Moody's affirms SpareBank 1 Helgeland's A3 deposit rating; outlook changed to positive

Stockholm, August 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed SpareBank 1 Helgeland's (Helgeland) A3/Prime-2 (P-2) deposit and A3 long-term issuer ratings. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2. The Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of A2/P-1 and Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) of A2(cr)/P-1(cr) were also affirmed. The outlooks on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings were changed to positive from stable.

The rating affirmation follows the successful integration of the bank into the SpareBank 1 Alliance and the completion of the transfer of loans and capital injection from SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge. These considerations are balanced against continued costs in 2022 in relation to the integration of the bank into the SpareBank 1 Alliance and a continued high level of geographical concentration to the bank's home region of Helgeland.

The positive outlook reflects the bank's improving fundamentals in terms of asset risk, capital, and funding profile which creates positive rating pressure.

For a detailed list of the affected ratings please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of the baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA incorporates the Very Strong- macro profile in Norway and as well as strengthening of the bank's financial profile.

Helgeland's capital position has strengthened over the past 2 years with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets having risen to 20.7% at the end of June 2022. While we expect the bank to manage down its capital ratio to around 18% over the medium term, its position is expected to remain very strong. The bank's asset risk has improved, with the ratio of problem loans to gross loans having fallen to 1.0% as if June 2022 from 2.0% in 2020. This was achieved through a combination of a reduction of non-performing loans and an increase in gross loans. Furthermore, profitability has recovered with net income equal to 0.8% of tangible banking assets in the first half of 2022 following higher costs due to the bank's integration into the SpareBank 1 Alliance in 2021.

Helgeland's sound funding and liquidity is underpinned by an increasing use of SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS to fund its retail mortgages and a significant local deposit base.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE (LGF)

Helgelands' depositors are likely to face very low loss given failure because of the bank's high volume of junior deposits, meaning that losses would be spread over a large depositor base. As a result, the long-term deposit ratings of A3 includes two notches of rating uplift due to LGF.

The CRR and CRA are positioned three notches above the Adjusted BCA, as indicated by LGF.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook balances the material improvements in Helgeland's financial profile which creates positive rating pressure, with the need to demonstrate that these improvements are sustainable and that the improvements in the bank's risk management is sustained following the finalisation of the bank's integration with the SpareBank 1 Alliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SpareBank 1 Helgeland's ratings could be upgraded if the bank demonstrates that the strengthening in its financial profile is maintained and that its recent improvements in solvency and risk management are sustained.

The bank's deposit and issuer ratings could be upgraded if its liability structure changes to include substantially higher amounts of more junior debt.

While the positive outlook implies that a downgrade is unlikely, the outlook could be stabilised should (1) the bank's problem loan ratio increases significantly, or its cost of risk rises sustainably above the historical average; (2) if there is a significant increase in single-borrower or sector concentration levels; or (3) financing conditions become more difficult.

There could also be downward pressure on the bank's ratings in case its liability structure changes, such that it increases the expected loss given failure for deposits and senior debt.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: SpareBank 1 Helgeland

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A3, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A3, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

