Related Issuers St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govt of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – B3 stable: Update following rating affirmation, outlook unchanged Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govt of Announcement: Moody's report on global sea level rise says Vietnam, Egypt, Suriname and some small island sovereigns face material credit risk Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of issuers including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Government of Country Statistics: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govt of Rating Action: Moody's affirms St. Vincent and the Grenadines' B3 issuer ratings; maintains stable outlook 27 Feb 2020 New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines' long-term B3 issuer ratings and short-term Not Prime rating, and maintained the stable outlook. The affirmation of the B3 ratings was driven by the following considerations: 1. Broadly stable macroeconomic environment, supported by public investment in infrastructure; but growth outlook is subject to downside risk related to climate shocks 2. Stable debt level and interest cost, but debt burden will remain above peers over the rating horizon The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that growth will accelerate and the fiscal deficit will remain moderate over the next two years, which will allow the government debt burden to remain broadly stable. St Vincent and the Grenadines' local-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Ba3. The foreign-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at Ba3/NP. The affirmation of the B3 ratings was driven by the following considerations: 1. Broadly stable macroeconomic environment, supported by public investment in infrastructure; but growth outlook is subject to downside risk related to climate shocks 2. Stable debt level and interest cost, but debt burden will remain above peers over the rating horizon The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that growth will accelerate and the fiscal deficit will remain moderate over the next two years, which will allow the government debt burden to remain broadly stable. St Vincent and the Grenadines' local-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Ba3. The foreign-currency bond and bank deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at Ba3/NP. RATINGS RATIONALE FIRST DRIVER -- BROADLY STABLE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, SUPPORTED BY PUBLIC INVESTMENT; BUT GROWTH OUTLOOK IS SUBJECT TO CLIMATE-RELATED SHOCKS Growth in St. Vincent averaged 1.3% over the past five years, largely driven by tourism and public investment. Although growth underperformed in 2019, at just 0.3% due to delays in executing investments, Moody's expects the resumption of public investment in infrastructure and renewable energy to continue to support growth of around 2% in the next 2-3 years. The completion of the Argyle international airport in 2017 and the construction of four new hotels on the island will also provide a boost to the tourism sector. However, despite Moody's expectations of a growth acceleration, St. Vincent's growth prospects will continue to lag that of peers. Similar to most other Caribbean nations, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is highly dependent on tourism. In 2018, the largest number of tourists arrived from the United States, which accounted for one-third of total stay-over visitors, followed by other Caribbean islands. Heavy reliance on tourism leaves St. Vincent's economy sensitive to growth prospects in these source markets; particularly, a deceleration in US growth in 2020 poses some downside risks to the outlook for St. Vincent's tourism sector. However, the prospects of the tourism sector remain positive in the medium term. Building on the increase in tourist arrivals over the past years, the completion of the international airport is expected to facilitate increased access to the island and boost the sector's performance. The government is also investing in renewable energy projects, which is a new economic sector in St. Vincent, with the potential to transform the economy and reduce external vulnerability. The development of a 10-15 megawatt geothermal energy plant, with support from multilateral development banks, could generate about 60% of the country's energy needs, reducing fossil fuel imports, which would alleviate pressure on the current account. St. Vincent is part of the six member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The Eastern Caribbean dollar (EC$) has been pegged at EC$2.7 to the US dollar in a currency board system since 1976. The monetary authority for the union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), holds reserves in excess of 100% of the union's monetary base to safeguard the peg, which has been stable since its inception. Membership in the union has provided St. Vincent with a stable exchange rate and an anchor for inflation. Inflation averaged 1.2% in 2010-19, despite moderate inflation volatility due to the pass-through from fuel and food prices. SECOND DRIVER -- STABLE DEBT LEVEL AND INTEREST COST, BUT DEBT BURDEN WILL REMAIN ABOVE PEERS OVER THE RATING HORIZON Government debt has remained broadly stable at around 69% of GDP over the past five years. Given Moody's expectations of fiscal deficits in the order of 2.0% of GDP in 2020 and beyond, the rating agency expects the government debt will likely remain at current levels. In the absence of weather-related events that would increase fiscal outlays, Moody's expects the government debt will trend downwards slightly over the medium term. Stable growth and primary surpluses will result in a decrease in debt/GDP to 66% from 69% in 2019 and remain on a slightly downward trajectory. Nevertheless, St. Vincent's debt level will remain above that of B-rated peers over the next 2-3 years, and its debt trajectory is subject to downside risks due to the country's susceptibility to environmental risks. Given the island's exposure to frequent climate-related shocks, the government established the Contingency Fund as a fiscal buffer for natural disasters. The government contributes 0.5% of GDP to the fund to provide some cushion in the event of a natural disaster. The contingency fund has grown gradually from 0.3% of GDP in 2017 to 1.4% of GDP in 2019. Although the funding available is still insufficient to fully cover the damages of climate-related disasters, the development of the contingency fund is a meaningful step by policymakers to ensure fiscal stability in the face of environmental threats. Despite the high debt burden, the mostly concessional nature of government debt keeps debt servicing costs relatively low. Interest payments as a share of revenue were 8.1% in 2019, below the B-rated median of 9.5%. RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that fiscal deficits will remain moderate over the next two years and growth will accelerate, which will allow government debt ratios to stabilize. ESG considerations Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers' credit profile. St. Vincent is vulnerable to natural disasters and environmental risks. Its small size and dependence on tourism-related activity make the economy highly susceptible to risks associated with natural disasters. St. Vincent's exposure to social risks is limited. Moody's assessment of St. Vincent's governance reflects the country's relatively favorable scores in the Worldwide Governance Indicators, balanced by a mixed track record of fiscal policy implementation. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Even though there is limited potential for upward rating changes, higher sustained economic growth combined with a faster pace of fiscal consolidation would be credit positive and would support a higher rating. A material improvement in the government's credit profile associated with a steady reduction in the debt/GDP ratio would also place upward pressure on the rating. Downward pressure on the rating would emerge if a large adverse shock, i.e., major hurricane, were to lead to a substantial deterioration of fiscal and debt metrics. A deterioration in the government balance sheet, due to the materialization of contingent liabilities from state-owned enterprises, or increased commercial borrowing would be credit negative. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,970 (2018 actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 2.2% (2018 actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.4% (2018 actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.6% (2018 actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.2% (2018 actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 40.5% (2018 actual) Economic resiliency: b1 Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 25 February 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govt of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Samar Maziad

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Yves Lemay

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

