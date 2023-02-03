Moody's affirms State Bank's B3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed State Bank LLC's B3 local- and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings with stable outlooks.

Moody's has also affirmed all of the bank's other ratings and assessments.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that State Bank's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by moderate improvement in asset quality on good economic growth prospects. Profitability will be supported by high loan growth and wider net interest margin (NIM). This will lead to good capitalization which improved following the initial public offering (IPO) in October 2022 that increased its Tier 1 capital ratio by around 50 basis points. The bank's good retail franchise allows it to maintain stable funding profile, although liquidity may weaken from high growth target.

State Bank's B3 bank deposit ratings are based on the bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's assesses the level of government support for State Bank to be high because of its importance to the domestic economy, but this does not lead to any government support uplift to its long-term deposit ratings because they are already at the same level as the Government of Mongolia's issuer ratings of B3.

State Bank's b3 BCA reflects key credit constraints stemming from the bank's (1) weak asset quality from operating in a highly cyclical economy of Mongolia that has high reliance on the mining sector. Having said that its problem loans to gross loans ratio is lower than its peers owing to a more granular and retail-based loan book; and (2) its modest liquidity with liquid banking assets-to-tangible banking assets at 33% as of year-end 2021, lower than that of Mongolian banks' average of 42%. Against these are the bank's credit strength from its adequate profitability and capitalization and good funding structure supported by its retail banking franchise.

Moody's also expects State Bank's capitalization to remain adequate over the next 12 to 18 months. As per the Amendment of the Banking Law, domestic systematically important banks in Mongolia are required to become open joint stock companies by June 2023. Accordingly, State Bank issued 5.7% of new shares and raised MNT25.4 billion in October 2022, and the bank may further issue up to 14.3% of new shares in 2023 which Moody's expects could lead to capitalization improvement, despite double digit loan growth targeted for this year.

Moody's expects the bank's profitability to be stable, although credit costs will likely rise from 2022. The sharp rise in NIM during 2022 will be sustained on policy rate hikes, while credit provisions will increase from low base in 2022, although at a measured pace because of proactive provisioning in 2020-21. State Bank's asset risk is weak because of its domestic market-focused business and the cyclicality of Mongolian economy due to its dependence on the mining sector, with problem loans to gross loans at 10.3% as of year-end 2021. Having said that, the bank's high asset risk is tempered by a single borrower limit of MNT5 billion, which supports the continued granularity of its loan portfolio. It also maintains a high level of loan-loss coverage, with its loan loss reserves/problem loans increasing to 82.5% as of the end of 2021 from 76.1% at the end of 2020.

State Bank's funding strength is supported by its solid deposit base and good retail channel, which leads to lower market funds to tangible banking assets of 13.8% as of year-end 2021, as compared to Mongolian bank average of 23.6%. Its funding is mainly attributable to the bank's reliance on customer deposits, which accounted for 85% of total funding as of the end of 2021.

On the other hand, its liquidity is modest as compared to its peers which could further weaken because of high double digit loan growth expected in 2023. The bank's liquid banking assets are mostly comprised of bonds issued by the Government of Mongolia and the Bank of Mongolia, which accounted for around 78% of its liquid assets. It has limited foreign currency exposure, with open position in a single foreign currency ratio, measured as the difference between foreign currency assets and liabilities over shareholders' equity at negative 2.04%, implying State Bank has moderately higher portion of foreign currency deposits over foreign currency loans. The regulatory maximum is 15% for a single currency.

Mongolia does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating Mongolian banks. State Bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of B2/B3 and long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of B2(cr) consider the bank's b3 Adjusted BCA and Moody's basic LGF analysis, which positions the Preliminary Rating Assessment of the local-currency CRR and the CR Assessment one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Moody's then adds the same notch of uplift for government support as applied to the bank's long-term issuer rating, subject to the country ceiling by currency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

State Bank's b3 BCA is at the same level as Mongolia's sovereign rating. Therefore, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the absence of an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade State Bank's ratings if its BCA is downgraded or the sovereign rating is downgraded, or both. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its funding strength deteriorates with market funds to tangible banking assets rising to above 25%; or if its capitalization and profitability deteriorate significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

State Bank LLC is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and reported total assets of MNT3.79 trillion (USD1.32 billion) at the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Issuer: State Bank LLC

..Affirmations

.... LT deposit rating (foreign currency), Affirmed B3, Outlook remains stable

.... LT deposit rating (domestic currency), Affirmed B3, Outlook remains stable

.... LT counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency), Affirmed B3

.... LT counterparty risk ratings (domestic currency), Affirmed B2

.... ST counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT / ST counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed B2(cr)/NP(cr)

.... Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment, Affirmed b3

.....Outlook maintained at stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Juwon Lee

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

