Moody's affirms St. Luke's Health System's (ID) A3; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed St. Luke's Health System's, ID A3 revenue bond ratings. At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from negative. This action affects approximately $760 million of rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of St. Luke's Health System's (SLHS) A3 rating reflects Moody's view that recently improved operating cash flow margins will likely be sustained through the remainder of fiscal 2020 and beyond. This will continue to be supported by better management of capitated contracts, which represent about one-third of total system revenues. In addition, SLHS reports better than anticipated progress in its reactivation of elective services to date although uncertainty as to the full effects of the outbreak remains. Although SLHS will see a decline in revenues during fiscal 2020 because of the suspension of elective services, the system will likely substantially offset lost revenues and cash flow with CARES funds and favorable performance under capitated contracts as use of medical services declined.

The system will continue to benefit from its favorable market presence and growing foot print, which will be supported by its wide array of clinical offerings. Good service area demographics in Boise and Twin Falls will contribute to solid volume trends. Further, SLHS's long track record of good operational management will help provide an offset to challenges, including improved but still modest days cash and limited cash to debt measures. Despite recent improvement, SLHS's relatively high exposure to risk-based reimbursement contracts will add uncertainty related to premium increases and ability to manage medical expenses.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues during 2020. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension, the sustainability of the recent recovery of volume following reactivation of elective services, and the lingering effects on the economy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision to a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SLHS will be able to sustain recently improved operating cash flow margins during fiscal 2020 and beyond. Post-outbreak, this will continue to be supported by better performance in its network business. In addition, the outlook reflects an expectation that currently limited days cash and cash to debt metrics will continue to improve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of balance sheet and debt measures

- Sustained improvement in operating margins

- Evidence that SLHS's network can effectively manage medical expenses and achieve sufficient premium increases to sustain positive operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain solid operating cash flow margins

- Inability to secure anticipated premium increases and manage total medical expense

- Lack of ongoing improvement in days cash and cash to debt metrics

- Increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group. The obligated group consists of St. Luke's Health System, Ltd. (the parent corporation), St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Mountain States Tumor Institute, Inc., St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Ltd. and St. Luke's Nampa Ltd. The obligated group excludes St. Luke's Health Partners (SLHP) and a number of the smaller hospitals. As of September 30, 2019, the obligated group accounted for about 92% of system assets and 80% of system revenues.

PROFILE

St. Luke's Health System (SLHS) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation, operating in the southwest portion of Idaho. SLHS operates eight hospitals and numerous outpatient facilities, and employs about 1,400 providers. The system will continue to partner with numerous payers as it assumes premium risk; capitated revenues accounted for approximately 33% of total revenues in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

