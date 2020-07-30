Moody's affirms Strategic Partners Acquisition Corp.'s B2 CFR

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Strategic Partners Acquisition Corp.'s ("SPAC") ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") and B2 rating on its senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

"The affirmation reflects SPAC's continued solid performance due to ongoing demand for its products," stated Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "Medical uniforms and scrubs, diagnostics and personal protective equipment (PPE) are in high demand due to the global coronavirus pandemic. When coupled with relatively solid credit metrics, the company is strongly positioned in the B2 rating category."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Strategic Partners Acquisition Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3 from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Strategic Partners Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SPAC's credit profile reflects its narrow product focus on a single apparel category (medical uniforms) and high customer concentration which exposes the company to changes in retailer merchandising and pricing strategies. The credit is also constrained by the risk associated with private equity ownership, such as the potential for debt-financed dividend distributions. While debt/EBITDA has improved around 4.5 times since the 2016 LBO, SPAC's private equity ownership increases the risk of a potential re-leveraging event. Mitigating these risks is the stable and growing demand for medical uniforms, which has recently accelerated due to global coronavirus pandemic. The credit profile is also supported by SPAC's solid interest coverage of around 3.0 times EBITA/interest expense (Moody's-adjusted) and good liquidity. The company also benefits from its consistently high operating margins and portfolio of well-recognized brands within its market.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that SPAC will maintain good liquidity and solid credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's overall operating performance, liquidity, or relationships with key customers deteriorate, or if financial policies become more aggressive such as through material debt-financed dividends. Credit metrics include debt/EBITDA maintained above 6 times or EBITA/interest expense falling below 1.75 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company diversifies its product line, meaningfully increases its size and reduces its reliance on key customers by growing in other channels, while maintaining good liquidity and a commitment to maintaining conservative financial policies and credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times.

Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, Strategic Partners Acquisition Corp. ("SPAC") is the parent company of Careismatic Brands, Inc., which designs and distributes medical and school uniform apparel and related products globally. The company operates using various trademarks including Cherokee and Dickies. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 28, 2020 were approximately $430 million. SPAC has been controlled by New Mountain Capital since June 2016.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

