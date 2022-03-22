Moody's affirms Sparbanken Syd's deposit ratings at Baa1; changes outlook to stable

Stockholm, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Sparbanken Syd's long- and short-term deposit and issuer ratings of Baa1/P-2, Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of A3/P-2, and the Counterparty Risk Assessment of A3(cr)/P-2(cr). The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa3 and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings to stable from negative.

Moody's affirmed the ratings and changed the outlook on the bank's deposit and issuer ratings to stable from negative following the announcement by Sparbanken Syd on 14 February 2022 [1] that they have become a new partner in, and part-owner of, Borgo AB (Baa2 stable, baa3) (Borgo), a Sweden-based credit market company that distributes mortgages for its owner banks. The partnership will enable Sparbanken Syd to repurchase its mortgage book from SBAB Bank AB (publ) (A1/A1, stable, baa1) (SBAB) and provide a sustainable source of funding for the bank's future mortgage activities.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While the timing for the transfer of Sparbanken Syd mortgages from SBAB to Borgo has not been disclosed, Sparbanken Syd's part ownership of Borgo will enable the bank to originate future mortgages to new clients through Borgo, as well as allowing it to continue servicing its existing retail mortgage customers.

The affirmation of Sparbanken Syd's BCA and ratings also reflects: 1) the stable asset quality of the bank with problem loans to gross loans at 1.2% at end of June 2021; and 2) its strong capitalization of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 20.4% at end June 2021; balanced against 3) consistently low profitability; and 4) remaining uncertainties regarding the execution of the new funding strategy and the longer term challenges in increasing profitability, captured by the negative corporate behaviour adjustment.

The deposit and issuer ratings incorporate the BCA of baa3, and very low expected loss given failure, due to the considerable volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting depositors, resulting in a two notch rating uplift as per Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.

OUTLOOK

The change to stable from negative outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects the progress that Sparbanken Syd has made in finding a solution for setting up a long-term source of funding for its mortgage activities via Borgo, removing the uncertainty over whether the bank would be able to put in place a long-term funding alternative to SBAB.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sparbanken Syd's ratings could be upgraded based on evidence of a sustainable funding strategy and continued high liquidity buffers combined with higher recurring profitability while maintaining a prudent risk appetite. Furthermore, the ratings could be upgraded if the bank significantly increases the levels of loss-absorbing obligations protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure.

Sparbanken Syd's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) The partnership with Borgo is unsuccessful and the bank is unable to establish a stable funding source to finance its mortgage business; or 2) Its profitability deteriorates, leading to recurring losses and lower capital generation; or 3) Its asset quality deteriorates significantly; or 4) Exposure to high-risk sectors increases; or 5) Loss absorbing liabilities decrease, lowering the cushion of protection to creditors and depositors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sparbanken Syd

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press Release 14-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Niclas Boheman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

