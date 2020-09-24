Moody's affirms Spirit AeroSystems CFR (B2), assigns Ba2 to new first lien debt

Outlook remains negative

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed ratings for the company's existing senior secured first lien notes (Ba2), senior secured second lien notes (B1), and senior unsecured notes (Caa1). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's proposed $400 million first lien term loan. The company will also be issuing additional senior secured first lien debt. About one-half of the net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay outstanding amounts under the existing term loan A and delayed draw term loan A credit facilities, with the remainder targeted to bolster the balance sheet via excess cash-on-hand in support of general corporate purposes. As part of the transaction, Spirit is also expected to terminate its $500 million revolving credit facility. The company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. The ratings outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 corporate family rating continues to broadly reflect Spirit's considerable scale as a strategically important supplier in the aerostructures market, as well as the company's strong competitive standing supported by its life-of-program production agreements and long-term requirements contracts on key Boeing and Airbus platforms. These considerations are tempered by a high degree of platform and customer concentration, and Moody's expectation that significant operational disruptions will persist in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, with fundamentally lower 737 MAX and other important program production rates extending well into 2023. The MAX is a particularly critical program for Spirit, historically accounting for about 50% of total company revenue and an even higher portion of earnings. Moody's anticipates the company's already weak balance sheet characterized by very high financial leverage will remain strained, with cash flows and key credit metrics continuing to materially lag prior expecations for several years.

The Ba2 rating assigned to Spirit's new first lien senior secured debt is three notches above the B2 CFR, reflecting their seniority and first lien security interest in substantially all assets of the company. The B1 rating for the senior secured second lien notes reflects their second priority claim in substantially all assets of the company, behind the aforementioned first lien claims but ahead of unsecured creditors. The Caa1 rating for the company's senior unsecured notes reflects the unsecured nature of these claims. Moody's notes the large and growing amount of secured obligations and the likelihood that recovery rates for these unsecured creditors will be well below that of secured creditors in a distress scenario. The future incurrence of incremental secured debt could also reduce the expected recovery rates of the second lien notes and could result in downward rating pressure for such debt in the future.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economy and outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. With demand for new passenger aircraft intricately linked to demand for air travel, production and deliveries of new aircraft, including Boeing's 737 MAX but now also other commercial variants (widebody aircraft, in particular), will be materially lower than pre-coronavirus planned levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of fundamentally lower production rates for the majority of Spirit's commercial aerospace platforms over the next few years. This will result in meaningful revenue and earnings pressure and an across-the-board weakening of debt protection measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could be prompted by a material recovery in Boeing 737 MAX production rates to at least 30 per month, leading to the consumption of the inventory of fuselages that Spirit has stored on Boeing's behalf. An improved liquidity profile characterized by expectations of consistent positive free cash generation and substantial cash balances that are not earmarked for acquisitions and/or absorption during the recovery period could also warrant consideration of a prospective ratings upgrade. Expectations of more steady and predictable operating performance, more broadly, and less volatile earnings and cash flows, would also be prerequisites for any ratings upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include additional reductions in the MAX and/or other key aircraft program production rates, or if the MAX grounding continues into 2021. Unanticipated cancellations or deferrals of MAX orders by airline customers beyond what is already contemplated, or an expectation of further weakening in the earnings and/or cash flows of Spirit, could also result in downward ratings pressure.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B2

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B2-PD

Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Senior Secured First Lien Debt, assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook, remains Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly traded (NYSE: SPR) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. The company designs and manufacturers aerostructures for commercial aircraft. Components include fuselages, pylons, struts, nacelles, thrust reversers and wing assemblies, principally for Boeing but also for Airbus and others. Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $5.6 billion.

