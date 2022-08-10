Moody's affirms Sparkasse KoelnBonn's A1 deposit ratings; outlook changed to positive

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the ratings of Sparkasse KoelnBonn (SKKB), including its A1 long-term deposit ratings, its (P)A1 senior unsecured debt program rating, its Baa1 junior senior unsecured debt rating, and its (P)Baa1 subordinate debt program rating. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings was changed to positive from stable. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed SKKB's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and its a3 Adjusted BCA.

A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF SPARKASSE KOELNBONN's BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of SKKB's baa2 BCA considers that the bank's solvency profile has remained resilient during the pandemic and that its funding and liquidity profile has improved, which has led to an overall strengthening of its financial profile. However, the baa2 BCA also takes into account the risks from the deteriorated credit environment, which could result in a material uptick in problem loans and weakened capital and profitability.

With a problem loan ratio of 1.1% as of year-end 2021, SKKB continues to exhibit strong asset-quality. SKKB's lending portfolio, however, contains material regional and sector concentration risks with regards to commercial real estate exposures in the region of Cologne and Bonn. The bank's satisfying risk-weighted capitalization and sound leverage, as expressed in a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio of 12.4% and a TCE to tangible assets ratio of 6.7% as of 31 December 2021, provide some protection against these asset risks, while the bank's profitability remains subdued with a return on assets of 0.2% in 2021.

SKKB's BCA also reflects its improved liquidity profile due to a reduced dependence on market funding and higher liquid resources, which incorporates the bank's increasing overcollateralization of its Pfandbrief cover pools that would enable the bank to generate substantial additional liquidity at short notice if required. Since SKKB did not draw down attractively priced central bank funding in the last two years, Moody's does not expect the bank's funding and liquidity metrics to materially change in the future, unless future minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) will prompt SKKB to issue additional loss-absorbing debt instruments.

-- AFFIRMATION OF SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM RATINGS

The affirmation of SKKB's ratings follows the affirmation of the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA, which incorporates two notches of affiliate support uplift from the baa2 BCA, assuming a very high likelihood of cross-sector support from Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (S-Finanzgruppe, Corporate Family Rating Aa2 stable, BCA a2) in case of need.

Furthermore, the affirmation reflects the results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into account the severity of loss in resolution for SKKB's different liability classes, and which continues to indicate a low loss given failure for deposits and the senior unsecured rating class, resulting in one notch of rating uplift, and a high loss given failure for junior senior unsecured debt and the subordinate rating class, resulting in a one notch deduction from the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA because of their higher loss severity.

Finally, the affirmation incorporates an unchanged assumption of a moderate likelihood of sovereign government support for deposits and the senior unsecured rating class, resulting in one notch of rating uplift, and a low likelihood for junior senior unsecured debt and the subordinate rating class, resulting in no further rating uplift. The moderate support assumption for deposits and the senior unsecured rating class reflects SKKB's membership in the systemically important S-Finanzgruppe, while junior senior unsecured debt and the subordinate rating class do not benefit from government support because these instruments are expected to absorb losses in resolution.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE

The positive outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that SKKB's BCA and Adjusted BCA, and hence its long-term ratings, could be upgraded if the bank's financial strength remains resilient despite a more challenging environment from economic and regulatory headwinds. Moody's also considers that SKKB will maintain sufficient volumes of bail-in-able liabilities safeguarding the currently assigned rating uplift resulting from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As indicated by the positive outlook, an upgrade of SKKB's ratings could result from an upgrade of its baa2 BCA and a3 Adjusted BCA. An upgrade could also be triggered by additional rating uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

SKKB's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's problem loan formation remains contained in the more challenging economic environment, if its capitalization and buffers to regulatory minima can be protected, its risk-adjusted profitability remains resilient, and the bank's market funding dependence remains at low levels. An upgrade of the BCA would likely result in an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA as long as Moody's current support assumption from and the assessed creditworthiness of S-Finanzgruppe remain unchanged.

SKKB's deposit and senior unsecured debt program ratings may also be upgraded if the volume of debt instruments designed to absorb losses in resolution increases substantially in relation to the bank's tangible banking assets, which could result in additional rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

A downgrade of SKKB's ratings is currently unlikely but could be triggered following a downgrade of the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA or as a result of fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded because of a pronounced decline in the quality of SKKB's investment and loan portfolios, and because of levels of capital and earnings substantially below the rating agency's expectations. However, a downgrade of SKKB's BCA may not translate into a downgrade of the bank's ratings as long as Moody's current support assumption from and the assessed creditworthiness of S-Finanzgruppe remain unchanged.

SKKB's deposit and senior unsecured debt program ratings could be downgraded if the combined volume of junior senior unsecured and subordinated liabilities declines materially further, which would lead to lower rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Sparkasse KoelnBonn

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Thurm

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

