Moody's affirms Sunac's Ba3/B1 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Sunac China Holdings Limited and the B1 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Sunac.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from positive.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that Sunac's credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Sunac will have adequate liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sunac's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's sizable operating scale, supported by its strong brand and market position, high-quality land banks that are mainly located in top-tier cities, and improving debt leverage on the back of its controlled debt level.

However, the Ba3 CFR is constrained by the company's moderate interest coverage, material exposure to non-standard borrowings, and high reliance on partnerships with its joint ventures (JVs) and associates, which increases its contingent liabilities and weakens its corporate transparency.

Moody's expects Sunac's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

Moody's expects Sunac's liquidity to be adequate over the next 6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB101.1 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB91.2 billion. In addition, Moody's expects Sunac will use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce its funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness in debt markets persists.

Sunac's B1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Sunac's claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Sunac's CFR considers the company's concentrated ownership and significant investments in its JVs. Moody's has noted the company's disciplined financial policy over the past 12 months, with its (1) prudent land acquisition strategy and controlled debt growth, (2) improved liquidity management and maturity profiles, and (3) enhanced capital structure and funding access.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Sunac's rating if the company maintains its business scale with a prudent investment strategy, lowers its exposure to non-standard borrowings, and improves liquidity position. Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include revenue/adjusted debt above 70%-75% and EBIT/interest coverage above 3.0x-3.5x, all on a sustained basis.

A significant reduction in the contingent liabilities associated with the company's joint ventures (JVs) would also be positive for the ratings. This could be a result of its reduced usage of JVs or material improvement in the financial strength of its JV projects.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's sales decline more than expected, its debt leverage increases or liquidity position weakens, or if the company undertakes aggressive land or project acquisitions. Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-60%, EBIT/interest coverage under 2.0x-2.5x, or unrestricted cash/short-term debt below 1.0x, all on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could also increase if the contingent liabilities associated with Sunac's JVs or the likelihood of the company providing funding support to its JVs increases significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sunac China Holdings Limited, which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, is an integrated residential and commercial property developer with projects in China's main economic regions. The company develops a diverse range of properties, including high-rise and mid-rise residences, detached villas, townhouses, retail properties, offices and car parks.

As of the end of June 2021, Sunac's land bank by attributable gross floor area in China, including those of its joint ventures and associates, was 164 million square meters. Its revenue was RMB230.6 billion ($35.5 billion) in 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

