Moody's affirms Stonegate's B3 CFR, assigns ratings to new facilities; outlook stable

London, 20 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Stonegate Pub Company Limited (the company or Stonegate).

Concurrently the rating agency has assigned a Ba3 rating to the GBP250 million Super Senior Revolving Credit Facilities (SSRCF) of Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited (Bidco), a B3 rating to the Senior Secured Notes totalling GBP1,900 million in the name of the company's subsidiary, Stonegate Pub Company Financing 2019 plc (Finco), and a Caa2 rating to Bidco's GBP400 million Second Lien Facility. Moody's changed the company's rating outlook to stable from developing and assigned stable outlooks to Bidco and Finco.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the launch of publicly listed senior secured notes totalling GBP1,400 million which will refinance the remaining bridge facilities used by Bidco to fund Stonegate's acquisition of Ei Group plc (EiG), which completed on 3 March 2020.

The prospects for the company's credit quality were particularly uncertain in the wake of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus which led to a government requirement for all pubs in the UK to be closed from 20 March. Re-openings began in England on 4 July and this brings the prospect of a gradual improvement in Stonegate's profitability and cash generation. However, during the forced closure period the company endured a significant cash burn, even after taking mitigating actions such as furloughing staff and deferring all non-essential expenditure, including rent payments. As at 3 July the company had a cash balance of GBP96 million, down from GBP229 million on 30 March (in each case excluding cash within the ringfenced Unique Pubs perimeter). On both dates the company also had drawings of GBP175 million under its SSRCF, which in more normal times would have been undrawn.

On the basis of pre-crisis pro-forma results for the twelve months to January 2020 and the debt quantum immediately post-close of the acquisition, the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, would have been high at more than 7.5x. Without the intervention of the Coronavirus crisis, Moody's believes that prospects for deleveraging would have been good, helped by expectations of continued solid underlying performance and GBP80 million of planned synergies.

However, the length of time that it takes for the number of pub-goers to return to pre-crisis levels is uncertain and until that happens the company's ability to generate historic levels of earnings will be constrained. In its base case Moody's expects it will take until mid-way through 2022 before earnings growth results in Stonegate deleveraging to below 8.0x, albeit the rating agency highlights there are numerous factors that mean the pace of recovery could be slower or faster than in its base case.

More positively, Moody's believes that the company's liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12-18 months. This assessment factors in the recent additional equity injection of GBP50 million and an equivalent increase in the level of the SSRCF, to GBP250 million from GBP200 million. Furthermore, the rating agency expects that Stonegate will take a prudent and measured approach towards capital spending, notably in respect of sites earmarked for conversion from leased and tenanted to the managed format. In addition, the rating agency's current expectation is that the company's shareholders would provide additional support to liquidity in the event that a second wave of the Coronavirus negatively affected Stonegate's operations.

In addition to the risks already mentioned Stonegate's B3 CFR takes account of (a) the continuing competitive industry dynamics and the company's exposure to economic conditions in a single jurisdiction; (b) a highly leveraged capital structure which along with expansionary capital spending constrains free cash flow (FCF); and (c) execution risks around the scale of the EiG acquisition in particular in respect of planned synergies, notwithstanding the strong track record of Stonegate's management over an extended period.

The CFR also takes due consideration of (a) the company's strong business profile which benefits from significant scale, wide geographic spread across the UK, and a mix between managed and tenanted pubs, with all of these attributes enhanced following the EiG acquisition; (b) a history of strong revenue and profit growth for Stonegate and solid pre-acquisition performance by EiG; and (c) significant scope for synergies to drive further earnings growth for the enlarged business.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stonegate is controlled by the private equity firm TDR Capital, which in common with other financial sponsors typically has tolerance for relatively high leverage in the companies it controls. However, more positively the rating agency expects TDR will continue to counter-balance this with a desire to ensure that Stonegate's capital structure is sustainable over the medium term.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Stonegate will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with additional support from its shareholders if necessary. The outlook also assumes Stonegate will be able to achieve a gradual return towards pre-crisis revenue levels, which will facilitate some deleveraging as profitability also increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the short to medium term, an upgrade could be considered if in operating conditions akin to the pre-crisis environment Stonegate is expected to achieve a sustained improvement in interest coverage to above 1.5x and leverage sustainably below 7.0x, combined with positive FCF and good liquidity.

Conversely, a downgrade would be likely if the company's liquidity weakens or could be appropriate in the event of material delays in the return to pre-crisis operating conditions that bring into question the sustainability of the capital structure. Quantitively, a lack of progress in the next 12-18 months towards leverage improving to below 8.0x and interest coverage returning to above 1.0x would lead to negative rating pressure.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

All of the rated facilities are secured by a collateral package which includes share pledges, guarantees and debentures from Stonegate's material subsidiaries, with the exclusion of companies within the Unique Pubs sub-grouping, whose assets and cash flows are used to secure and service its ring-fenced bankruptcy remote securitisation facilities.

An inter-creditor agreement regulates the relationship between the rated facilities. In its loss given default analysis Moody's has used a 50% recovery rate assumption, standard for capital structures which include a mix of bonds and loans. As such, the B3-PD PDR is in line with the CFR.

The priority ranking of the SSRCF drives its Ba3 rating, three notches above the CFR and PDR. The Senior Secured Notes are rated B3, in line with the CFR, because the subordination cushion provided by ranking ahead of the Second Lien Facility is offset by the priority claims of the SSRCF in the event of a default. The Caa2 rating of the Second Lien Facility reflects its position at the bottom of the priority waterfall.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Limited

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Developing

..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Financing 2019 plc

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond Debenture, Assigned B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Stonegate is controlled by the private equity firm TDR Capital. Before the acquisition of EiG the company had grown via a number of acquisitions to become the largest privately held managed pub company in the UK, with more than 750 pubs under management. Separately with an estate of over 4,000 EiG was the largest leased and tenanted pub operator in the country, quoted on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of around GBP0.9 billion prior to Stonegate launching its successful GBP1.3 billion equity bid last summer.

The enlarged group had pro-forma reported underlying EBITDA (before IFRS 16) of GBP405 million in the twelve months to January 2020, approximately 65% of which was generated by EiG and its subsidiaries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Beadle

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

