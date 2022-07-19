Moody's affirms Sumitomo Corp at Baa1/P-2; outlook stable

Tokyo, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Sumitomo Corporation's Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and the P-2 short term ratings.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings, which include those for Sumitomo's supported subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this press release.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that the company's recent strong earnings will gradually wane when commodity prices decline, but will continue to support the ratings at the current level," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sumitomo's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's diversified business portfolio; its portfolio restructuring; turnaround from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic; high commodity prices; and its conservative financial policy, including its plans to restore its operating cash flow and grow businesses that are less cyclical or less exposed to commodity prices.

Nevertheless, Sumitomo's rating remains constrained by the company's exposure to commodity price-sensitive or cyclical businesses, which has led to significant write-offs and high leverage compared with those of its peers. The business model of Japanese trading companies relies on debt financing, which also constrains the ratings.

The long- and short-term ratings of Sumitomo's supported subsidiaries – Sumitomo Corporation Capital Asia Pte. Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation Capital Europe plc, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas – reflect their backing by guarantees from Sumitomo.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sumitomo's debt/capitalization will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months while FFO/debt will decline from the recent high. Moody's expects the company will maintain a sufficient buffer against commodity price fluctuations.

Upward rating pressure could emerge if Sumitomo generates stable earnings and cash flow through commodity cycles, and further improves its leverage on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company's debt/capitalization is sustained below 50% and its funds from operations (FFO)/debt remains above 13% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Sumitomo increases the risk profile of its asset portfolio; increases its shareholder returns activities; or its leverage deteriorates, for example, if its debt/capitalization exceeds 55% or its FFO/debt falls below 10% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sumitomo Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a major Japanese trading company.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Sumitomo Corporation

- Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

- Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

- Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

- Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

- Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

- Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

- Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

- Outlook, Remains stable

Issuer: Sumitomo Corporation Capital Asia Pte. Ltd.

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

- Backed Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

- Outlook, Remains stable

Issuer: Sumitomo Corporation Capital Europe plc

- Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

- Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

- Backed Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

- Outlook, Remains stable

Issuer: Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

- Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

- Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

- Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

- Backed Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

- Outlook, Remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

