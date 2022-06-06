Moody's affirms Stanley Black & Decker's Baa1 senior unsecured rating; changes outlook to negative from stable

Approximately $9.6 billion of rated debt

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (Stanley) Baa1 senior unsecured rating and P-2 commercial paper rating. Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 rating on the company's junior subordinated notes due 2060 and Black & Decker Holdings, Inc.'s, an intermediate holding and finance company for subsidiaries of Stanley, Baa1 senior unsecured rating, which is guaranteed by Stanley. However, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the material contraction in Stanley's operating performance. Moody's revised downward its forward views and now projects EBITA margin slightly above 11% for 2023 (14.5% previously for 2023). Stanley is facing commodity inflation, higher supply chain costs to serve demand and lower volumes, in addition to higher personnel expenses, transportation and energy costs than in previous years. All these factors are weighing on the company's operating performance. Moody's believes that management is taking actions such as increasing pricing and investing to reduce supply chain costs, but tangible results to markedly improve operations over the next eighteen months may be difficult to achieve.

"Stanley is weakly positioned relative to similarly rated companies," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's. "Stanley must execute on its operating plan and exceed Moody's expectations in order to maintain its Baa1 rating," added Doyle.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Black & Decker Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Black & Decker Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Stanley's Baa1 senior unsecured rating incorporates the company's strong business profile. Stanley benefits from broad product, price-point, and geographic diversity. The company is a global leader in power and hand tools with multiple, well-established brands in each of its business segments. Moody's anticipates that Stanley will expand its products offerings through acquisitions as it focuses on its tools and outdoor and industrial businesses. Stanley should also benefit from growth in the US economy. Moody's Global Macro Outlook projects that US GDP will grow by 2.8% in 2022 and a further 2.3% for 2023, from a 5.7% growth rate in 2021. However, there is increased risk that domestic GDP may contract further relative to 2021 due to ongoing economic uncertainties. Stanley earns about 60% of its revenue from the US.

The current rating also incorporates improving leverage metrics. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA improving to 2.5x by late 2023 from 5.9x on April 2, 2022, driven primarily by debt reduction from asset-sale proceeds. Stanley expects to receive about $4.1 billion in gross proceeds by year end 2022 from the previously announced sale of two businesses. Also, Stanley has the capacity to generate significant cash flow, which is a credit strength. Moody's forward view includes adjusted retained cash flow-to-net debt approaching 30% by year-end 2023.

However, risks remain. Stanley faces intense global competition from companies that produce similar products and in many instances in lower cost environments. Stanley must maintain a competitive cost structure, develop new products, and enhance existing products in order to remain profitable and defend market share. At times, the company may also need to reduce prices in order to protect its market position, which would result in lower profitability. Demand for Stanley's tools and industrial products is cyclical. Also, Stanley has significant distribution channel concentration to both Lowe's and Home Depot, which on a combined basis accounted for 30% of Stanley's 2021 revenue. Overall, Stanley derives about 46% of its global revenue from mass merchants and home centers. These retailers are volume purchasers with strong bargaining power. This limits Stanley's ability to recover increasing costs through higher selling prices. Stanley's operating performance could also significantly weaken if inventory corrections (de-stocking) are initiated by these retailers. This home center presence is a necessary part of Stanley's business model but makes it challenging for Stanley to realize large price increases.

Moody's projects a significant improvement in Stanley's liquidity profile over the next eighteen months. Proceeds from asset sales and free cash flow will be used to repay all short-term debt, which totaled $5.1 billion on April 2, 2022, resulting in no borrowings under the company's liquidity facilities by late 2022. Stanley has access to $4.5 billion in 364-day revolving credit facilities, which Moody's believes can be easily renewed, and a $2.5 billion revolving credit expiring in 2026. These facilities fully backstop Stanley's $3.5 billion combined US and European commercial paper programs, which enhances the company's liquidity profile. Also, Moody's projects that Stanley will generate about $500 million of free cash flow in 2022 and increasing to $1 billion for 2023. Excess cash will be used to reduce short-term borrowings and to repurchase shares under the company's remaining authorization of $1.7 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Stabilization of Stanley's ratings would ensue if the company executes on its operating plan, resulting in EBITA margin above 12%, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaching 2.5x and adjusted retained cash flow-to-net debt over 30%.

A downgrade could occur if Stanley fails to improve significantly its operating performance, leverage remains elevated or asset sale proceeds fail to materialize.

While unlikely given Stanley's negative outlook, a rating upgrade would ensue if the company experiences consistently stronger profitability such that EBITA margin is above 15%, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.0x and adjusted retained cash flow-to-net debt is over 35%. An upgrade would also require preservation of robust liquidity, maintaining conservative financial policies and a low level of financial complexity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Stanley), headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, is a global manufacturer of tools and related accessories and outdoor products.

