Moody's affirms Southwest Airlines' Baa1 senior unsecured ratings, changes rating outlook to stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating for Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest") and the A2 rating on the company's Series 2007-1 enhanced equipment trust certificates ("EETC"), Class A. Moody's also upgraded the rating on the company's Class B tranche of the Series 2007-1 EETC to Baa1 from Baa2. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"Stabilizing the ratings outlook reflects Moody's view that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is in the rear view mirror for Southwest Airlines," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. "Southwest has a history of strengthening its market position after economic shocks, and we expect much of the same as the coronavirus' impacts on the US domestic carriers wane into 2022," continued Root. Southwest has the broadest and densest geographic network in the US domestic market. It maintained service across its domestic network during the depths of the pandemic and has or will commence service to 17 new destinations by the end of 2021.

In stabilizing the outlook, Moody's expects Southwest to sustain its excellent liquidity, maintaining more cash and marketable securities than funded debt into 2024. The company's stated minimum liquidity is $10 billion. Moody's also expects improving cash generation, with the company achieving breakeven or better operating cash flow in 2021, setting the stage for positive free cash flow in 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Southwest's leading position serving mainly the US domestic market; its historically conservative capital structure, with debt-to-EBITDA of 0.9x heading into 2020; and Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very strong liquidity. The Baa1 rating also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's financial performance and credit metrics will sequentially strengthen through 2022, with metrics in 2023 solidly representative of the Baa1 rating. Moody's belief that Southwest will prioritize debt retirement and that returns to shareholders will remain dormant through 2022 also support the Baa1 rating. Moody's continues to project that demand and revenues will approach 2019 levels by the end of 2023, and that sharper cost management and efficiencies created while managing the operations through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by then.

The upgrade of the Class B EETC reflects the improved equity cushion as amortization has increased in the past 18 months as the final scheduled payment date in August 2022 approaches.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded after annual revenues and profit margins approach pre-pandemic levels. Revenue and operating margin were $22.4 billion and 13% in 2019. Debt-to-EBITDA of below 2x, annual free cash flow above $1.5 billion and sequential reduction of the debt incurred in 2020 could also support a ratings upgrade. With Moody's expectation of a sustained recovery of US domestic air travel demand through 2022, the potential for a downgrade is more limited during this period. The ratings could be downgraded if the aggregate of cash, short-term investments and revolver availability is sustained below $8 billion or if the Spring 2021 recovery in passenger demand stalls, sustaining negative daily cash flow. Negative free cash flow for 2022 or the restart of dividends and or share repurchases that delay the retirement of funded debt could also lead to a ratings downgrade. Lack of progress through 2022 in moving Debt-to-EBITDA towards below 3x, funds from operations + interest-to-interest towards 8x, and/or retained cash flow-to-debt towards 25% could also pressure the rating.

Changes in EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the company's operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.

....Senior Secured Equipment Trust Class A, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Love Field Airport Modernization Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.

....Senior Secured Equipment Trust Class B, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southwest Airlines Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Southwest Airlines Co., (NYSE: LUV) based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading low-fare airline in the United States. Southwest operated more than 4,000 flights daily during peak periods, serving 103 destinations across the United States and ten additional countries before the coronavirus. Southwest remained the nation's largest carrier in terms of originating domestic passengers boarded in 2019. Revenue was $9 billion in 2020, down from $22.4 billion in 2019.

