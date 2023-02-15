Moody's affirms SubCom's B1 CFR, rates new facility B1; outlook stable

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Crown Subsea Communications Holding, Inc.'s ("SubCom") B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed senior secured bank credit facility consisting of a $470 million first lien term loan. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the issuance of the new $470 million term loan will be used to pay a dividend to shareholders. SubCom, which is owned by funds affiliated with private equity sponsor Cerberus Capital, has demonstrated a shareholder friendly financial strategy with a history of dividends funded through incremental debt and cash from the balance sheet. Pro forma debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will increase to 4.2x from 2.3x at the close of the transaction. Moody's expects leverage to decrease to mid 3x level over the next 12-18 months driven by organic revenue and EBITDA growth. The company's controlled ownership could result in elevated debt balances for potential M&A or further capital return activities.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crown Subsea Communications Holding, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crown Subsea Communications Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crown Subsea Communications Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflects SubCom's leading market position as a provider of long-haul fiber optic cable construction, strong operating performance, and Moody's expectation for further organic revenue and EBITDA growth through 2024 driven by new contract wins and increasing backlog. The company's LTM September 2022 revenues have increased by approximately 15% to ~$1.1 billion driven by strong new cable construction demand from internet content providers as mobile usage, number of connected devices, shift to cloud computing, and internet adoption continues to proliferate. Moody's also expects that SubCom will benefit from the expected increase in the overall Department of Defense budget which will enable it to increase its market share with non-commercial customers. The company's current backlog of approximately $3.8 billion is at a historic high which will continue to drive strong performance over the next 12-18 months.

SubCom's CFR reflects risks associated with the company's aggressive financial policy resulting in a moderately high financial leverage, with Moody's adjusted Pro Forma gross debt/EBITDA of approximately 4.2x based on September 30, 2022 LTM results. The company's controlled ownership has resulted in shareholder friendly policies including dividend distributions through incremental debt and cash from the balance sheet. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the company's history of de-levering relatively quickly through debt prepayments. The rating is also constrained by the historically cyclical, project driven nature of the market which can result in volatile EBITDA and cash flow generation from year to year.

However, SubCom will continue to benefit from strong demand for new cable construction and increased long-haul transmission capacity. The company's presence as a leading player in the long-haul fiber optic cable systems construction market provides exposure to secular industry growth drivers. This should allow SubCom to capture more market share by serving non-commercial customers. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects SubCom's revenue to grow in the mid-teens percent range, supported by a substantial, high quality, revenue backlog of over $3.8 billion as of LTM December 2022. SubCom's participation in major long-haul cable system builds over this period will reduce leverage to about 3.5x over the next 12-18 months but Moody's expects that gross leverage will likely remain in a range between 3x and 5x over time. Cash flow generation is expected to be slightly volatile depending on the timing of project milestones.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that consistent, growing demand for global network bandwidth and SubCom's strong capabilities and market presence will drive continued growth in revenue and EBITDA, enabling the company to de-lever while generating strong free cash flow.

Liquidity is considered good based on SubCom's expected $75 million of unrestricted balance sheet cash at the close of the transaction and an undrawn $100 million revolving credit facility. SubCom will likely spend approximately $23 million on mandatory term loan amortization and $66 million in capex and refit expenses over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company to generate strong operating cash flows of approximately $490mm, offset by significant dividend payouts which will result in an overall negative free cash flow for fiscal year 2023. Going forward, Moody's anticipates that the company will produce about $100 million free cash flow in fiscal year 2024 which can be used for voluntary debt reduction. Moody's expects little to no usage of the revolver over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if SubCom were to demonstrate conservative financial policies and continued organic revenue and EBITDA growth such that Moody's expected leverage would be sustained under 3x on a long-term basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if SubCom were to materially lose market share such that revenue backlog and EBITDA generation were to experience declines over time. The ratings could also face downward pressure if the company were to pursue further shareholder returns or M&A activity that resulted in a heightened leverage profile with leverage maintained over 5x on other than a temporary basis.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

SubCom's Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's private equity ownership and expectation for a shareholder friendly financial policy. The company is also exposed to highly negative human capital risk resulting from its dependence upon a highly specialized workforce and moderately negative environmental risk due to its reliance on fossil fuels and manufacturing operations.

SubCom's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative (E-3). SubCom's fleet of vessels presents carbon transition risks and waste and pollution risks associated with the use of fuel necessary to construct subsea cable projects and the company's manufacturing operations. These projects are constructed in marine environments and careful consideration goes into geographic placement. The company's ability to minimize risks associated with its vessel operations, cable placement and construction are critical to its operations.

SubCom's exposure to social risk is highly negative (S-4) due to human capital risk. SubCom is dependent upon a highly specialized workforce with only three major players in the long haul fiber construction market. Additionally, the company must uphold good relations with maritime labor unions through which the company contracts a portion of its workforce to operate its vessels. The company has moderately negative health and safety risks stemming from potential safety hazards at work sites. Responsible production risk is also moderately negative. However, demographic and societal risk is neutral-to-low as the company is well positioned for bandwidth demand and 5G rollout.

SubCom's exposure to governance risk is highly negative (G-4) due to private equity control and our expectation to have a shareholder friendly financial strategy which could result in elevated debt balances for potential M&A or capital return activities. Additionally, the company does not have an independent board and lacks public financial disclosure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SubCom is a provider of planning, engineering, manufacturing, installation and maintenance services for the construction of subsea fiber optic cable systems worldwide, and is one of three leading global fiber optic cable installers. The company's customers include telecom providers, operators, internet content providers, network consortiums and government entities. SubCom, which is owned by funds affiliated with Cerberus Capital, is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ and generated revenue of $1,105 million in the LTM period ended September 30, 2022.

