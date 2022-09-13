Moody's affirms St. Charles Health System's (OR) A2; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed St. Charles Health System's A2 revenue bond ratings. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable. St. Charles has approximately $397 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 reflects the expectation that St. Charles Health System will continue to benefit from a number of undergirding strengths, while at the same time it works to shore up challenged operations and weakening liquidity. Following a very weak first six months of fiscal 2022, management expects the second half of the year to show significant improvement. Nevertheless, full year results are likely to be modest, providing at best thin headroom to the system's debt service coverage covenant. Operating challenges include: chronic understaffing; the heightened use of travelers and increased rates; pronounced COVID surges in this part of the country; increased length of stay due to the shortage of post-acute beds; and high inflation. At the same time, liquidity has been weakening, with days cash on hand dropping to its lowest point in six years (excluding Medicare Advance Payments and deferred payroll tax).

Favorably, challenges will be somewhat mitigated by a number of St. Charles's long-established strengths, including: its strong market position as the dominant system in east-central Oregon; its comprehensive array of strong clinical offerings; and its favorable location in a quickly growing, desirable region. Long term, we expect the system to maintain a certain level of stability driven by its history of consistent growth and steady utilization.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects ongoing operating challenges which may results in St. Charles failing to satisfy its 1.1 times debt service coverage requirement at the end of the fiscal year, which under its direct placement agreement with JPMorgan would result in an event of default. Management is actively in discussion with counterparties to explore all available options. The negative outlook also reflects the ongoing decline of balance sheet measures, which if further weakened could additionally erode St. Charles' credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of strong operating performance, together with improved debt and balance sheet measures, and the further growth and diversification of cashflows

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve significant operating improvement

- Further material weakening of liquidity or debt measure - The expected declaration of an Event of Default under bond documents

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a security interest in gross receivables of the obligated group, of which St. Charles is the sole member. St. Charles currently includes four owned hospitals and a large physician group with over 300 providers. The obligated group is subject to a negative mortgage pledge on real property (exempting permitted liens). The Indenture provides for the substitution of notes subject to the bond rating not being lowered. MTI covenants include a 1.1 times maximum annual debt service coverage test. Covenants relating to the direct placement include a minimum rating requirement of Baa2 / BBB. All financial covenants are measured annually. Failure to satisfy the MTI debt service coverage test for two consecutive years would results in a consultant call in. Failure to satisfy the debt service coverage test under the direct placement agreement with JP Morgan would result in an event of default. Based on current performance it is possible that St. Charles will not pass its debt service coverage test this year. St. Charles is currently in discussion with JP Morgan and all appropriate counterparties to explore all available options.

PROFILE

St. Charles is a four-hospital, not-for-profit, regional healthcare system headquartered in Bend, Oregon and serving the Central Oregon region. The population of the region is approximately 230,000. SCHS generated approximately $973 million of revenues in fiscal 2021, and had over 19,500 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

