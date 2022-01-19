Moody's affirms Summit's Ba1 ratings and assigns a Ba1 rating to the planned backed senior unsecured notes by Summit Lux Finance S.a r.l., outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate
family rating (CFR) of Summit Properties Limited ("Summit") and its existing
€300 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025. At the
same time, Moody's assigned a Ba1 rating to the planned new €300
million guaranteed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Summit Lux Finance
S.a r.l., guaranteed by Summit. The
outlook on Summit ratings remains stable and the outlook for Summit Lux
Finance S.a r.l. is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summit's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's
solid cash flow generation, strong interest coverage and moderate
leverage supported by its financial policy of maintaining a net LTV of
around 40% as well as net debt to EBITDA at below 9.0x.
At the same time the rating also incorporates the relatively smaller scale
and greater portfolio concentration compared to higher rated European
and US peers, with a GAV of ~€1.2bn as of January 2022,
of which currently nearly half is constituted by German commercial properties
located across major cities and secondary locations.
After a major German portfolio disposal in June 2021 of close to €1
billion, Summit started diversifying its real estate operations
into the US, by acquiring a mixed portfolio of affordable workforce
housing apartment buildings in NYC, Class B/C malls and hotels.
More specifically, as of December 2021 the residential segment comprised
around 2,800 chiefly rent-stabilized and fully occupied residential
units located throughout New York City ("NYC"), 14 income-generating
retail properties spread across US, that according to the company,
have large outparcels for sale or repurposing. Additionally,
the company owns a majority stake in 2 NYC hotel properties, which
we understand the company will dispose in the mid-term.
The recent acquisition activity reflects Summit's opportunistic
portfolio management, a credit challenge, that could imply
uncertainty around long-term business profile, targeted asset
type or location and expose the company to execution risks specially in
new estate segments or jurisdictions. However, we understand
that Summit will remain focused on its current strong jurisdictions and
very liquid real estate markets of Germany and the US, with a mid-term
target of conforming a portfolio of ~€2.0bn with nearly equal
weight in both countries and diversified across German commercial properties
(between 40% and 50% share), residential units in
NYC (40%) and US retail properties (between 10 and 20%).
We expect the company's operational performance in Germany to remain
solid, characterized by a sustained like-for-like
rental growth; and appreciate that the company's new footprint
in the NYC residential market will offer a defensive and very granular
rental income stream, which is further supported by solid long-term
demand fundamentals. There are some downside risks given limited
growth potential, regulatory risk and vulnerability to tenants'
credit risk in the case of economic downturn, rising unemployment
or from low-income households. Additionally, we remain
cautious on the future performance of the acquired US retail properties,
which remain under pressure from secular challenges and highly sensitive
to COVID-19 developments. Summit properties is also now
exposed to FX-risks stemming from its new operations in US,
which could introduce some volatility in earnings and property values.
The credit challenges stemming from the transition of the company's
business profile are balanced against management's solid operational
track record of creating value on investments and delivering sustained
rental growth, while observing balanced financial policies,
reflected in a strongly positioned Ba1 rating ahead of company's
expansion into the US.
The Ba1 rating assigned to the planned guaranteed senior unsecured notes
is in line with the long-term corporate family rating. Moody's
expects the new notes to rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations
of the issuer. They will benefit from debt incurrence covenants
including a maximum LTV ratio of 60%, maximum secured loan
to value ratio of 45%, a minimum unencumbered asset ratio
of 1.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2x.
Proceeds from the planned new notes will be used to repay around €150
million of existing indebtedness with the remainder earmarked to enhance
its liquidity buffer for additional investments or other corporate purposes.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The existing and planned new guaranteed senior unsecured notes are structurally
subordinated to currently USD 346 million secured loans in connection
with the acquired NYC residential properties, with no covenants
and around €33 million secured loans in connection with 3 German
commercial properties, that have maintenance covenants, with
generally significant headroom.
We caution that in the case of the company's predominant class of
debt shifting sustainably towards secured debt as a consequence of future
acquisitions over the next six to 18 months, we could notch down
the rating of the existing and planned new senior notes, to reflect
a weaker position of unsecured creditors post investments into secured
assets. A minimum of at least 1.5x unencumbered property
asset coverage ratio for unsecured creditors and weighted towards stable
or liquid asset classes will be required for maintaining rating of the
notes at the same level of the long-term corporate family rating.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for the next 12-18
months that the company will continue to deliver positive operational
results, supporting a stable cash flow generation at a strong level,
while maintaining a balanced growth strategy in line with its financial
policy of maintaining a LTV around 40% and net debt to EBITDA below
9x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The below rating guidance is calibrated on the company's current
business profile, including a relevant footprint in Germany.
Should the company's portfolio mix materially change in the light
of future acquisition activity, guidance will need to be revisited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
The ratings could be upgraded if Summit is able to strengthen its business
profile with a solid track record of good operating results in its expansion
markets combined with strong credit metrics. Specifically:
- Track record of a predictable and long-term oriented business
strategy combined with positive operational results, such as increasing
occupancy, net operating income and values
- Increase in scale to levels commensurate with investment-grade
peers and with focus on stable asset classes in its current jurisdictions
- Track record of operating at Moody's-adjusted debt/gross
assets at well below 40% and net debt to EBITDA at well below 7x,
while maintaining an FCC ratio well above 4.0x
- Track record of accessing public capital markets, resulting
in a strong liquidity, combined with a long-dated and well-staggered
debt maturity profile as well as robust unencumbered assets ratio of well
above 50% and weighted towards stable and liquid asset classes
providing a good coverage to unsecured creditors
All factors need to be met for an upgrade.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
- More opportunistic business strategy that elevates execution
and financial risks
- Deterioration in the operating performance, including dropping
occupancy rate, declining net operating income, valuation
impairments, or if property market fundamentals weaken sharply
- Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets above 50% or
net debt to EBITDA rises above 9x
- FCC declining below 3x
- The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
- The quality of the unencumbered asset pool deteriorates materially
or if unencumbered property asset coverage ratio for unsecured creditors
falls below 1.5x and is weighted towards relatively less stable
or liquid asset classes
Any of the above can cause a downgrade.
LIQUIDITY
Summit will maintain an adequate liquidity with a cash balance of around
€450 million pro-forma for the refinancing and acquisitions
signed in H2 2021; after funding the remaining of the acquisition
pipeline and paying out a €80 million dividend during 2022 we expect
the company to have around €200 million in available cash over the
next 12 to 18 months.
Available liquidity together with Moody's funds from operations
of between €85 million and €90 million per year will adequately
cover all cash needs of Summit, over the next 12 to 18 months.
The company's solid liquidity is further supported by no debt maturities
before 2025 and a growing track record accessing the public debt markets.
Company's unencumbered asset ratio will remain between 50%
and 55% over the next 12 to 18 months, mainly because of
secured loans on the acquired NYC residential properties that have a maturity
of around 7 years, and which we understand the company can repay
after the end of the interest-only period within 3 years.
The German real estate portfolio is largely unencumbered, and we
understand that the US retail assets will have no debt attached to them,
after a repayment of a bridge facility from the bond proceeds and will
be thus fully unencumbered. We assess the latter as a less-attractive
asset class which weakens the overall quality of Summit's unencumbered
asset pool.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Summit Properties Limited is a private company, 99.1%
stake owned by Summit Real Estate Holdings (controlled by the Managing
Director of Summit, Zohar Levy). He established Summit in
2006 and was key in the development of the company, with 25 years
of professional real estate experience and more than 15 years in Germany's
real estate market. His main asset is its 45% stake in Summit
Real Estate Holdings, listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with
a market capitalization of €1.7bn.
As a private company, Summit has limited access to public equity
and in terms of corporate governance, the company's ownership
structure could raise concerns around less checks and balances than we
typically see in publicly traded and widely held companies. The
recent acquisition activity reflects Summit's opportunistic portfolio
management, which is a credit challenge, as discussed above.
However, the stability of the management team as well its long track
record is expected to support sustained adequate business practices in
line with company's financial policy of maintaining a net LTV of
around 40% as well as net debt to EBITDA at below 9x.
Summit is also exposed to social risks arising from shortage of affordable
workforce housing in NYC, which elevates the stringency of housing
policies and limits rental growth. At its retail properties,
Summit is exposed to the secular shift from e-commerce and changes
in consumer spending preferences, exacerbated by the pandemic.
The operational-intensive nature of both asset classes exposes
Summit to counterparty risk, as the company's performance
in the US retail and residential segments will be also largely connected
to the performance of the respective property managers. To align
interest, the property managers have a minority stake in the current
investments, ranging between 5% to 15%.
The NYC's 2025 and 2030 environmental targets will prompt residential
landlords such as Summit to perform substantial investments in order to
improve energy efficiency and comply with future requirements; and
the company's commercial real estate properties in Germany could
see potential rising environmental regulation and greater investment requirements
driven by the goal to decarbonise the economy.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Summit Properties Limited (Summit) is a private company with a €1.2
billion real estate portfolio pro-forma for new acquisitions signed
until 1 November 2021. Company is diversified across German commercial
real estate properties (49% of company's portfolio) next
to US residential and retail assets (together accounting for 51%).
