Moody's affirms St. Vincent and the Grenadines' B3 issuer ratings; maintains stable outlook

New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines'
long-term B3 issuer ratings and short-term Not Prime rating,
and maintained the stable outlook. The affirmation of the B3 ratings
was driven by the following considerations:
1. Broadly stable macroeconomic environment, supported by
public investment in infrastructure; but growth outlook is subject
to downside risk related to climate shocks
2. Stable debt level and interest cost, but debt burden will
remain above peers over the rating horizon
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that growth will accelerate
and the fiscal deficit will remain moderate over the next two years,
which will allow the government debt burden to remain broadly stable.
St Vincent and the Grenadines' local-currency bond and deposit
ceilings remain unchanged at Ba3. The foreign-currency bond
and bank deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at Ba3/NP.
RATINGS RATIONALE
FIRST DRIVER -- BROADLY STABLE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, SUPPORTED
BY PUBLIC INVESTMENT; BUT GROWTH OUTLOOK IS SUBJECT TO CLIMATE-RELATED
SHOCKS
Growth in St. Vincent averaged 1.3% over the past
five years, largely driven by tourism and public investment.
Although growth underperformed in 2019, at just 0.3%
due to delays in executing investments, Moody's expects the
resumption of public investment in infrastructure and renewable energy
to continue to support growth of around 2% in the next 2-3
years. The completion of the Argyle international airport in 2017
and the construction of four new hotels on the island will also provide
a boost to the tourism sector. However, despite Moody's
expectations of a growth acceleration, St. Vincent's growth
prospects will continue to lag that of peers.
Similar to most other Caribbean nations, St. Vincent and
the Grenadines is highly dependent on tourism. In 2018, the
largest number of tourists arrived from the United States, which
accounted for one-third of total stay-over visitors,
followed by other Caribbean islands. Heavy reliance on tourism
leaves St. Vincent's economy sensitive to growth prospects in these
source markets; particularly, a deceleration in US growth in
2020 poses some downside risks to the outlook for St. Vincent's
tourism sector. However, the prospects of the tourism sector
remain positive in the medium term. Building on the increase in
tourist arrivals over the past years, the completion of the international
airport is expected to facilitate increased access to the island and boost
the sector's performance.
The government is also investing in renewable energy projects, which
is a new economic sector in St. Vincent, with the potential
to transform the economy and reduce external vulnerability. The
development of a 10-15 megawatt geothermal energy plant,
with support from multilateral development banks, could generate
about 60% of the country's energy needs, reducing fossil
fuel imports, which would alleviate pressure on the current account.
St. Vincent is part of the six member Eastern Caribbean Currency
Union (ECCU). The Eastern Caribbean dollar (EC$) has been
pegged at EC$2.7 to the US dollar in a currency board system
since 1976. The monetary authority for the union, the Eastern
Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), holds reserves in excess of 100%
of the union's monetary base to safeguard the peg, which has
been stable since its inception. Membership in the union has provided
St. Vincent with a stable exchange rate and an anchor for inflation.
Inflation averaged 1.2% in 2010-19, despite
moderate inflation volatility due to the pass-through from fuel
and food prices.
SECOND DRIVER -- STABLE DEBT LEVEL AND INTEREST COST, BUT DEBT
BURDEN WILL REMAIN ABOVE PEERS OVER THE RATING HORIZON
Government debt has remained broadly stable at around 69% of GDP
over the past five years. Given Moody's expectations of fiscal
deficits in the order of 2.0% of GDP in 2020 and beyond,
the rating agency expects the government debt will likely remain at current
levels. In the absence of weather-related events that would
increase fiscal outlays, Moody's expects the government debt
will trend downwards slightly over the medium term. Stable growth
and primary surpluses will result in a decrease in debt/GDP to 66%
from 69% in 2019 and remain on a slightly downward trajectory.
Nevertheless, St. Vincent's debt level will remain above
that of B-rated peers over the next 2-3 years, and
its debt trajectory is subject to downside risks due to the country's
susceptibility to environmental risks.
Given the island's exposure to frequent climate-related shocks,
the government established the Contingency Fund as a fiscal buffer for
natural disasters. The government contributes 0.5%
of GDP to the fund to provide some cushion in the event of a natural disaster.
The contingency fund has grown gradually from 0.3% of GDP
in 2017 to 1.4% of GDP in 2019. Although the funding
available is still insufficient to fully cover the damages of climate-related
disasters, the development of the contingency fund is a meaningful
step by policymakers to ensure fiscal stability in the face of environmental
threats. Despite the high debt burden, the mostly concessional
nature of government debt keeps debt servicing costs relatively low.
Interest payments as a share of revenue were 8.1% in 2019,
below the B-rated median of 9.5%.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that fiscal deficits
will remain moderate over the next two years and growth will accelerate,
which will allow government debt ratios to stabilize.
ESG considerations
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S) and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers'
credit profile. St. Vincent is vulnerable to natural disasters
and environmental risks. Its small size and dependence on tourism-related
activity make the economy highly susceptible to risks associated with
natural disasters. St. Vincent's exposure to social risks
is limited. Moody's assessment of St. Vincent's governance
reflects the country's relatively favorable scores in the Worldwide Governance
Indicators, balanced by a mixed track record of fiscal policy implementation.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Even though there is limited potential for upward rating changes,
higher sustained economic growth combined with a faster pace of fiscal
consolidation would be credit positive and would support a higher rating.
A material improvement in the government's credit profile associated
with a steady reduction in the debt/GDP ratio would also place upward
pressure on the rating.
Downward pressure on the rating would emerge if a large adverse shock,
i.e., major hurricane, were to lead to a substantial
deterioration of fiscal and debt metrics. A deterioration in the
government balance sheet, due to the materialization of contingent
liabilities from state-owned enterprises, or increased commercial
borrowing would be credit negative.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,970 (2018
actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.2% (2018 actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.4%
(2018 actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.6%
(2018 actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.2% (2018 actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 40.5% (2018 actual)
Economic resiliency: b1
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 25 February 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Govt of.
The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's
economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have
not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance
strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal
or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially
decreased.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
