), of around 70%, underpinned by management's financial policies. The latter somewhat offsets the pressure of a much weaker adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) in the context of falling returns, high embedded cost of debt and historical performance penalties. On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for AMP7. As well flagged by the regulator, the determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42% for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that Southern Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut. Ofwat's allowances for base operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were GBP2.7 billion, roughly GBP59 million below what the company requested, an efficiency challenge of around 2.2%. The final determination also included significant disallowances on enhancement expenditure of around GBP226 million, albeit offset by a separate GBP85 million allowance for the development of strategic water resources. Taking this into account, the overall totex gap is roughly 5.5%, only marginally above the 5% industry average. Southern Water remains exposed to stringent operational targets, despite Ofwat lowering the level of stretch on a number of performance commitments. As ongoing investments, including to rectify historical failings, will improve performance only over time, the company will likely incur penalties in the early years of the next period, with the cash impact recognised two years later. The lower allowed return, coupled with regulatory and performance penalties, will put significant pressure on Southern Water's interest coverage. This is exacerbated by the high embedded cost of debt, partially associated with its derivatives portfolio. Two swap restructuring exercises, concluded in December 2018 and earlier in 2020, provide for additional cash inflows over the next five to ten years, which will reduce the company's reported interest cost and help it maintain covenant compliance. However, this comes partially at the expense of extending swap maturities, which will increase derivative liabilities, but not debt for covenant purposes. In Moody's AICR calculation, the effect from these swap restructurings is removed and the resulting ratio is expected to remain well below 1.0x in the rating agency's base case scenario, reflecting the final determination. Southern Water also remains exposed to a sizeable mark-to-market (MTM) loss on its derivative portfolio; a further constraint on credit quality. The company's portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives has a notional amount of approximately GBP1.3 billion and other interest-rate swaps carry a notional amount of around GBP460 million. As at March 2019, the MTM loss was equivalent to approximately 38% of the regulatory capital value (RCV), or 27% on a credit-value adjusted basis as reported by the company. Payments under derivative contracts typically rank super-senior under the company's cash flow waterfall and could, thus, materially impair senior debt recovery in a default scenario. Finally, Southern Water's creditors benefit from a covenant and security package, which is designed to insulate the company's creditworthiness from that of its ultimate shareholders and improve creditors' protection in a default scenario. While the financing structure includes many valuable features, Moody's believes that the interest cover covenant currently provides limited protection, because Southern Water's use of derivatives allows the company to mask certain operational and financial weaknesses. The rating agency, therefore, applies limited additional rating uplift from credit-enhancing features in its assessment of Southern Water's credit quality. GOVERNANCE AND ENVIRONMENTAL FAILURES ARE IMPORTANT CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS Southern Water faces significant penalties, confirmed in a regulatory notice in October 2019, and resulting in an overall GBP126 million (in 2017/18 prices) revenue reduction over AMP7. The penalties reflect material failures of both Southern Water's environmental risk management, which resulted in higher-than-permitted discharges during the 2010-17 period, and of its corporate governance, which permitted "widespread and deliberate measures" by employees to prevent accurate wastewater samples from being taken. In its notice to the company, Ofwat cited "failures of corporate culture and governance within the company". In addition, Southern Water and its employees may face criminal charges by the UK's Environment Agency, the national environmental regulator. The Environment Agency has levied increasingly significant fines in recent years, including GBP25 million for sewage discharges at another UK water company. The affirmation of the rating recognises that Southern Water has taken significant steps to address these deficiencies, including additional investments to address permit non-compliance risks, an ongoing investment plan to improve asset performance, new audits and review proceedings as well as corrective action plans to sampling processes. These actions also underpin the maintenance of an investment-grade rating, along with measures already taken to reduce leverage at the operating company. However, satisfying regulators that past problems have been fully addressed is likely to consume a significant amount of the company's managerial focus. RATING OUTLOOK The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that the company will be able to maintain an investment-grade credit profile in the context of a final determination outcome that -- with respect to totex efficiencies and performance challenges -- appears more benign than for some peers. The stable outlook also reflects the company's reduced gearing and Moody's expectation that leverage will not exceed the 75% gearing covenant (net debt/ RCV) within its financing structure. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Given the regulatory determination and impact of environmental fines, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The rating could, however, be upgraded if management's transformation programme visibly and sustainably improves the company's operational performance as well as the exposure to risks associated with the derivatives portfolio is reduced. The company has only limited financial flexibility at the current rating level. The rating could be downgraded if it appears likely that Southern Water will face additional environmental fines on top of Moody's current expectation or encounter any other operational or financial headwinds. Furthermore, downward pressure could result from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Rating Affirmations: ..Issuer: Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited ....Backed Senior Secured, Affirmed at Baa3 ....Underlying Senior Secured, Affirmed at Baa3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited .Outlook: Remains Stable Southern Water is the seventh largest of the ten water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, with a RCV of GBP5.0 billion as at March 2019. It provides water and sewerage services to a population of approximately 2.5 and 4.6 million, respectively, in the south-east of England, including the counties of Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Since October 2007, Southern Water's ultimate parent has been Greensands Holdings Limited, which is in turn owned by a consortium of infrastructure investment funds, pension funds and private equity. The largest single shareholders are UBS Asset Management (21.92%), institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Asset Management (39.83%) and Hermes Infrastructure funds (21%). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 