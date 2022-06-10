Moody's affirms Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC's (dba U.S. Lumber) B2 CFR, downgrades secured debt to B3 approximately $1.5 billion of rated debt

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC's (dba U.S. Lumber) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's downgraded the rating on U.S. Lumber's existing senior secured notes due 2026 to B3 from B2 and its senior secured term loan maturing 2028 to B3 from B2. The notes and term loan are pari passu. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of the rating on U.S. Lumber's existing senior secured notes and term to B3 from B2 results from the upsizing of the company's revolving credit facility to $500 million from $300 million. The 67% increase in the size of U.S. Lumber's revolving credit facility materially reduces the recovery values for the holders of the term loan, warranting the downgrade.

However, Moody's views the increase of the revolving credit facility as credit positive, which is necessary to accommodate the large amount of borrowings under the RCF due to acquisitions and working capital needs. Revolver availability totaled about $154 million on April 3, 2022, after considering $312 million in borrowings, some letter of credit commitments and the borrowing based formula. U.S. Lumber uses the revolving credit facility for working capital needs, letter of credit commitments and bolt-on acquisitions. U.S. Lumber has no material maturities over the next four years now that the revolver has a stated expiration in late 2026, with a springing maturity 91 days prior to Sr. Sec. Notes due September 2026.

"The upsizing of U.S. Lumber's revolving credit facility gives the company much needed liquidity to meet ongoing demand," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

U.S. Lumber's B2 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.8x by late 2023 versus 5.6x on April 3, 2022. Moody's forward view includes some organic revenue growth, full-year earnings from acquisitions, some reduction in revolver borrowings at each year end and term loan amortization. Fixed charges including cash interest, term loan amortization and operating and finance lease payments approach $150 million per year, reducing cash flow. Products distributed by U.S. Lumber are available from other distributors, making it difficult to increase pricing significantly and maintain profitability.

Providing an offset to U.S. Lumber's leveraged capital structure and other credit challenges is good profitability. Moody' expects adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 10% - 12% through 2023, which is a key credit strength. Interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITA-to-interest coverage, should remain above 3.0x, which is reasonable given the debt service requirements. The integration of REEB Millwork Corp., acquired October 2021, and DW Distribution, Inc. (November 2021) appears to be proceeding well and contributing to U.S. Lumber's financial performance. geographic presence and an expanded product mix. Repair and remodeling activity and new home construction, representing 90% of U.S. Lumber's are exhibiting good growth expectations over the next year.

Moody's projects U.S. Lumber will have adequate liquidity over the next eighteen months, constrained by the material use of the revolving credit facility for mainly working capital needs and bolt-on acquisitions. However, Moody's forecasts that U.S. Lumber will generate decent cash flow each of the next two years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that U.S. Lumber will continue to perform well. The ability to generate cash flow and no near-term maturities further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of U.S. Lumber's ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth and the company delevers such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is near 5.0x. Reduced borrowings under the revolving credit facility and maintain conservative financial policies would support upwards rating movement.

A downgrade could occur if U.S. Lumber's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA stays above 6.0x and EBITA-to-interest expense is below 1.5x. A deterioration in liquidity, an aggressive acquisition or significant shareholder return activity could result in downward rating pressure as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

U.S. Lumber, headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, operates as a two-step distributor, buying and reselling a large variety of specialty products mostly to national and other one-step distributors. The Jordan Company, L.P. through its affiliates, is the owner of U.S. Lumber.

