Moody's affirms SpareBank 1 Ostlandet's ratings, outlook remains stable

London, 12 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
SpareBank 1 Ostlandet's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted
BCA of a3, its long-term deposit ratings, issuer ratings
and senior unsecured ratings of Aa3, senior unsecured MTN program
rating of (P)Aa3, subordinate MTN program rating of (P)Baa1,
long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa3(cr) and long-term
Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of Aa3. The rating agency also confirmed
the bank's Junior Senior ratings of A3, previously placed
on review for upgrade. The outlook on the deposits and senior unsecured
ratings remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
The affirmation of the bank's a3 BCA reflects the bank's resilient
performance throughout the pandemic as demonstrated by its sound asset
quality, strong capitalization and robust profitability.
The bank's problem ratio remained at very low levels at 0.4%
of gross loans (including loans transferred to covered bond companies)
at end September 2021 from 0.3% at end 2020, which
is reflective of the bank's low credit risk retail mortgage portfolio.
SpareBank 1 Ostlandet also benefits from solid capital levels, with
a tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 19.9%
at end September 2021. Profitability also remained resilient through
the pandemic with a return to tangible banking assets of 0.83%
in 2020, and improving to almost 1% in the first nine months
of 2021.
These strengths are balanced against the bank's relatively high
level of capital markets funding and some credit concentrations towards
the commercial real-estate sector.
LOSS GIVEN FAILURE
Moody's forward-looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis of SpareBank 1 Ostlandet's liability structure indicates
that depositors and senior unsecured creditors are likely to face extremely
low losses given failure resulting in three notches of uplift to the ratings
from the BCA. This reflects our expectation that SpareBank 1 Ostlandet
will be required to issue large volumes of instruments, prior to
the end of 2023, that are subordinated to depositors and senior
creditors in order to comply with their minimum requirements for own funds
and eligible liabilities (MREL).
The analysis takes into account the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority's
(FSA)'s revised approach to calculating MREL subordination requirements,
following the expected implementation of the amended Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD2) into Norwegian law; as well as the bank's
need to hold buffers above the minimum requirements.
The confirmation of the bank's junior senior ratings reflects that
according to Moody's Advanced LGF analysis for junior senior debt
holders are likely to face moderate losses given failure resulting in
a rating of A3 in-line with the bank's BCA. This reflects
the agency's view that under the new MREL subordination requirements
it is less likely that the bank will issue a sufficiently large buffer
above the minimum requirement to materially reduce expected loss rates.
OUTLOOK
The bank's deposit and debt ratings carry a stable outlook balancing its
robust financial performance with downside risks stemming from its dependence
on market funding and real-estate and home prices, especially
in the Oslo region. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation
that the bank will issue sufficient volumes of junior senior debt to support
the senior unsecured rating, despite lower mandatory subordination
requirements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could develop if SpareBank 1 Ostlandet demonstrates;
comfortable liquidity and lower use of market funds combined with solid
capitalisation on an on-going basis; stronger earnings generation
without an increase in its risk profile combined with an improved cost-to-income
ratio.
The bank's ratings could be downgraded if: SpareBank 1 Ostlandet's
problem loan ratio and impairments increase significantly above its similarly-rated
peers; financing conditions become more difficult, impairing
its ability to raise low-cost market funding; its risk profile
increases, as a result of increased exposures to more volatile sectors;
the macroeconomic environment deteriorates, leading to adverse developments
in the Norwegian real-estate market and a deterioration in asset
quality or a lower Macro Profile.
Furthermore, the senior unsecured debt ratings could be downgraded
should the bank issue materially lower volumes of junior-senior
instruments.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SpareBank 1 Ostlandet
Confirmation:
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454