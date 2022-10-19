Moody's affirms SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt's A2 issuer ratings; outlook changed to positive

Stockholm, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS's (SpaBol) A2 long-term issuer ratings and A2/Prime-1 (P-1) Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR). Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr). The outlook on the long-term issuer ratings was changed to positive from stable.

The ratings and outlook reflect Moody's view of the weighted-average credit profile of the SpareBank 1 Alliance banks owning SpaBol, as well as the agency's assessment of the likelihood that these owner banks will support SpaBol in case of need. The outlook on the long-term issuer ratings is positive, in line with the rating outlook of SpareBank 1 SMN, the second largest owner bank.

The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The key drivers for SpaBol's long-term issuer ratings of A2 are: 1) the relatively strong credit profiles of the larger banks that are owners of SpaBol, which is reflected in their issuer ratings and the high quality assets they transfer to SpaBol; and 2) Moody's assessment of the probability that owner banks would provide support to SpaBol, taking into account the balance of their obligations and incentives to do so under the SpaBol's shareholder agreement.

SpaBol's A2 long-term issuer ratings are mainly underpinned by the five largest member banks' issuer ratings (indicating a weighted-average issuer rating of A1), which collectively own 77.79% of SpaBol as of June 2022. Similarly, SpaBol's CRA and CRR are also driven by the respective ratings of the top five banks of the alliance. The ratings are as follows, including their shareholding based on the assets they have transferred to SpaBol:

-- SpareBank 1 Ostlandet (Issuer Ratings of Aa3 Stable, CRA of Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr), CRR of Aa3/P-1, shareholding of 23.15%)

-- SpareBank 1 SMN (Issuer Rating of A1 Positive, CRA of A1(cr)/P-1(cr), CRR of A1/P-1, shareholding of 20.94%)

-- SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (Issuer Ratings of Aa3 Stable, CRA of Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr), CRR of Aa3/P-1, shareholding of 15.92%)

-- SpareBank 1 Sorost-Norge (Issuer Ratings of A1 stable, CRA of A1(cr)/P-1(cr), CRR of A1/P-1, shareholding of 12.91%)

-- SpareBank 1 Ringerike Hadeland (Issuer Ratings of A2 stable, CRA of A1 (cr)/P-1(cr), CRR of A1/P-1, shareholding of 4.87%)

These alliance banks maintain strong financial fundamentals, with limited variations in overall credit quality amongst individual members. While most of them focus on residential mortgages and commercial real-estate lending in a relatively small geographic area, which typically translate in high concentration levels, they also tend to feature similar strengths, such as strong overall asset quality metrics and robust capital buffers. Accordingly, two of the banks have issuer ratings of Aa3, two have issuer ratings of A1, and one has an issuer rating of A2, reflecting their relatively solid financial positions.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on SpaBol's long-term issuer ratings is in line with the positive outlook of SpareBank 1 SMN, which if upgraded would reflect an improvement in the weighted average credit profile of the owner banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of SpaBol would be upgraded if the owner banks' weighted average credit profile strengthened. SpaBol's ratings could also be upgraded in case of increased likelihood of the owner banks supporting it.

Given the positive outlook a downgrade is unlikely, but the outlook on the long-term issuer ratings of SpaBol could return to stable if the credit profile of its bigger owner banks were to weaken.

SpaBol's ratings would also be downgraded in case of reduced likelihood of the owner banks supporting it, as indicated by a loosening in the support agreement and mechanism between SpaBol and the owner banks that are currently in place.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed A2, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

