Related Issuers Stora Enso Oyj Related Research Credit Opinion: Stora Enso Oyj: Update following Q2 2019 results Issuer Comment: Stora Enso Oyj: Stora's third-quarter results are credit negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Stora Enso Oyj Peer Snapshot: Stora Enso Oyj - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: Stora Enso Oyj - December 2018 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's affirms Stora Enso's Baa3 ratings, outlook remains stable 14 Feb 2020 Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso). Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed Stora Enso's Prime-3 (P-3) Commercial Paper rating, its Other Short Term programme rating at (P)P-3, the rating of its senior unsecured MTN programme at (P)Baa3 as well as the Baa3 rating of the senior unsecured bonds issued by Stora Enso Oyj. The outlook on all ratings is stable. The complete list of the affected ratings is included in the end of this press release. The rating affirmation reflects the expectation that Stora Enso will implement operational and financial measure to offset the impact of rising operational challenges on profitability and the rising financial debt following the acquisition of Bergvik Skog, which are currently resulting in credit metrics which are relatively weak for the Baa3 rating category. Credit metrics exceed most of our downgrade triggers as a result of lower pulp prices, with EBITDA-Margin falling to 13% resulting in leverage of debt/EBITDA (excluding fair value adjustments) of 3.6x in 2019, which is expected to rise further in 2020 before it is expected to be reversed back in line with the range commensurate for the Baa3 ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE Despite a temporary weakness in credit metrics the rating agency positively views the company's successful and ongoing business transformation beyond graphic paper, the demand for which is subject to a secular decline on average by around 3%-4% per annum across all major grades, driven by digital substitution. To reflect this demand trend during the last 10 years, Stora Enso closed or converted annual production capacity of roughly 4 million tonnes of graphic paper by 2019. Furthermore, in May 2019, the company announced the closure of 1.1 million tonnes of coated wood-free production capacity at its Oulu mill by September 2020 and conversion to 0.45 million tonnes of kraftliner production. As a result, the proportion and importance of the company's graphic-grade paper business will further reduce to less than 15% of the group's EBITDA (as defined by Stora Enso) for 2020 from close to 50% in 2012. Furthermore, the Baa3 issuer rating also reflects the company's fairly good level of vertical integration into wood, energy and pulp. In 2019, Stora Enso achieved 67% energy self-suffiency and directly or indirectly owned one of the largest areas of land within the peer group of European forest products companies (roughly 1.6 million hectares valued at around €3.6 billion), enabling it to internally cover some of the group's wood needs. The company's paper and containerboard production also has a good level of integration into pulp, and the company is long on pulp at the group level, which is an advantageous position at times when pulp prices are rising and high; which, however, during 2020 dragged down Stora Enso's operating profitability as wood cost rose and pulp prices eroded. OUTLOOK The stable outlook on Stora Enso's ratings reflects the expectation that the company will be able to mitigate the impact of rising challenges in the global paper and forest markets. Credit metrics are expected to weaken temporarily, with debt to EBITDA rising above 3.6x, excluding the fair value gain on forest holdings, as a consequence of lower pulp prices. In addition, free cash flow generation will be muted during 2020 due to the closure of Coated Woodfree production capacity in Oulu, Finland and subsequent conversion into virgin fibre kraftliner. We expect Stora Enso to restore Baa3 commensurate credit metrics during 2021 such as leverage of around 3.5x debt/EBITDA (including meaningful forest holdings), positive free cash flow generation and RCF/debt improving to around 20%. These improvements are a result of ongoing business transformation and improved pricing environment in the global pulp market. In addition, we factor in the company's ongoing commitment to maintain an investment grade rating. LIQUIDITY While still weaker than most of the investment grade-rated paper and forest product companies, we view Stora Enso's liquidity as good, benefiting from around €900 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of the end of December 2019, further supported by an undrawn €600 million syndicated revolving credit facility. The facility matures in 2023 and is of a high quality, containing neither covenants nor a MAC clause. We expect these sources to be sufficient to cover Stora Enso's liquidity needs (including the Oulu conversion-related outflow), as well as weather any intra-year cash flow seasonality, despite the fact that we do not expect the company to generating positive FCF in total over the next 12-18 months primarily driven by the Oulu conversion amounting to €350 million. As of the end of December 2019, the company reported around €960 million in short-term debt, which included about €250 million from forest owners' deposits, which are long term in nature. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Stora Enso is one of the front-runners in Europe in its attempts to improve its carbon footprint by reducing (1) the electricity and heat consumption per tonne, targeting a 15% reduction by 2020 from 2010 base level (4.2% achieved as of year-end 2018); and (2) carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in relation to energy consumption, which is already more than 80% based on biomass. As of year-end 2018, Stora Enso achieved an 18% reduction in fossil CO2 emissions per tonne compared with the benchmark level of 2010. In January 2018, the company also committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 31% by 2030 from a 2010 baseline, which is in line with the 2°Celsius limit set for global warming by the Paris Agreement. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Moody's could downgrade Stora Enso's ratings if the company experienced sustainable deterioration of operating performance with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin towards low-teens in % terms. It could also result from more aggressive use of balance sheet, with Moody's adjusted RCF/debt declining sustainably below 20% and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.5x (including meaningful forest holdings on a sustained basis. The downgrade could be also triggered by a return to sustained negative fee cash flows and a weakening of its liquidity profile or the inability to proactively address upcoming debt maturities. The rating agency could upgrade Stora Enso's ratings if the company built further track record of good operational performance and financial discipline, leading to (1) a maintenance of its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin in high-teens in percentage terms; (2) Moody's adjusted RCF/debt sustainably above 25%; (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.5x; and (4) sustained material free cash flow generation and further strengthening of its liquidity profile with a reduced reliance on short-term debt. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Stora Enso Oyj Affirmations: .... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3 ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3 ....Other Short-Term, Affirmed (P)P-3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Remains Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso) is among the world's largest paper and forest products companies, with sales of around €10.1 billion in 2019 and approximately 26,000 employees. Its fairly broad portfolio comprises production of graphic-grade paper, paper-based packaging, pulp and wood products. Stora Enso's shares are listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and Stockholm Stock Exchange, with market capitalization of around €10 billion as of 6 February 2020. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Dirk Steinicke

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

