Moody's affirms Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank's A1 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB) and its subsidiaries. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The affirmed ratings and assessments are as follows:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited:

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at a3

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at a3

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1, outlook stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1, outlook stable

- Senior unsecured shelf (domestic currency): affirmed at (P)A1

- Senior unsecured MTN (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at (P)A1

- Other short term (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at (P)P-1

- Senior subordinate (domestic currency): affirmed at A2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Long-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at A1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Outlook remains stable

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited:

- Long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1, outlook stable

- Outlook remains stable

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd., New York Branch:

- Commercial paper (domestic currency): affirmed at P-1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd., Singapore Branch:

- Commercial paper (foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SMTB's a3 BCA reflects Moody's assessment of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s (SMTH) (1) very low asset risk, supported by its large portfolio of retail mortgages; (2) improved capital; (3) weak but stable profitability, reflecting its low business risk focusing on trust banking business; and (4) strong liquidity.

SMTB's loan portfolio, which is composed mainly of loans to large corporations and retail mortgages, has low asset risk.

SMTH's problem loan ratio rose to 0.7% as of the end of March 2022 from 0.4% from a year earlier due mainly to a failure of a few large borrowers. However, the ratio was well below the 1.3% average for all Japanese banks as of the end of March 2022. Also, SMTH has relatively less investment in overseas bonds than its megabank peers and unrealized losses on its foreign bond holdings were very low as of the end of March 2022.

SMTH's consolidated tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) or TCE ratio improved to 11.4% as of the end of March 2022 from 10.5% as of the end of March 2019 due mainly to steady earnings accumulation. Moody's expects SMTH's consolidated TCE ratio to remain stable at 11% or above on a sustained basis, as SMTH accumulates retained earnings steadily, while controlling growth in its risk-weighted assets.

SMTH's profitability, as measured by its net income/tangible assets, is weaker than that of its peers with a BCA of a3, because of Japan's low interest rate environment. However, the ratio has remained stable at around 0.2%-0.3% over the past few years. Moody's expects SMTH's profitability to remain stable, given its focus on growing net fees and commissions, especially in retail financial services and trust services. Fees and commissions made up 54.0% of SMTH's gross business profit in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (fiscal 2021). SMTH's fee income ratio is significantly higher than the 20%-30% industry average for Japanese commercial banks.

SMTB's A1 long-term ratings incorporate two notches of uplift from the bank's a3 BCA, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) in times of stress, given the bank's importance to the country's banking system. SMTB is the largest trust bank in Japan by assets, and SMTH is designated as a domestic systemically important bank by Japan's Financial Services Agency.

The stable outlook on SMTB's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that SMTH's financial metrics will remain broadly unchanged, given its weak but stable profitability and very low asset risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the bank's rating is unlikely, because SMTB's A1 long-term deposit rating is at the same level as Japan's sovereign rating.

In addition, upward pressure on SMTB's BCA is unlikely, unless there is a significant change in Japan's operating environment that is conducive to higher profitability and results in stronger capital generation.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of SMTB's rating includes, but is not limited to: (1) a downgrade of Japan's sovereign rating; or (2) SMTH's TCE ratio remaining below 9% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB) is Japan's largest trust bank by assets. As of the end of March 2022, the bank's consolidated assets totaled JPY64.3 trillion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

