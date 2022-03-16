Moody's affirms Suhyup Bank's A2 ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Suhyup Bank's A2 long-term deposit and foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa3.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the bank's ratings to positive from stable, to reflect the agency's expectation that Suhyup Bank's good asset quality and improved funding, along with stable profitability and capitalization, could lead to a stronger credit profile if sustained over the next 12-18 months.

A full list of the affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook on Suhyup Bank reflects the bank's good asset quality and improved funding, which narrow its gap with its domestic bank peers with a baa2 BCA.

The affirmation of Suhyup Bank's ratings reflects (1) the bank's baa3 BCA, which is underpinned by its good asset quality; modest capitalization because of large dividend upstream to its parent, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives (NFFC); weak profitability; improved funding; and weak liquidity, and (2) a four-notch uplift based on a very high level of government support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) when needed.

Moody's expects Suhyup Bank's asset quality to be largely stable in the next 12-18 months despite rising inflation and interest rates, supported by Korea's steady economic growth, the bank's tightened prudential measures and an orderly wind-down of fiscal and financial support from the government. The bank's exposure to policy loans, which accounted for about 11% of its total loans as of 30 September 2021, is mitigated by guarantees from the government-supported Agricultural Fisheries Credit Guarantee Fund and the Bad Debt Reserve Fund.

Moody's also expects Suhyup Bank's funding structure to remain largely stable at an improved level to meet the regulatory cap on the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio at 100%. Suhyup Bank has expanded its deposit base in recent years because it has become subject to the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement from November 2021. As a result, the bank's market funds to tangible banking assets ratio improved to 7.2% as of 30 September 2021 from 15.0% at the end of 2019.

Despite these strengths, Moody's expects Suhyup Bank's profitability, funding structure and liquidity to remain constrained by its weak deposit franchise and a resultant higher funding costs compared with its domestic commercial bank peers'. Suhyup Bank's capitalization has been modest since its spin-off from the NFFC in 2016, because the bank pays dividends and brand fees to the NFFC, which are primarily used to repay public funds that the NFFC received from the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) in 2001 in the form of preference shares. Furthermore, once the public funds are completely paid off, the bank's excess profit will be utilized to fund the NFFC's policy roles to support the fisheries sector, thereby constraining any improvements in capitalization.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of government support considers Suhyup Bank's designation as a policy bank. In addition, Article 153 of the Fisheries Cooperatives Federation Act stipulates that the government may inject capital into the NFFC or Suhyup Bank if the bank's operation becomes unsustainable because of sustained withdrawal of deposits, or if there is a need to improve the bank's financial structure to protect depositors and maintain credit stability. The government has a track record of bailing out the bank in 2001 by injecting KRW1.2 trillion public funds through the KDIC.

Suhyup Bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are A1, and its Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment is A1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for Suhyup Bank's CRR and CR Assessments is one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a four-notch uplift for government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Suhyup Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Suhyup Bank's BCA could be upgraded if its operating environment, measured as Korea's Macro Profile, improves; and the bank's financial profile remains sound, with asset quality maintained stable at the current level and its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted asset (RWA) increasing above 12% on a sustained basis, without a material weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity.

A downgrade of Suhyup Bank's rating is unlikely, given its positive outlook. However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if the bank's policy role diminishes, resulting in a lower assumption of government support; its asset risks rise, with problem loans/gross loans increasing by more than 150 basis points; its capitalization weakens, with its TCE/RWA declining below 10% on a sustained basis; or its funding or liquidity deteriorates significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Suhyup Bank is headquartered in Seoul. It reported assets of KRW47.1 trillion (approximately $39.8 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Suhyup Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

.... Other Short-term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A2, outlook changed to positive from stable

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2, outlook changed to positive from stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

