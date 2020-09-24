Moody's affirms Sterling's B3 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Sterling Midco Holdings, Inc.'s ("Sterling")
B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating, and its B3 rating for its first lien senior secured credit
facility (revolver and term loan). The outlook has been changed
to stable from negative.
The affirmation of Sterling's ratings and stable outlook reflect
the stabilization of background screening volumes and Moody's expectation
that the hiring trends will begin to normalize over the next several quarters
such that Sterling's revenue and earnings will recover meaningfully
from the steep declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A portion of the cost actions taken in response to the pandemic are expected
to be permanent, which will further support the positive trajectory
of Sterling's earnings over the next 12-18 months.
Although COVID-19 has yet to be contained and there are downside
risks that global employment trends will remain volatile over the coming
quarters, Moody's anticipates that Sterling's liquidity
profile will remain resilient such that the company will maintain total
cash and revolver availability in excess of $140 million over the
next 12-15 months. Moody's acknowledges that the company
has a highly variable cost structure and can adjust its operating and
capital expenses in response to diminished demand for screening services.
Moody's also recognizes that despite an improved operating profile,
the company's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next
12-18 months, which limits further upward rating momentum
at this time.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Sterling Midco Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sterling Midco Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sterling's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) its high debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development cost)
estimated at 10.6 times as of June 30, 2020, which
could increase considerably due to Moody's expectation for lower
earnings in FY 2020; (2) operating headwinds in the background screening
sector, including the risk for protracted revenue and earnings contraction
due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties around the global
macroeconomic outlook; (3) operations within the highly competitive
and fragmented market segments; (4) modest operating scale and narrow
product focus; (5) moderate social and reputational risks; and
(6) private equity ownership which could lead to persistent elevated leverage
levels.
Sterling's ratings are supported by (1) a strong global market position
in the employment and background screening services market with a diversified
customer base and low customer concentration; (2) services that are
deeply embedded into clients' human resource functions and entail high
switching costs; (3) capacity to manage costs in the challenging
operating environment; (4) good EBITDA margin and (5) our expectation
that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-15
months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for an incremental
improvement in operating performance and liquidity stemming from the gradual
normalization of employment trends. The stable outlook also reflects
Sterling's demonstrated ability to quickly adjust costs and maintain
at least good liquidity.
Moody's expects Sterling to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-15
months, but liquidity is at risk for deterioration depending on
the duration of the pandemic and the pace of recovery. Sources
of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of $57 million at June
30, 2020 as well as unfettered access to its $85 million
revolving credit facility due 2022. Free cash flow generation will
be muted as Sterling's earnings gradually recover to pre-pandemic
levels over the next 18 months. There are no financial maintenance
covenants under the first lien term loan but the revolving credit facility
is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio of 6.75x when
the amount drawn exceeds 35% of the revolving credit facility.
Moody's does not expect that Sterling will utilize its revolver
over the next 12-15 months; however, EBITDA deterioration
in the first half of FY 2020 will reduce the headroom under the covenant
over the near-term. The agreement also provides for covenant
cure rights. Sterling may exercise the option to cure the breach
with an incremental equity contribution for up to 5 times prior to the
maturity and up to two instances over four consecutive quarters.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Sterling's revenue and earnings decline
more severely than expected such that operating performance not be positioned
to return to 75% of 2019 EBITDA over the next 12-18 months.
Additionally, ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates
for any reason.
The ratings could be upgraded is Sterling demonstrates good organic growth,
sustainably decreases in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted
and expensing all capitalized software costs) sustainably below 6.0x,
improves free cash flow meaningfully and maintains sufficient liquidity
with balanced financial policies.
Sterling Midco Holdings, Inc. through its operating subsidiary
Sterling Infosystems, Inc., provides pre- and
postemployment verification services including criminal background checks,
credential verification and employee drug testing. Sterling is
majority owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor Broad Street Principal
Investments (a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs). The company generated
revenue of approximately $462 million in revenue for the LTM period
ended June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
