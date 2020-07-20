Moody's affirms Stonegate's B3 CFR, assigns ratings to new facilities; outlook stable

London, 20 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) of Stonegate Pub Company Limited (the company or Stonegate).
Concurrently the rating agency has assigned a Ba3 rating to the GBP250
million Super Senior Revolving Credit Facilities (SSRCF) of Stonegate
Pub Company Bidco Limited (Bidco), a B3 rating to the Senior Secured
Notes totalling GBP1,900 million in the name of the company's
subsidiary, Stonegate Pub Company Financing 2019 plc (Finco),
and a Caa2 rating to Bidco's GBP400 million Second Lien Facility.
Moody's changed the company's rating outlook to stable from
developing and assigned stable outlooks to Bidco and Finco.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows the launch of publicly listed senior
secured notes totalling GBP1,400 million which will refinance
the remaining bridge facilities used by Bidco to fund Stonegate's
acquisition of Ei Group plc (EiG), which completed on 3 March 2020.
The prospects for the company's credit quality were particularly
uncertain in the wake of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus which led
to a government requirement for all pubs in the UK to be closed from 20
March. Re-openings began in England on 4 July and this brings
the prospect of a gradual improvement in Stonegate's profitability
and cash generation. However, during the forced closure period
the company endured a significant cash burn, even after taking mitigating
actions such as furloughing staff and deferring all non-essential
expenditure, including rent payments. As at 3 July the company
had a cash balance of GBP96 million, down from GBP229 million
on 30 March (in each case excluding cash within the ringfenced Unique
Pubs perimeter). On both dates the company also had drawings of
GBP175 million under its SSRCF, which in more normal times would
have been undrawn.
On the basis of pre-crisis pro-forma results for the twelve
months to January 2020 and the debt quantum immediately post-close
of the acquisition, the company's Moody's-adjusted
leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA,
would have been high at more than 7.5x. Without the intervention
of the Coronavirus crisis, Moody's believes that prospects
for deleveraging would have been good, helped by expectations of
continued solid underlying performance and GBP80 million of planned
synergies.
However, the length of time that it takes for the number of pub-goers
to return to pre-crisis levels is uncertain and until that happens
the company's ability to generate historic levels of earnings will
be constrained. In its base case Moody's expects it will
take until mid-way through 2022 before earnings growth results
in Stonegate deleveraging to below 8.0x, albeit the rating
agency highlights there are numerous factors that mean the pace of recovery
could be slower or faster than in its base case.
More positively, Moody's believes that the company's
liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12-18 months.
This assessment factors in the recent additional equity injection of GBP50
million and an equivalent increase in the level of the SSRCF, to
GBP250 million from GBP200 million. Furthermore,
the rating agency expects that Stonegate will take a prudent and measured
approach towards capital spending, notably in respect of sites earmarked
for conversion from leased and tenanted to the managed format.
In addition, the rating agency's current expectation is that
the company's shareholders would provide additional support to liquidity
in the event that a second wave of the Coronavirus negatively affected
Stonegate's operations.
In addition to the risks already mentioned Stonegate's B3 CFR takes
account of (a) the continuing competitive industry dynamics and the company's
exposure to economic conditions in a single jurisdiction; (b) a highly
leveraged capital structure which along with expansionary capital spending
constrains free cash flow (FCF); and (c) execution risks around the
scale of the EiG acquisition in particular in respect of planned synergies,
notwithstanding the strong track record of Stonegate's management
over an extended period.
The CFR also takes due consideration of (a) the company's strong
business profile which benefits from significant scale, wide geographic
spread across the UK, and a mix between managed and tenanted pubs,
with all of these attributes enhanced following the EiG acquisition;
(b) a history of strong revenue and profit growth for Stonegate and solid
pre-acquisition performance by EiG; and (c) significant scope
for synergies to drive further earnings growth for the enlarged business.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Stonegate is controlled by the private equity
firm TDR Capital, which in common with other financial sponsors
typically has tolerance for relatively high leverage in the companies
it controls. However, more positively the rating agency expects
TDR will continue to counter-balance this with a desire to ensure
that Stonegate's capital structure is sustainable over the medium
term.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Stonegate
will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months,
with additional support from its shareholders if necessary. The
outlook also assumes Stonegate will be able to achieve a gradual return
towards pre-crisis revenue levels, which will facilitate
some deleveraging as profitability also increases.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely in the short to medium term, an upgrade could
be considered if in operating conditions akin to the pre-crisis
environment Stonegate is expected to achieve a sustained improvement in
interest coverage to above 1.5x and leverage sustainably below
7.0x, combined with positive FCF and good liquidity.
Conversely, a downgrade would be likely if the company's liquidity
weakens or could be appropriate in the event of material delays in the
return to pre-crisis operating conditions that bring into question
the sustainability of the capital structure. Quantitively,
a lack of progress in the next 12-18 months towards leverage improving
to below 8.0x and interest coverage returning to above 1.0x
would lead to negative rating pressure.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
All of the rated facilities are secured by a collateral package which
includes share pledges, guarantees and debentures from Stonegate's
material subsidiaries, with the exclusion of companies within the
Unique Pubs sub-grouping, whose assets and cash flows are
used to secure and service its ring-fenced bankruptcy remote securitisation
facilities.
An inter-creditor agreement regulates the relationship between
the rated facilities. In its loss given default analysis Moody's
has used a 50% recovery rate assumption, standard for capital
structures which include a mix of bonds and loans. As such,
the B3-PD PDR is in line with the CFR.
The priority ranking of the SSRCF drives its Ba3 rating, three notches
above the CFR and PDR. The Senior Secured Notes are rated B3,
in line with the CFR, because the subordination cushion provided
by ranking ahead of the Second Lien Facility is offset by the priority
claims of the SSRCF in the event of a default. The Caa2 rating
of the Second Lien Facility reflects its position at the bottom of the
priority waterfall.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Limited
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Developing
..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited
Assignments:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Stonegate Pub Company Financing 2019 plc
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond Debenture,
Assigned B3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Stonegate is controlled by the private equity firm TDR Capital.
Before the acquisition of EiG the company had grown via a number of acquisitions
to become the largest privately held managed pub company in the UK,
with more than 750 pubs under management. Separately with an estate
of over 4,000 EiG was the largest leased and tenanted pub operator
in the country, quoted on the London Stock Exchange with a market
capitalisation of around GBP0.9 billion prior to Stonegate
launching its successful GBP1.3 billion equity bid last summer.
The enlarged group had pro-forma reported underlying EBITDA (before
IFRS 16) of GBP405 million in the twelve months to January 2020,
approximately 65% of which was generated by EiG and its subsidiaries.
