Moody's affirms Starwood Property Trust's Ba2 corporate family and Ba3 senior unsecured ratings; outlook is stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba2 corporate family and Ba3 long-term senior unsecured ratings of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (Starwood) as well as the Ba2 senior secured rating of subsidiary Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed Starwood's ratings in consideration of the company's improving operating performance and strong asset quality, prominent competitive positioning in multiple commercial real estate businesses that provide greater revenue diversity compared to peer commercial mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), diversified funding sources and its affiliation with Starwood Capital Group, the well-established commercial real estate investment and asset management firm. Starwood's ratings are constrained by its high reliance on secured debt funding, including repurchase facilities that have margin call features, as well as by its high exposure to the cyclicality of certain commercial property segments, particularly hotels.

Starwood's operating performance has held up well notwithstanding the lingering effects of the COVID-led downturn on the office and hospitality sectors. The firm's diligent investment selection and underwriting disciplines have resulted in asset quality performance that has resisted downside performance pressures. Starwood's pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2022 rose to $381.9 million, a significant improvement over prior year's first quarter result of $124.8 million, the increase driven primarily by realized property sale gains and the Woodstar Fund fair value increase. With higher interest rates likely to benefit margins in Starwood's largely floating rate loan portfolio, rising rents aiding its already strong results in multi-family property investments, continued demand by sponsors for private lending solutions and strong asset quality performance, Moody's expects that Starwood has strong prospects for profitability improvement for the balance of 2022.

Starwood's commercial real estate lending business, its largest business, is diversified across broad property types and geographies in the US and Europe, with a focus on first-lien lending on transitional assets such as construction projects and non-stabilized properties that provide superior yields. In recent years, Starwood has progressively reduced the risk profile of its loan portfolio by reducing its construction exposure, reducing weighted average loan-to-value (61% at 31 March 2022 compared to 64% at 31 December 2019), and increasing its investment in multifamily lending, a segment more resilient to downside economic risks while also likely to perform well amid higher inflation and interest rates. Multifamily loans represented 32% of Starwood's $14.8 billion commercial loan portfolio at 31 March 2022, up from 13% at the end of 2019, while the proportion of office loans declined to 27% from 38% over the same time frame. Starwood's hotel lending remains an important strategy, with these loans representing a reduced 17% of the portfolio at the end of the quarter compared to 21% in 2019.

At 31 March 2022, the company's commercial real estate loans on non-accrual rose to 3.3% compared to 2.0% one year ago but the company expects full recovery of the balances owed. Starwood's rate of net charge offs has historically been very low.

Starwood has effectively managed its liquidity position considering heightened market volatility. The company has diverse sources of funding and a manageable distribution of debt maturities. The company is exposed to margin call risk in its repurchase facilities, a key funding source that represented 50.5% of reported debt outstanding of $17.7 billion at 31 March 2022, but has reduced its funding exposure to such facilities by permanently financing loan portfolios through issuance of CLO's and securitizations. About $3.2 billion (13%) of Starwood's $25.3 billion total on- and off-balance sheet funding is exposed to market-based margin calls, a lower proportion than many peers. However, Starwood's funding, though diverse, requires a pledge of most of its valuable earnings assets, which Moody's believes limits unencumbered assets as a secondary source of liquidity. Moody's views this as a key constraint on the company's credit profile.

Starwood has maintained a solid capital cushion as the composition of its earning assets has evolved, but leverage could moderately rise. The company reported that its adjusted on-balance sheet debt-to-equity ratio measured 2.1x at 31 March 2022 and 3.7x including non-recourse CLO, securitization and A-note financing, compared to 2.3x and 3.7x, respectively, one year earlier. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects that leverage could increase as the firm uses debt funding to grow its investments, but will remain consistent with the assigned Ba2 rating.

Starwood's outlook is stable, based on the resilience of the company's asset performance and strong liability and liquidity management over the past year, which Moody's expects positions the company well to generate improving operating results even as uncertainties regarding asset performance linger in certain property sectors and regions.

Moody's Ba2 rating of Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC's senior secured term loan B is one notch lower than indicated by Moody's Loss-Given-Default (LGD) model. This reflects the term loans' illiquid, albeit nominally sizeable, collateral base, which is comprised mainly of equity interests in asset-holding subsidiaries, the creditors of which have higher priority, senior secured claims on the subsidiaries' loans and other earning assets. The Ba3 rating assigned to Starwood's senior unsecured debt reflects its effectively subordinated, lower priority of claim on Starwood's earning assets compared to secured lenders. A material increase in recourse secured indebtedness would put downward pressure on Starwood's Ba3 long-term senior unsecured rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Starwood's ratings if the company: 1) further diversifies its funding sources to include additional senior unsecured debt and lower reliance on market-sensitive repurchase facilities; 2) maintains strong, stable profitability and low credit losses; and 3) maintains a ratio of Moody's adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity of not more than 3.0x.

Starwood's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases exposure to volatile funding sources or otherwise encounters material liquidity challenges, 2) increases its Moody's adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity leverage to more than 4.5x, 3) rapidly accelerates growth, or 4) suffers a sustained decline in profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

