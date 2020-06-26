Moody's affirms Spectrum's B1 CFR, assigns B2 to new unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's
assigned a Ba1 rating to Spectrum Brand, Inc.'s new
senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 and assigned a B2 rating
to the company's new senior unsecured notes due 2030. Moody's
also affirmed Spectrum Brands, Inc.'s Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) at B1 and affirmed ratings on all other senior unsecured
notes at B2. The rating outlook is stable. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. Spectrum Brands,
Inc. is a direct operating subsidiary of Spectrum Brands Holdings
Inc. (collectively Spectrum).
The new $600 million five year revolving credit facility will replace
the existing $890 million revolving credit facilities due 2022
and will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes
including the repayment of existing debt. Proceeds from the new
$300 million senior unsecured notes will also be used to repay
existing debt. The transactions favorably extend the maturity profile
but the reduction in revolver capacity weakens backup liquidity sources.
The affirmation of Spectrum's CFR at B1 reflects Moody's expectation
that Spectrum will maintain very good liquidity including roughly $150
million of annual free cash flow and no meaningful debt maturities until
2024, and that debt repayment will lead to a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA
below 5x in 2021. These factors help mitigate the company's
current high leverage (5.9x debt to EBITDA as of March 29,
2020), headwinds from tariffs that continue to pressure EBIT margins
and competition with larger and better capitalized companies. Gross
leverage is elevated in part due to a nearly full draw on the revolver
to bolster the cash position of approximately $448 million pro
forma for the refinancing. The affirmation also reflects that Spectrum's
suspension of share repurchases due to the coronavirus outbreak will help
to preserve cash and liquidity. Despite headwinds in the durables
sector caused by the coronavirus shutdowns, Moody's expects
demand for most of Spectrum's products will remain relatively stable
given their "in-home" applications conducive to sheltering-in-place
following the coronavirus outbreak, especially in the small home
appliances (cooking), personal care (grooming), home &
garden and pet (aquatics) segments. Additionally, having
a portfolio of recognizable value-oriented brands in relevant markets
benefits Spectrums' ratings as it helps during periods of economic weakness.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Spectrum Brands,
Inc.
Rating assigned:
New Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 at B2 (LGD 4)
New Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility at Ba1 (LGD1)
Ratings Affirmed:
Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1
Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B1-PD
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
The rating outlook remains stable
At the close of the transaction, the following ratings will be withdrawn:
Spectrum Brands, Inc.
Existing Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facilities maturing 2022,
Ba1 (LGD2) to be withdrawn upon close
RATINGS RATIONALE
Spectrum's B1 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage,
continued EBITDA margin erosion, and its exposure to the competitive
consumer durables and packaged goods industries with varying levels of
cyclicality during economic downturns. Spectrum's financial
policy remains somewhat aggressive with high financial leverage and share
repurchases, though the company has suspended share buybacks in
the interim due to the coronavirus outbreak. Acquisitions are also
part of Spectrum's strategy and are core to its long-term growth,
especially now that its transformation plan is complete following the
divestiture of the battery and auto products businesses. Spectrum's
credit profile benefits from its very good liquidity and lack of near-term
debt maturities. Furthermore, Spectrum's broad portfolio
of value-oriented brands, and track record of product development
offer some counter-cyclical properties to support the credit profile
during periods of economic weakness. Governance risks are partially
mitigated by Spectrum's 3.5x-4.0x debt-to-EBITDA
target (company's definition) that provides comfort the company
will focus on reducing leverage following acquisitions and will maintain
financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and manage through economically
weak periods.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Spectrum will
continue to maintain stable operating performance while reducing financial
leverage over the next 12 to 18 month. The outlook also reflects
Moody's expectation for an economic recovery in 2021 as businesses
reopen and demand of Spectrum's products return to more normalized
levels as seen prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Barring any debt
financed acquisitions or outsized share repurchases, Moody's
projects the company will reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage
below 5.0x by the end of 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Spectrum's revenue or earnings persistently
decline, the company loses market share, or liquidity deteriorates.
Debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also
lead to a downgrade. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt to
EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x.
An upgrade would require a sustained organic revenue and EBITDA growth
supported by strong reinvestment. The company would also need to
maintain a more conservative financial policy. Debt to EBITDA would
also need to be sustained below 4.0x before Moody's would consider
an upgrade.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The durables sector has been one of the sectors
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Spectrum remains vulnerable to operating weakness
should the outbreak continuing to spread and additional shutdowns are
mandated. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Spectrum's credit profile reflects
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands,
Inc. is a global consumer product company with a diverse portfolio
including small appliances, lawn and garden, electric shaving
and grooming, pet supplies, household insect control and residential
locksets. Revenue approximates $3.8 billion as of
last 12 months ending March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
