Moody's affirms Sparebanken Sor's A1 deposit ratings; Outlook changed to positive

Stockholm, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Sparebanken Sor's (Sor) A1/Prime-1 (P-1) deposit and A1 long-term issuer ratings. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1. The outlooks on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings were changed to positive from stable.
The affirmation of Sor's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's stable, through the cycle performance, demonstrated by its maintenance of strong levels of capital.
The positive outlook reflects the bank's improving fundamentals, including expected reductions in asset risk and continued stable profitability.
The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sor's problem ratio remained at a relatively low level at 0.7% of gross loans both at end June 2022 and at year end 2021, down from 0.9% at end of 2020. Sor also benefits from very strong capital levels, with a ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets of 18.3% and a common equity tier 1 ratio of 17.4% at the end June 2022 while TCE in relation to Tangible Banking Assets (TBA) was 9.3%. Both Pre-provision income and net income to TBA remained resilient throughout the pandemic and net income fell only marginally to 0.7% in 2020 before recovering to 0.8% in 2021. These strengths are balanced against the bank's lending concentration towards the commercial real-estate sector, some single name concentration risk, and a high level of capital markets funding.
RATING OUTLOOK
Sor's positive outlook reflects its improved ratios and fundamentals in terms of asset risk and capital which, if sustained, creates positive rating pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The bank's ratings could be upgraded if it sustains
• Sound asset quality metrics with problem loans ratio in line with local peers; and
• Strong capital ratios, both in relation to risk weighted assets and in relation to TBA
• A stable profitability
While the positive outlook implies that a downgrade is unlikely, the outlook could be stabilised should
• The bank's NPLs increase significantly;
• Its profitability was to deteriorate materially from its current level;
• Lower than expected issuance of non-preferred senior (SNP) securities leading to a reduction in the rating uplift through Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Sparebanken Sor
..Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1
....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed A1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed A1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
