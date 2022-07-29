Moody's affirms Strathcona Resources' B2 CFR; outlook still positive following acquisition

Toronto, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all of Strathcona Resources Ltd.'s (Strathcona) ratings, including its B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating, and the B3 rating on its senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains positive.

On July 27, 2022, Strathcona entered into an agreement with Serafina Energy Ltd. (Serafina) to acquire all the outstanding shares of Serafina for cash consideration of C$2.3 billion. A payment of C$1.9 billion will be made at closing on August 29, 2022, and deferred payments of C$100 million will be made on each of September 30, 2022, October 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and December 30, 2022. The acquisition will be funded through borrowings on Strathcona's revolving credit facility, with total committed borrowing capacity increased to C$2 billion (from C$1.5 billion), and through a C$700 million term loan. Serafina is an exploration and production company that produces about 40,000 bbls/d (before royalties) primarily through thermal heavy oil assets in Saskatchewan.

"The affirmation and maintenance of the positive outlook reflects Strathcona's sizable production and reserve base pro forma for the complimentary Serafina acquisition," said Moody's analyst Paresh Chari. "The affirmation also reflects that financial leverage will remain solid despite the acquisition being entirely debt funded because Strathcona will use free cash flow to reduce debt."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Strathcona Resources Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Strathcona Resources Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Strathcona's rating benefits from: 1) good credit metrics that should improve over the next 12-18 months with the company using free cash flow to reduce debt and improve retained cash flow to debt towards 50% in 2023; 2) majority of production from heavy oil and oil sands assets that have low decline rates (around 20%) that requires a low level of capital to sustain production; and 3) a sizable production (about 150,000 boe/d) and proved developed reserve (175 million boe) base pro forma for the acquisition. The company's rating is constrained by: 1) its limited operating history and rapid growth through acquisitions, which leads to greater financial and operating uncertainty as well as execution risks associated with the company's plan to grow production organically; 2) its exposure to heavy oil that is benchmarked to the historically volatile Western Canadian heavy oil price; and 3) an aggressive funding for the acquisition that utilizes a high proportion of committed credit capacity and an 18 month term loan that limits Strathcona's financial flexibility.

Strathcona's liquidity is significantly diminished by the acquisition, but is adequate. Proforma for the Serafina acquisition and new debt instruments, Moody's expects minimal cash and about C$200 million of availability under its C$2 billion revolving credit facility (expiring in February 2026). Moody's expects about $450 million of free cash flow through to mid-2023 using Moody's medium term price assumptions and much higher if current market prices were to persist. Strathcona will also need to fund the deferred payments of C$400 million from September to December 2022 which Moody's expects will be funded using revolver availability and free cash flow. Strathcona's new term loan is subject to a cash flow sweep provision that sweeps 100% of free cash flow until the term loan balance falls by 50%, and then the cash flow sweep declines to 50%. Moody's expects Strathcona will be in compliance with its three financial covenants through to mid-2023. Alternate liquidity is limited, as all assets are pledged to the first lien credit facilities, but only 50% of the asset sale proceeds are required to repay the term loan.

Strathcona's unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the company's B2 CFR. Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) methodology suggests that the notes be ranked two notches below Strathcona's B2 CFR due to the size and priority ranking of the company's C$2 billion first lien revolver and C$700 million first lien term loan due 2024 (revolver and term loan are pari passu) relative to the unsecured US$500 million notes due 2026 in the company's capital structure. However, given the positive outlook on Strathcona's CFR, strong asset coverage, Moody's views the assigned B3 rating as more appropriate. If the CFR is upgraded to B1, then the notes rating is likely to remain B3 absent unanticipated changes to the capital structure. However, if the CFR remains B2 and the outlook changed to stable, the notes rating is likely to be downgraded.

The positive outlook is supported by Moody's expectation that Strathcona's credit metrics and liquidity will improve with debt reduction funded by free cash flow and that production will modestly grow over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Strathcona is able successfully operate the acquired assets, organically grow production at competitive costs while maintaining positive free cash flow, if retained cash flow (RCF)-to-debt is sustained above 30%, and the LFCR is sustained above 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if RCF-to-debt is below 15%, if the LFCR is below 1x, or Strathcona's liquidity profile deteriorates either as a result of sustained negative free cash flow or from cash distributions to the company's PE owners.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary Alberta, with producing assets located across Western Canada. Strathcona is majority owned by private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

