Moody's affirms St. Joseph's Healthcare System's (NJ) Baa3; outlook remains negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed St. Joseph's Healthcare System's (NJ; SJHS) Baa3 affecting $319 million of outstanding debt. The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 favorably reflects St. Joseph's Healthcare System's large scale, full service array and essential role as a safety net provider in Passaic County and the surrounding area. The affirmation also reflects the bolstering of near term liquidity through significant federal and state support through the CARES Act, including accelerated Medicare payments and advancing of state supplemental payments. Further, the system will benefit from a new and material County Option Hospital Fee Pilot Program beginning in fiscal 2021. However, St. Joseph's will see diminution in fiscal 2020 results due to the coronavirus, the extent of which will depend on the pandemic's duration, the suspension of electives and the ensuing recovery period, following fiscal 2019's stabilizing performance. The system's cash flow will remain highly dependent on existing and the new supplemental funding given its payor mix and remain vulnerable to any future funding changes.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
RATING OUTLOOK
Maintenance of the negative outlook reflects the uncertainty SJHS will face in fiscal 2020 from the significant disruption of services, including expected declines in liquidity and performance, due to COVID-19. While the rating does incorporate state and federal support, the timing and full magnitude are unclear. A new proposed supplemental program, the County Option Hospital Fee Pilot Program, is expected to drive improvement in cash flow and liquidity beginning in fiscal 2021 although reflects greater reliance on supplemental funding to support financial performance.
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group and a mortgage security interest in the Paterson and Wayne campuses.
PROFILE
SJHS is a 501c3 two acute-care-hospital health system sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth. St. Joseph's Health operates the following hospitals: St. Joseph's University Medical Center (SJUMC) in Paterson, New Jersey, licensed for 651 beds, St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center, a 229 licensed bed general acute care community hospital located in Wayne, New Jersey, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, which operates within SJUMC, and St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center, a 151 bed skilled nursing facility in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. In FY 2019, the system saw over 31,000 inpatient admissions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant and sustained growth in unrestricted liquidity
- Material improvement in operating performance
- Significant reduction of total adjusted leverage
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Adverse change in existing supplemental payments, proposed new funding beginning in 2021 or inability to receive federal or state accelerated payments
- Protracted cash burn or prolonged decline in financial performance
- Material weakening of debt measures or reduced headroom to covenants
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
These ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jennifer Barr
Lead Analyst
PF Healthcare
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lisa Goldstein
Additional Contact
PF Healthcare
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653