Moody's affirms Speedster Bidco GmbH's B3 CFR, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Speedster Bidco GmbH (AutoScout24). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings of the senior secured first lien term loans, and the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Speedster Bidco GmbH. Additionally, Moody's affirmed the Caa2 rating of the €225 million senior secured second lien term loan, all borrowed by Speedster Bidco GmbH. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the long term corporate family rating reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain credit metrics in line with the B3 rating over the next 12-18 months. AutoScout24 has complemented its product offering since 2020 with the fully debt-funded acquisitions of LeasingMarkt.de GmbH and Auction Group A/S ("AUTOproff") which delayed our initial deleveraging expectations. In addition, the semiconductor shortage lead to a decline in listings and the company was also affected with lower advertising income so that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 8.9x as per the last twelve month that ended in September 2022. We expect the company to focus on the integration of the acquisitions and expect EBITDA-growth over the next quarters, driven by the normalization of listings combined with its ability to introduce price increases, leading to Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 8.0x over the next quarters. We expect AutoScout24 to generate free cash flow/debt in the low-single digit in percentage terms despite higher interest rates with only a portion of its debt being hedged. The company's financial assets, which were received as part of the divestment of FFG FINANZCHECK Finanzportale GmbH ("FFG Group"), provide some further financial buffer, if needed.

More general, AutoScout24's ratings are supported by (1) the company's established brand and good position in the automotive online classified marketplace in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria, (2) its high margins and free cash flow (FCF) generation, (3) the high level of recurring subscription-based revenues which supports revenue visibility and (4) its large customer base with low churn rate historically according to management.

Conversely, the ratings are constrained by (1) the company's narrowly-focused business, (2) the highly competitive environment and embedded threat of new disruptive technologies and business models, (3) the high Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 8.9x as per LTM September 2022 and its willingness to perform debt-funded acquisitions and (4) the exposure to the cyclical automotive sector and discretionary marketing spending of the dealers.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that AutoScout24 will maintain its current market positioning and that there will be no major disruption in the current competitive environment. Moreover the stable outlook assumes that the company will continuously improve its leverage from the recently elevated level. Finally, the stable outlook does not factor in any distribution to shareholders or debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop should (1) the company's revenue display steady growth while maintaining high margins and leading market shares, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 6.5x, (3) the company generates positive FCF on a sustained basis and (4) the company maintains adequate liquidity.

Negative rating pressure could develop should (1) the company's competitive profile weakens, for example, as a result of a material erosion in the company's market share, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 8.0x, (3) FCF turns negative, (4) the company's liquidity weakens.

LIQUIDITY

AutoScout24's liquidity is adequate supported by (1) Moody's projected FCF of €48 million in the next 12 months, (2) the €83.5 million RCF undrawn as of September 2022 and (3) long-dated maturities of its senior secured term loans. As of September 2022, the company had cash and equivalents of €40 million on its balance sheet (€30.1 million if excluding Smyle). The debt structure includes a springing covenant, with ample headroom at closing, tested only in case the RCF is drawn by more than 50%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure of Speedster Bidco GmbH primarily consists of a €927.5 million senior secured first lien term loan due in March 2027, a €225 million senior secured second lien term loan due in March 2028, a €85 million additional senior secured first lien term loan due in March 2027, and a €83.5 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due in September 2026. The collateral package includes certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. The guarantor coverage is set at a minimum level of 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The capital structure also includes a €13.9 million of lease liability on balance and a deferred consideration of €40.6 million of which Moody's expects €10 million to be paid in 2023 and the remainder being paid in 2024.

The B3-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the long term corporate family rating reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as typical for these structures. The senior secured first lien term loan, the additional senior secured first lien term loan and the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility are rated one notch higher than the corporate family rating at B2, while the senior secured second lien term loan is rated at Caa2 reflecting their ranking in the capital structure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Speedster Bidco GmbH

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1998, AutoScout24 is an online classified marketplace offering cars, motorbikes and trucks listings. The company has a good market position in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. AutoScout24 also operates in Spain and France and offers local language versions in 11 additional countries.

