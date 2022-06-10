Moody's affirms Statkraft's A3 ratings; outlook stable

London, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A3 long-term issuer rating, and A3 senior unsecured ratings of Statkraft AS (Statkraft). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Statkraft's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The baa2 BCA reflects Statkraft's leading position in Europe's carbon transition, with a highly flexible, low-cost hydro generation portfolio that is well-positioned to play a key role in decarbonising electricity systems across the region. Reflecting these competitive advantages, Statkraft has achieved strong cash flow and stable leverage since 2018, supporting a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt consistently above the mid-20s, in percentage terms.

Statkraft's achieved power prices have risen sharply since mid-2021, reflecting higher wholesale prices across Europe because of increasing supply insecurity and higher carbon prices, exacerbated by low reservoir levels in Norway. As a result, Statkraft's FFO/debt reached 35% in the twelve months to March 2022, and Moody's expects key credit metrics to improve further over the year if Nordic wholesale electricity prices remain above EUR 100/MWh.

The baa2 BCA also reflects, as a positive, the company's demonstrated resilience to periods of weak power prices. In 2020, when Norwegian day-ahead prices fell below EUR 10/MWh between March and October, Statkraft achieved FFO/debt above 25%. This resilience reflects the extremely low cash operating costs of the company's Norwegian hydro, which we estimate is around EUR 6.30/MWh, the company's flexible dividend policy, and its long-term power sale contracts. Although Statkraft hedges only around one-third of its expected production, less than European peers, the majority of this is under long-term contracts extending up to 15 years, providing significant revenue visibility.

The BCA is constrained by the volatility of achieved power prices as a result of hydrological variation and exacerbated by transmission network constraints within and beyond the Nordic region. The benefit of current high power prices is also limited by the company's dividend policy, under which 85% of profits from Norwegian hydro are distributed.

The BCA also reflects the company's ambitious growth strategy, which is likely to result in progressive increases in debt and increased exposure to higher-risk markets. Statkraft has a target to develop 9 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity between 2020 and 2025 and 2.5-3.0 GW annually thereafter. This includes building renewable assets for sale, a strategy which is likely to increase leverage and may entail higher execution risk. However, capital expenditure is likely to remain less than 10% of PP&E and intangibles if it reaches its target for net investments of "at least" NOK 13 billion.

In light of Statkraft's 100% ownership by the Government of Norway (Aaa stable), the company falls under Moody's rating methodology for Government-Related Issuers, and its A3 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from its baa2 BCA, based on Moody's assessment of strong support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of strong support takes account of Statkraft's national importance as the country's main power producer.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's expects that Statkraft will achieve FFO/debt around 50% in 2022, significantly above the rating agency's guidance for the current rating. However, Moody's expects the company to achieve average FFO/debt in the mid- 20s, in percentage terms, if power prices return to historic levels. Although financial performance in individual years is likely to be highly volatile, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility to maintain its credit profile during periods of weaker financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is not expected in the near term given cash flow volatility and the company's significant investment programme. In the longer term, the rating could be upgraded if Statkraft achieved a ratio of FFO to gross debt sustainably above 30% with no significant increase in business risk.

The rating could be downgraded if the company appeared unlikely to maintain FFO/debt above 20%, combined with a material cash position, over a multi-year period.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Statkraft AS

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Statkraft AS

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Statkraft is the largest generator of hydro-powered electricity in Europe and the second largest power producer in the Nordic region. In 2021, Statkraft produced 69.9 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity from its 18.7 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity. Statkraft consolidates its 66.62% holding in Skagerak Energi, a regional utility active in the generation, networks and district heating sectors in Norway, while its other industrial holdings (Agder Energi and Eviny) are reported as associates. Statkraft AS is wholly owned by Statkraft SF, which in turn is wholly owned by the Government of Norway.

