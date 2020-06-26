Moody's affirms Spectrum's B1 CFR, assigns B2 to new unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's assigned a Ba1 rating to Spectrum Brand, Inc.'s new senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 and assigned a B2 rating to the company's new senior unsecured notes due 2030. Moody's also affirmed Spectrum Brands, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1 and affirmed ratings on all other senior unsecured notes at B2. The rating outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. Spectrum Brands, Inc. is a direct operating subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (collectively Spectrum).

The new $600 million five year revolving credit facility will replace the existing $890 million revolving credit facilities due 2022 and will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes including the repayment of existing debt. Proceeds from the new $300 million senior unsecured notes will also be used to repay existing debt. The transactions favorably extend the maturity profile but the reduction in revolver capacity weakens backup liquidity sources.

The affirmation of Spectrum's CFR at B1 reflects Moody's expectation that Spectrum will maintain very good liquidity including roughly $150 million of annual free cash flow and no meaningful debt maturities until 2024, and that debt repayment will lead to a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA below 5x in 2021. These factors help mitigate the company's current high leverage (5.9x debt to EBITDA as of March 29, 2020), headwinds from tariffs that continue to pressure EBIT margins and competition with larger and better capitalized companies. Gross leverage is elevated in part due to a nearly full draw on the revolver to bolster the cash position of approximately $448 million pro forma for the refinancing. The affirmation also reflects that Spectrum's suspension of share repurchases due to the coronavirus outbreak will help to preserve cash and liquidity. Despite headwinds in the durables sector caused by the coronavirus shutdowns, Moody's expects demand for most of Spectrum's products will remain relatively stable given their "in-home" applications conducive to sheltering-in-place following the coronavirus outbreak, especially in the small home appliances (cooking), personal care (grooming), home & garden and pet (aquatics) segments. Additionally, having a portfolio of recognizable value-oriented brands in relevant markets benefits Spectrums' ratings as it helps during periods of economic weakness.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Rating assigned:

New Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 at B2 (LGD 4)

New Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility at Ba1 (LGD1)

Ratings Affirmed:

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B1-PD

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

The rating outlook remains stable

At the close of the transaction, the following ratings will be withdrawn:

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Existing Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facilities maturing 2022, Ba1 (LGD2) to be withdrawn upon close

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spectrum's B1 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage, continued EBITDA margin erosion, and its exposure to the competitive consumer durables and packaged goods industries with varying levels of cyclicality during economic downturns. Spectrum's financial policy remains somewhat aggressive with high financial leverage and share repurchases, though the company has suspended share buybacks in the interim due to the coronavirus outbreak. Acquisitions are also part of Spectrum's strategy and are core to its long-term growth, especially now that its transformation plan is complete following the divestiture of the battery and auto products businesses. Spectrum's credit profile benefits from its very good liquidity and lack of near-term debt maturities. Furthermore, Spectrum's broad portfolio of value-oriented brands, and track record of product development offer some counter-cyclical properties to support the credit profile during periods of economic weakness. Governance risks are partially mitigated by Spectrum's 3.5x-4.0x debt-to-EBITDA target (company's definition) that provides comfort the company will focus on reducing leverage following acquisitions and will maintain financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and manage through economically weak periods.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spectrum will continue to maintain stable operating performance while reducing financial leverage over the next 12 to 18 month. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for an economic recovery in 2021 as businesses reopen and demand of Spectrum's products return to more normalized levels as seen prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Barring any debt financed acquisitions or outsized share repurchases, Moody's projects the company will reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 5.0x by the end of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Spectrum's revenue or earnings persistently decline, the company loses market share, or liquidity deteriorates. Debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also lead to a downgrade. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x.

An upgrade would require a sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth supported by strong reinvestment. The company would also need to maintain a more conservative financial policy. Debt to EBITDA would also need to be sustained below 4.0x before Moody's would consider an upgrade.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The durables sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Spectrum remains vulnerable to operating weakness should the outbreak continuing to spread and additional shutdowns are mandated. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Spectrum's credit profile reflects the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands, Inc. is a global consumer product company with a diverse portfolio including small appliances, lawn and garden, electric shaving and grooming, pet supplies, household insect control and residential locksets. Revenue approximates $3.8 billion as of last 12 months ending March 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

