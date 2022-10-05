Moody's affirms SpareBank 1 SMN's A1 deposit ratings; outlook changed to positive

London, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's"), has today affirmed SpareBank 1 SMN's (SMN) deposit ratings of A1/P-1, senior unsecured ratings of A1 and junior senior unsecured rating of Baa1. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at baa1 and the Adjusted BCA at baa1. The outlook on the long-term deposits and senior unsecured ratings was changed to positive from stable.

The affirmation and positive outlook reflect SpareBank 1 SMN's improving fundamentals, in particular sound capitalization coupled with strong profitability and improved risk profile as well as decreasing reliance on market funding.

The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The primary drivers for the affirmation of the long-term deposit ratings and long term senior unsecured ratings of A1 are 1) the resilient performance of SpareBank 1 SMN through the economic cycle, resulting in a baa1 Adjusted BCA and 2) a continued three notch uplift as indicated by Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and Adjusted BCA is underpinned by the banks' strong capitalization, reflected in a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 19.6% (CET1 ratio of 18.8%) and a strong leverage ratio (as measured by tangible common equity to tangible banking assets) of 6.9% at end Q2 2022.

SMN's BCA is also supported by the bank's profitability, with a return to tangible assets (including assets transferred to covered bond companies) of 1% in the first half of 2022. The bank maintained a strong level of profitability throughout the economic cycle, with return to tangible assets of 0.82% during the 2020 peak of the coronavirus outbreak, which compares favourably to peers with similar lending books.

SMN's non-performing loans improved during 2022 to 1.09% of gross loans (including loans transferred to the jointly owned covered bond companies) from 1.7% in 2021 reflecting the improved conditions in the oil and offshore sectors, which have been the main source of problem loans in the past years, as well as the bank's proactive approach to restructuring problematic exposures. We expect the bank's asset quality to remain resilient despite uncertainties in the operating environment stemming from higher inflation and higher interest rates which could result in lower consumption spending and increased defaults in the SME sector.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS

The affirmation of the deposit ratings at A1/P-1 and senior unsecured ratings of A1, reflects the three-notch positive uplift above the Adjusted BCA due to high volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting depositors and senior creditors. This reflects our expectation that the bank will issue non-preferred senior debt both to comply with MREL requirements but also considers the bank's need for a buffer above the requirement itself.

The affirmation of the junior senior unsecured rating of Baa1, reflects that the junior senior debt holders are likely to face moderate losses following a failure, in-line with the bank's BCA.

The affirmation of the Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk Ratings at A1(cr)/P-1(cr) and A1/P-1 respectively, reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis due to large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the Adjusted BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the LGF analysis.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an expectation that SMN (1) will maintain a track record of strengthened profitability (2) will continue to reduce its use of market funds in favour of customer deposits, given the increased focus of the bank on continuously growing its deposit base and (3) will maintain a stronger risk profile supported by the better outlook for the oil sector, which has been the main source of problem loans in the past. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SMN's credit growth will be focused on low capital intensity businesses which will continue to support its capital base and asset quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook would transform into an upgrade of the BCA in the next 12-18 months, provided that SMN continues to exhibit resilience in its financial performance and is able to sustain its strong profitability, grow its retail deposit base resulting in lower use of market funds, while maintaining its improved risk profile. These factors would also result into an upgrade for the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings, should the bank issue expected levels of senior non-preferred debt, to meet minimum regulatory requirements plus a management buffer.

While a downgrade would be unlikely given a positive outlook, the outlook could be stabilized if SMN's risk profile weakened due to (1) an increased exposure to more volatile sectors; (2) use of market funds was to increase towards previous levels (3) financing conditions become more difficult leading to a deterioration on the bank's profitability.

Downward rating pressure on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings may also develop because of lower issuance of senior non-preferred securities leading to a reduction in the rating uplift through our LGF analysis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: SpareBank 1 SMN

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

