Moody's affirms Spain's Baa1 rating and maintains stable outlook

London, 18 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Government of Spain's issuer rating and senior
unsecured bond rating at Baa1. The senior unsecured MTN programme
rating and senior unsecured shelf rating have also been affirmed at (P)Baa1,
while the other short-term programme rating was affirmed at (P)Prime-2.
The outlook remains stable.
The key drivers for today's rating affirmation are as follows:
- The Spanish economy has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus
pandemic, but government support measures combined with past progress
in restoring competitiveness and reducing macro imbalances should provide
for a robust economic recovery next year. The EU recovery funds,
of which Spain will be a large beneficiary, should add to the strength
of the recovery in the coming years and could also help bolster the Spanish
economy's long-term growth potential;
- Spain's fiscal and debt metrics have been and will likely
remain weaker than many peers. The public debt ratio is likely
to stabilize at around 120% of GDP in the coming years, an
unprecedented level for Spain. But improving debt affordability
metrics due to the low interest rate environment and lower recourse to
bond market funding, will mitigate the impact of higher debt on
the country's fiscal strength.
- Spain's complex political dynamics have made it difficult
to advance structural reforms in the past several years, although
access to the EU funds may provide stronger incentives to advance the
reform agenda than in the past.
The stable outlook balances the negative near-term effects of the
pandemic on Spain's economic and fiscal prospects with Moody's
view of a limited long-lasting damage to Spain's productive
capacity. Moody's also expects the public finances to be
gradually returned to a more solid position over the coming years.
Importantly, Moody's base case assumes that the health crisis
can be dealt with without resorting to widespread and severe restrictions
on mobility similar to those imposed in April and May.
Spain's long-term country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa1
for foreign and local currency bonds and bank deposits. Spain's
foreign-currency short-term bonds and bank deposits country
ceilings are unchanged at P-1
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Baa1 RATING
FIRST DRIVER: PANDEMIC IMPACT ON SPANISH ECONOMY WILL BE SEVERE
BUT SHOULD BE TEMPORARY
Moody's expects the Spanish economy to be among the most negatively
affected countries by the pandemic, with real GDP forecast to contract
by around 12.5% this year. Spain's exposure
to services sectors such as tourism and hospitality that are heavily affected
by the pandemic, as well as the prevalence of small and medium enterprises,
are key factors behind this forecast. Since the lifting of restrictions
in late May, high-frequency indicators point to a rebound
of activity, yet the recovery remains uneven and the risk of renewed
restrictions on mobility remains until an effective virus treatment has
been found.
On the positive side, the government has put in place important
-- and well targeted - measures that should help the economic
recovery. Credit guarantees of up to €100 billion have been
focused on small and medium-sized companies, the backbone
of the Spanish economy, and the sectors most heavily affected.
Temporary employment protection schemes (so-called ERTEs) have
also been successfully used to limit the increase in unemployment,
although Spain has still registered a significantly stronger increase
in the rate of unemployment than other EU countries, due to the
widespread use of temporary employment contracts. The number of
employees affected by ERTEs has fallen by 76% since end-April,
pointing to the effectiveness of the schemes.
Secondly, Spain's recovery will be supported by the significant
EU funds that will be made available over the coming years, with
Spain being the second-largest recipient of the EU's €750
billion so-called Next Generation EU (NGEU) recovery fund.
The country stands to receive up to €72.7 billion in the form
of non-refundable grants and a further €67.3 billion
in loans, and is also eligible for around €21 billion from
the EU's fund to support member states' temporary employment
support schemes. The EU's overall financial support is thus
equivalent to close to 15% of Spain's GDP (estimate for 2020),
potentially providing a substantial boost to investment in the coming
years. Most of the funds will likely be available during 2022 and
2023, with a smaller amount likely to be disbursed already next
year. Moody's expects the Spanish economy to grow by close
to 8% next year, and has also raised its growth forecasts
for each of the following years.
Thirdly, besides the positive contribution from the EU recovery
funds, Spain's economy has become much more balanced and resilient
than in the past. The economy is highly diversified, with
export growth in the past several years driven to an important extent
by non-tourism related services. The current account has
been in a sustained surplus since 2013, averaging 2% of GDP.
Spain's net external debtor position has improved by more than 20
percentage points of GDP, from a recent peak of 95.9%
in 2014 to 74.4% in 2019. The private sector has
continuously deleveraged and debt ratios of both non-financial
corporations and households are now lower or broadly in line with euro
area peers.
SECOND DRIVER: WIDENING OF BUDGETARY DEFICITS WILL BE TEMPORARY
AND IMPROVING DEBT AFFORDABILITY WILL MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF HIGHER DEBT
ON FISCAL STRENGTH
In line with the view that the economic impact of the pandemic should
be transitory, Moody's also expects that the fiscal deterioration
will be concentrated on the current year. The government's
fiscal measures -- estimated at 4-5% of GDP by the
country's independent fiscal council (AIReF) - and the severe
GDP contraction will lead to a very large budget deficit this year of
around 13% of GDP. In Moody's view, next year's
deficit should be materially lower, as growth and tax revenues recover
some of this year's losses and many of the measures tail off.
Spain's public debt ratio will likely rise to above 120%
of GDP this year, registering an increase of over 20 percentage
points from 2019, above the average across the largest advanced
economies. Under Moody's baseline assumptions, Spain's
public debt ratio will only stabilize at that level in the following years,
leaving the country's public debt among the highest in the world.
A credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan would be needed
to bring the debt back onto a downward trajectory.
An important mitigating factor for the otherwise negative fiscal and debt
developments is the very favourable funding environment. Supported
by the ECB's quantitative easing programme and despite this year's
much higher issuance of government bonds, Moody's expects
the government's interest burden on the debt to decline as costlier
debt is still being refinanced at lower rates. Under Moody's
baseline projections, the ratio of interest payments to general
government revenue will be 5.7% this year with further declines
likely in coming years, comparing favourably to the peak of 8.9%
in 2013 and the median of 8.2% for Baa-rated sovereigns.
The Spanish authorities have successfully lengthened the average maturity
of the debt, thus reducing refinancing risk and locking in the current
low funding costs. Spain's debt affordability will remain
strong in the coming years given Moody's expectation of ongoing
monetary support as well as the reduced recourse to bond markets due to
the EU funding.
THIRD DRIVER: POLITICAL DYNAMICS COMPLICATE ADVANCING STRUCTURAL
REFORMS
Spain's divided political landscape - with successive minority
governments and four general elections since 2015 - has made it
difficult to advance structural reforms in recent years. The lack
of a majority government has prevented the passing of a budget bill since
2018 and some planned revenue-raising measures have not been passed
in parliament, complicating fiscal consolidation efforts.
Key challenges include high structural unemployment with a high share
of workers on short-term contracts, low productivity growth
and a high structural deficit in the social security system.
In Moody's view, the prospect for significant EU funds could
provide stronger incentives to reform than in the past few years,
albeit this remains to be seen. The deployment of the funds will
be subject to the formulation and delivery of a national programme of
reforms in line with EU recommendations. The first key test will
be the passage of a 2021 budget. The government has recently implemented
a long-standing European Commission (EC) recommendation on a country-wide
guaranteed minimum income.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook balances the negative impact of the pandemic on Spain's
near-term economic and fiscal prospects with Moody's expectation
that Spain's economic growth profile has become more resilient and
diversified over the past decade. It also reflects the rating agency's
expectation of a gradual reduction in Spain's fiscal imbalances
and a stabilization or some decline in the public debt burden in the coming
years.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material for Spain's credit profile,
although the country has some exposure mostly related to water scarcity
and focused on regions in which agriculture remains an important sector,
such as Andalucía. Agriculture accounts for around 6%
of GDP and around 7-9% of employment in the region,
compared to a national average of 2.6% and 4% respectively.
Social risks are material for Spain's credit profile. The country
has one of the highest rates of unemployment, much of it of a structural
nature, as well as a high share of temporary and precarious employment
contracts. Spending pressures linked to the ageing society are
significant, and the tensions in Catalunya have been an important
factor contributing to political fragmentation and a divisive political
landscape. Spain has been hit hard by the outbreak of the coronavirus
with substantial implications for public health and safety, and
the outbreak will have an at least transitory adverse economic and fiscal
impact. The pandemic also adds to the political frictions given
that the regional governments are responsible for health care.
Governance risks are material. While Spain scores highly on institutional
factors, its scores on the Worldwide Governance indicators are somewhat
lower than other euro area countries.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 41,592 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2% (2019 Actual) (also
known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.8%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 2% (2019 Actual) (also known
as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: a2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 15 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Government of Spain. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Some upward rating pressure would develop in case of a more forceful economic
recovery than currently expected, and a return to growth rates above
other euro area countries, confirming the rating agency's
view that the resilience and competitiveness of the Spanish economy is
much improved compared to the past. Moody's expectations
under a stronger growth scenario is that it would lead to more positive
fiscal outcomes and debt trajectory than currently anticipated.
Both the initial speed of the recovery and Spain's growth performance
over the next several years could be stronger than Moody's currently
expects if the Spanish authorities manage to effectively use the very
significant EU funds at their disposal. The rating agency notes
that Spain has many years of experience in absorbing large EU (structural)
funds. Spain is also particularly well placed to take advantage
of the "green transformation" part of the EU's recovery
fund.
Another trigger for a positive rating action would be the presentation
of a credible medium-term fiscal plan that gives confidence that
the public debt ratio would be gradually reduced over the next years.
Moody's recognizes that meaningful fiscal consolidation is unlikely
in the near term, given the depth of the contraction in 2020 and
the still elevated need to support the recovery in 2021. But the
EC has long advocated to raise Spain's relatively low tax revenues
as part of a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, and
there is wide agreement that there is scope in particular on VAT and environmental
taxes. In addition, AIReF's spending reviews --
which the government has pledged to implement - have identified
significant potential to increase the efficiency of public spending.
Thirdly, a renewed focus on structural reforms could put upward
pressure on Spain's rating, in particular reforms to ensure
the long-term sustainability of the pension system and reforms
to the labour market that safeguard the gains in flexibility and competitiveness
that the 2012 reforms brought.
Conversely, the rating would come under downward pressure if the
economic recovery currently underway stalled or turned out significantly
weaker than under Moody's baseline expectations, possibly
due to the re-imposition of a nation-wide lockdown,
leading to a further rise in public sector indebtedness in the coming
years. The economic recovery could also be significantly weaker
than under Moody's baseline expectations if the pandemic resulted
in a more severe permanent damage to Spain's productive capacity,
for instance due to longer-lasting changes in consumer behavior
affecting the crucial tourism and hospitality sectors. The rating
would also come under downward pressure if the Spanish authorities proved
unable to make full and effective use of the EU funds. Moody's
considers that coordination between the central government and the regional
administrations is likely to be one of the main challenges to the funds'
execution.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
