Moody's affirms Spar Nord's A1 deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Spar Nord Bank A/S's (Spar Nord) A1/P-1 long-term and short-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings, A1 long-term senior unsecured debt rating, (P)A1 senior unsecured Medium Term Note Programme (MTN) ratings, A3 junior senior unsecured debt ratings, (P)A3 junior senior unsecured MTN ratings, baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, A1/P-1 long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs), and the A1(cr)/P-1(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments). Moody's has upgraded the subordinate MTN ratings to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2. The outlooks on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings remain stable.

The key drivers for the affirmation of the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A1 is the affirmation of the BCA of baa1, and three notches of uplift according to Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. The upgrade of the subordinate MTN ratings to (P)Baa1 reflects the higher volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting subordinated debt holders.

The baa1 BCA balances the strength of Spar Nord's Danish banking franchise, with its improving levels of problem loans to gross loans, strong capitalization, good recurring profitability, and a strong liquidity profile, against mounting risks in the macroeconomic environment. Risks include high inflation and subdued economic growth, which will lead to a deterioration in asset prices and constrain borrowers' repayment capacity, thus leading to moderate deterioration in asset quality and potential loan loss provisions, offsetting some of the gains in net interest income margins.

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that Spar Nord has sufficient buffers in term of strong capital and improving profit margins to manage a deterioration in borrowers' repayment capacity during the next 12 to 18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

Spar Nord's BCA of baa1 balances the bank's strong solvency and liquidity profile, against the downside risks in the operating environment which constrains borrowers' repayment capacity, leading to a potential deterioration in asset risk metrics.

Spar Nord's asset risk has improved in recent years, with problem loans to gross loans gradually declining to 3.23% at the end of September 2022 from 4.23% at the end of 2020. However, Moody's expects moderate deterioration in the bank's loan portfolio during 2023. The rating agency expects unsecured bank lending to be relatively more affected than mortgages, because the latter are usually prioritized by borrowers.

Capitalisation will continue to be robust, with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 16.9% at the end of September 2022 due to strong internal capital generation. Moody's expects capitalization to remain strong, remaining around 2 percentage points above the bank's CET1 target of 13.5%.

Profitability, with net income to tangible assets of 0.92% for the first nine months of 2022, will be supported by the positive interest rate environment, partly offset by slower business growth and potential loan loss provisions, resulting in net income to tangible assets of approximately 1%. Due to volatility in the operating environment, results can be volatile in the coming year.

DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

Spar Nord's A1 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate the baa1 adjusted BCA and three notches of uplift as indicated by our Advanced LGF, due to the large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting depositors and creditors in case of failure indicating an extremely low loss severity.

JUNIOR SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED RATINGS

The junior senior unsecured ratings affirmation at A3 reflects the BCA of baa1 and one notch uplift.

The subordinated MTN ratings of (P)Baa1 reflects the BCA of baa1 and no further adjustments. The upgrade follows Moody's assessment that the outstanding volumes of AT1 debt and Tier 2 debt will provide sufficient loss absorption for subordinated debt instruments to warrant a moderate loss severity.

OUTLOOK

Moody's assessment of a stable outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate that the bank's strong buffers in terms of excess capital and strong recurring profitability will be sufficient to absorb a moderate increase in asset risk over the next 12 to 18 months. Overall, the rating agency expects capitalization and profitability to remain stable, while problem loans to increase moderately. Liquidity profile will remain strong, with continued access to capital markets and large deposit surplus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Spar Nord's ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the BCA, which could occur following a sustained improvement in the bank's asset risk metrics, including lower problem loans; and a sustained improvement in the bank's profitability without a deterioration in its risk profile.

Spar Nord's long-term deposit and debt ratings, CR Assessment and CRRs, already have the maximum uplift in our loss given failure framework and would therefore not receive further uplift from increased subordination or issuance volumes.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Spar Nord's ratings include a lower BCA or reduced uplift in the LGF analysis. A downgrade of the BCA could occur due to: 1) a significant deterioration in asset quality or if concentrations and exposures to more volatile segments increase; 2) a persistent weakening in the bank's recurring earnings power and operating efficiency; or 3) a substantial increase in market funding reliance beyond our current expectations; or 4) weaker capital ratios that are below the bank's current capital targets of Common Equity Tier 1 of at least 13.5% and own funds ratio of 17.5%.

Downward pressure on the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings would also arise if there is a shift in the bank's funding mix, such as lower loss-absorbing instrument volume or a significant reduction in junior deposit amounts, which would result in lower rating uplifts than currently assumed under our Advanced LGF framework.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

