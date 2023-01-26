Moody's affirms Southern Water's ratings following issuer substitution

London, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the underlying and backed Baa3 senior secured debt ratings of bonds assumed by SW (Finance) I PLC, a new UK-based issuer that substituted the previous Cayman Island-based issuer, Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited. The substitution took effect with respect to certain notes on 30 September 2022 and with respect to others on 4 October 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to SW (Finance) I PLC and withdrawn the outlook on Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited. The A1 ratings of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor and are unaffected by this action.

Today's action reflects the conclusion of the issuer substitution proposed by Southern Water Services Limited (Southern Water), which guarantees the bonds, pursuant to its finance documentation. The parties to the existing covenanted financing transaction have agreed to replace Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited with SW (Finance) I PLC as principal debtor under the existing bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATIONS

Affirmation of the Baa3 senior secured debt ratings reflects, as positives, Southern Water's low business risk profile as monopoly provider of essential water and sewerage services, stable cash flow generated under a transparent and well-established regulatory regime, and operating company net debt that fell from above 70% to 65% of regulatory capital value (RCV) following an equity injection in 2021.

The ratings are constrained by Southern Water's persistent operational underperformance and fines and penalties associated with historic wastewater pollution incidents. Over the 2020-25 regulatory period (AMP7), Southern Water will pay a GBP136 million penalty for misreporting pollution incidents and a GBP90 million fine for breaches of environmental law following a criminal prosecution brought by the UK's Environment Agency (EA). Southern Water may face further criminal charges associated with the misreporting and falsification of data based upon the outcome of a separate EA investigation. The ratings are also constrained by the company's long-dated debt and derivatives portfolio with high borrowing costs.

RATIONALE FOR ASSIGNING A STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on SW (Finance) I PLC reflects Moody's expectation that Southern Water will maintain net debt below 70% of RCV over AMP7, and that the company's adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) will recover in AMP8 when penalties for past environmental failings fall away, cost allowances are updated and cash allowed returns are likely to rise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given weak cash flow and ongoing uncertainty around delivery of management's transformation programme and environmental fines, an upgrade is not anticipated. The ratings could be upgraded if management's transformation programme visibly and sustainably improves the operational performance and if risks associated with the derivatives portfolio reduce.

Downward pressure could also result from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Southern Water is the seventh largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, with an RCV of GBP5.6 billion as of March 2022. The company provides essential services to 2.6 million water customers and 4.7 million wastewater customers in the southeast of England across Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Southern Water's ultimate parent is Greensands Holdings Limited (Greensands HoldCo), which is in turn owned by a consortium of infrastructure investment funds, pension funds and private equity. Macquarie Super Core Infrastructure Fund (Macquarie) is the majority shareholder of Greensands HoldCo (62%). The other shareholders are UBS Asset Management (8%), institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Asset Management (15%), Hermes Infrastructure funds (8%) and others (7%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Graham Taylor

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

