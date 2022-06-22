Moody's affirms Star US Bidco, LLC's (dba Sundyne) B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Star US Bidco, LLC (aka Sundyne) including its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's first lien senior secured bank credit facility ratings by one notch to B2 from B3. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects the material increase in financial leverage and interest expense that will result from the proposed shareholder dividend. The dividend will be funded with new second lien term debt and cash, reflecting a shareholder friendly financial policy – a governance consideration.

The upgrade of the existing first lien bank debt ratings reflects the manageable leverage through the first lien debt, which remains unchanged with this transaction.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Star US Bidco, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Upgrades:

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Star US Bidco, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sundyne's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and relatively modest size balanced against strong cash generation and good liquidity. The company is also not immune to current macroeconomic supply chain and inflationary cost pressures. The ratings reflect the company's considerable exposure to the cyclical energy sector, albeit with increasing exposure in other end markets.

With a large installed base of its equipment currently serving customers across multiple industries, Sundyne generates a significant portion of its revenue and gross profit from the higher-margin aftermarket business. This provides stability to a large portion of Sundyne's business, offsetting much of the risk of its OE energy exposure. As well, the company benefits from the mission-critical nature of its products, robust EBITDA margins, and well-established relationships with a blue-chip customer base supported by strong brands in niche markets. The rating is also supported by the strong outlook in several of its end markets including petrochemical, LNG and refining.

The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the company's healthy order activity will support revenue and earnings growth, contributing to deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain good liquidity, underscored by continued healthy cash generation.

Sundyne has good liquidity. Moody's expects that the company will generate healthy free cash flow over the next few years while maintaining cash reserves in excess of $25 million. Sundyne has an undrawn $100 million revolver and separate letters of credit facilities, with ample headroom under its springing financial maintenance covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sundyne's ratings could be downgraded if there is an erosion in liquidity or if leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) exceeds 8x, annual free cash flow turns negative, or EBITA/interest trends towards 1x. The loss of a major customer, with volumes not replaced, could also drive negative ratings pressure.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates steady revenue and earnings growth such that debt/EBITDA improves to and is sustained below 6x and EBITA/interest improves to above 2x. The continued strong free cash flow and evidence of a less aggressive financial policy would also be required to support a ratings upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, Sundyne is a manufacturer of pumps and compressors sold to the mid and downstream oil & gas end-market in addition to chemicals and industrial sectors. The company was carved-out from Accudyne Industries, LLC in February 2020 and is owned by private equity sponsor Warburg Pincus International LLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

