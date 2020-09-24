Moody's affirms Spirit AeroSystems CFR (B2), assigns Ba2 to new first lien debt

Outlook remains negative
New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Spirit
AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), including the company's
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating. Moody's also affirmed ratings for the company's existing
senior secured first lien notes (Ba2), senior secured second lien
notes (B1), and senior unsecured notes (Caa1). Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to the company's proposed $400
million first lien term loan. The company will also be issuing
additional senior secured first lien debt. About one-half
of the net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay outstanding
amounts under the existing term loan A and delayed draw term loan A credit
facilities, with the remainder targeted to bolster the balance sheet
via excess cash-on-hand in support of general corporate
purposes. As part of the transaction, Spirit is also expected
to terminate its $500 million revolving credit facility.
The company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains
unchanged. The ratings outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 corporate family rating continues to broadly reflect Spirit's considerable
scale as a strategically important supplier in the aerostructures market,
as well as the company's strong competitive standing supported by its
life-of-program production agreements and long-term
requirements contracts on key Boeing and Airbus platforms. These
considerations are tempered by a high degree of platform and customer
concentration, and Moody's expectation that significant operational
disruptions will persist in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,
with fundamentally lower 737 MAX and other important program production
rates extending well into 2023. The MAX is a particularly critical
program for Spirit, historically accounting for about 50%
of total company revenue and an even higher portion of earnings.
Moody's anticipates the company's already weak balance sheet characterized
by very high financial leverage will remain strained, with cash
flows and key credit metrics continuing to materially lag prior expecations
for several years.
The Ba2 rating assigned to Spirit's new first lien senior secured debt
is three notches above the B2 CFR, reflecting their seniority and
first lien security interest in substantially all assets of the company.
The B1 rating for the senior secured second lien notes reflects their
second priority claim in substantially all assets of the company,
behind the aforementioned first lien claims but ahead of unsecured creditors.
The Caa1 rating for the company's senior unsecured notes reflects the
unsecured nature of these claims. Moody's notes the large
and growing amount of secured obligations and the likelihood that recovery
rates for these unsecured creditors will be well below that of secured
creditors in a distress scenario. The future incurrence of incremental
secured debt could also reduce the expected recovery rates of the second
lien notes and could result in downward rating pressure for such debt
in the future.
The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economy
and outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
With demand for new passenger aircraft intricately linked to demand for
air travel, production and deliveries of new aircraft, including
Boeing's 737 MAX but now also other commercial variants (widebody aircraft,
in particular), will be materially lower than pre-coronavirus
planned levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of fundamentally
lower production rates for the majority of Spirit's commercial aerospace
platforms over the next few years. This will result in meaningful
revenue and earnings pressure and an across-the-board weakening
of debt protection measures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade could be prompted by a material recovery in Boeing 737
MAX production rates to at least 30 per month, leading to the consumption
of the inventory of fuselages that Spirit has stored on Boeing's behalf.
An improved liquidity profile characterized by expectations of consistent
positive free cash generation and substantial cash balances that are not
earmarked for acquisitions and/or absorption during the recovery period
could also warrant consideration of a prospective ratings upgrade.
Expectations of more steady and predictable operating performance,
more broadly, and less volatile earnings and cash flows, would
also be prerequisites for any ratings upgrade.
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include additional reductions
in the MAX and/or other key aircraft program production rates, or
if the MAX grounding continues into 2021. Unanticipated cancellations
or deferrals of MAX orders by airline customers beyond what is already
contemplated, or an expectation of further weakening in the earnings
and/or cash flows of Spirit, could also result in downward ratings
pressure.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B2
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B2-PD
Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
Senior Secured First Lien Debt, assigned Ba2 (LGD2)
Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed B1 (LGD3)
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook, remains Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020

for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit AeroSystems,
Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly traded (NYSE: SPR) Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. The company designs and manufacturers
aerostructures for commercial aircraft. Components include fuselages,
pylons, struts, nacelles, thrust reversers and wing
assemblies, principally for Boeing but also for Airbus and others.
Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately
$5.6 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
