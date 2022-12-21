Moody's affirms Suburban Propane's ratings

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.'s (Suburban) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1 senior notes rating. Suburban's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was maintained. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Suburban's Ba3 CFR is supported by its significant scale and market position in the propane distribution industry, and its strong track record of successful cost reduction efforts. We expect Suburban to maintain supportive leverage and distribution coverage. Suburban is exposed to the challenges of the propane distribution sector, which include a high degree of sensitivity to unpredictable external factors such as weather, a trend of secularly declining volumes, the highly competitive and fragmented nature of the sector, and growth opportunities that are mostly limited to acquisitions as opposed to organic growth. Suburban has started a renewable energy platform to leverage its competency in energy distribution. However, these investments are in early stage and will take time to become meaningful relative to the core propane business.

We expect Suburban to have adequate liquidity through 2023 as reflected by its SGL-3 rating. As of September 24, 2022, Suburban had $4.1 million of cash and $89.6 million outstanding under its $500 million secured revolver due March 5, 2025. It also had $49 million in letters of credit outstanding under its revolver, which is available for unexpected working capital swings and other seasonal needs. Suburban has about $80 million in annual partnership distributions, and about $60 million in interest expense. The revolver's financial covenants include a 5.75x maximum consolidated leverage ratio, a 2.5x minimum interest coverage covenant, and a 3.25x maximum senior secured consolidated leverage ratio. Moody's expects the company to maintain good headroom for future compliance with its financial covenants. Suburban's next debt maturity is in 2025 when its revolver is due.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage and distribution coverage will remain supportive of the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Suburban's ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and demonstrates a lower reliance on weather-dependent volumes, debt/EBITDA sustainably remains below 4x, and distribution coverage remains strong. The rating could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5x (normalized for seasonal working capital related borrowings), distribution coverage falls substantially, and/or if the company makes large debt funded acquisitions or distributions.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (Suburban), based in Whippany, NJ, is a master limited partnership (MLP), which conducts operations through four primary business segments: Propane (87% of revenues), Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels (6%), and Natural Gas and Electricity (3%), and Service (4%).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

